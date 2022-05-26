Soundcheck: Live music in the Missoula area

Do you have a show to list? Go to Missoula.com/events and submit your information by Monday.

Friday, May 27

WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming, Solid Sound karaoke, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

STAVE AND HOOP, 223 N. Higgins Ave., Dueling Pianos with Doug Olson and Josh Farmer. 8 p.m. No cover fee. 21 and up.

TEN SPOON, 4175 Rattlesnake Drive: Missoula Jazz Collective (UM faculty members), 6-8 p.m. $5 cover, kids free.

HIGHLANDER BEER, 200 International Drive, Acoustic Role, 6-8 p.m.

VRTX ROOFTOP, 255 S. Russell St., MIJO, 6-8 p.m.

THE ZACC, 216 W. Main St., Shark Buffalo and Mirror Gods. Doors open at 7 p.m., show begins at 7:30 p.m. $10 tickets, $15 tour supporter ticket.

Saturday, May 28

IMAGINE NATION, 1151 W. Broadway, Geoff Taylor Trio, 6-8 p.m.

WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming, Solid Sound Karaoke, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

TEN SPOON, 4175 Rattlesnake Drive: Richie Reinholdt, 6-8 p.m. $5 cover, kids free.

CRANKY SAM PUBLIC HOUSE, 233 W. Main St., Jesse the Ocelot, 7-9 p.m.

THE ZACC, 216 W. Main St., "A Breath of Fresh Air" with Kasperthesaint, art work by Eponu and DJ Mark Myriad (jazz). Doors open at 6 p.m., show begins at 6:30 p.m. Dance performance, 7:30 p.m. $15 tickets, $20 tour supporter ticket.

Sunday, May 29

THE ZACC, 216 W. Main St., UM Songwriter Showcase featuring original music and lyrics of Stephen Jay Clement alongside recent UM graduates Arwen Grace Baxter and Diego Solan Kjelland, Doors open at 7 p.m., show begins at 7:30 p.m. $10.

Monday, May 30

KETTLEHOUSE AMPHITHEATER, 605 Cold Smoke Lane, Bonner: Halestorm, 7 p.m. $39.50-$59.50.

Wednesday, June 1

BONNER PARK BANDSHELL, Missoula Community Concert Band presents "Music from Earth," 7-8:30 p.m.

MONK'S BAR, 225 Ryman St.: Jeff Crosby Band, 8 p.m.-midnight.

THE ZACC, 216 W. Main St.: MAMA open mic, doors open 7 p.m.; open mic begins 7:30 p.m. Free and open to all.

Thursday, June 2

STAVE AND HOOP, 223 N. Higgins Ave.: Josh Farmer Piano Bar, 8 p.m. $5.

IMAGINE NATION, 1151 W., Imagine Ireland, 5:30-8 p.m.

