Soundcheck: Live music in the Missoula area

Do you have a show to list? Go to Missoula.com/events and submit your information by Monday.

Friday, April 15

SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand Ave., Outlaws and Lawmen (country), 9 p.m.

THE WILMA, 131 S. Higgins Ave., 10 Years (alternative metal). $25. Doors open at 7 p.m., show begins at 8 p.m.

WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming, Solid Sound karaoke, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

TEN SPOON, 4175 Rattlesnake Drive, Beth Lo and Dave Horgan (jazz). 6 p.m.

STAVE & HOOP, 223 N. Higgins, Kyle Curtis Trio (jazz). 8 p.m.

HIGHLANDER BEER, 200 International Drive, Blue Shadows (blues). 6-8 p.m.

DENNISON THEATRE, 32 Campus Drive, UM Opera Theatre presents Mozart's "Cosi fan Tutte" (sung in English), 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 16

IMAGINE NATION, 1151 W. Broadway, Champagne Sunday, 6-8 p.m.

SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand Ave., Karaoke, 9 p.m.

WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming, Solid Sound karaoke, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

TEN SPOON, 4175 Rattlesnake Drive, John Floridis (guitar), Jennifer Slayden (cello) and Ed Stalling (drums). $5. 6-8 p.m.

CRANKY SAM PUBLIC HOUSE, 233 W. Main St., Dan Dubuque (slide guitarist). 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 17

THE WILMA, 131 S. Higgins Ave., Charley Crockett (country). $25. Doors open at 7 p.m., show begins at 8 p.m. (Sold out.)

Monday, April 18

IMAGINE NATION BREWING, 1151 W., Open mic: Music, poetry and comedy, 6-8 p.m.

Tuesday, April 19

THE ZACC, 216 W. Main St., MSSV (jazz/groove). $15. Doors open at 7, show begins at 8.

Wednesday, April 20

MONK'S, 221 Ryman St., Sadistik, Kno and CunninLynguists (hip-hop) with Abuv Limtz, DJ R.E.L., Drem. 21 and up. $15 advance, $20 doors. Doors open at 8 p.m., music begins at 9 p.m.

Thursday, April 21

IMAGINE NATION BREWING CO., 1151 W. Broadway, Imagine Ireland, 5:30-8 p.m.

CRANKY SAM PUBLIC HOUSE, 233 W. Main St., Nautilus, 7 p.m.

STAVE & HOOP, 223 N. Higgins, Kyle Curtis Trio (jazz), $5, 8:15 p.m.

