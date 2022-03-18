Soundcheck: Live music in the Missoula area

Do you have a show to list? Go to Missoula.com/events and submit your information by Monday.

Friday, March 18

SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand Ave., Uncle Funk, 9 p.m.

CRANKY SAM, 233 W. Main St., Ro Myra (singer-songwriter), 7 p.m.

TEN SPOON, 4175 Rattlesnake Drive, Crazy Dog Band, 6 p.m. $5, kids free.

MONK'S, 221 Ryman St., DJ BZ with special guest DaneStar. 21 and up. $5. 9 p.m.

Saturday, March 19

CRANKY SAM, 233 W. Main St., Blue Moon, 7 p.m.

SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand Ave., 3 Chord Junkies, 9 p.m.

WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming, Karaoke, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

DRAUGHT WORKS BREWERY, 915 Toole Ave., Live music.

FREE CYCLES, 732 S. 1st St. W., The Spills and The Skurfs, doors open at 6:30 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m. $7, all ages.

MONK'S, 221 Ryman St., DJ Auntie E presents "The Drip." 21 and up. $5. 9 p.m.

THE ZACC, 216 W. Main St., Sasha Bell Band (indie pop), Trans Future (new wave soul) and Brute Finesse (psychedelic hip-hop). Doors open at 7 p.m., show begins at 7:30 p.m. $10.

Sunday, March 20

SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand Ave., Rocking Country Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.

DRAUGHT WORKS BREWERY, 915 Toole Ave., Justin Phillips, 5-7 p.m.

THE ZACC, 216 W. Main St., UM Zootown Cabaret-A Female Songwriter Showcase, matinee only, doors open at 1:30 p.m., show begins at 2 p.m. $15.

Monday, March 21

IMAGINE NATION BREWING CO., 1151 W. Broadway, open mic, 6-8 p.m.

Wednesday, March 23

SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand Ave., The Men Next Door, 6:30 p.m.

THE WILMA, 131 S. Higgins Ave., The Brothers Comatose (Americana) with TK and the Holy Know-Nothings, doors at 7 p.m., show at 8:30 p.m., tickets $18-$20, logjampresents.com.

THE ZACC, 216 W. Main St., Bed Bits (experimental indie) and Petite Garcon (twee freak band), doors open at 7:30 p.m., show begins at 8 p.m., $10.

Thursday, March 24

CRANKY SAM, 233 W. Main St., Tanner Laws, 7 p.m.

IMAGINE NATION BREWING CO., 1151 W. Broadway, Imagine Ireland, 5:30-8 p.m.

DRAUGHT WORKS BREWERY, 915 Toole Ave., Lochwood, 6 p.m.-8 p.m.

SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand Ave., Rocking Country karaoke, 8:30 p.m.

