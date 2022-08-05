Soundcheck: Live music in the Missoula area

Do you have a show to list? Go to Missoula.com/events and submit your information by Monday.

Friday, August 5

WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming, Solid Sound karaoke, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

TEN SPOON, 4175 Rattlesnake Dr., Naomi Moon Siegel Trio featuring Tommy Sciple and Ed Stalling. 6-8 p.m. $5 cover, kids free.

MONK'S BAR, 225 Ryman St., First Friday at Monk's. Variety of live music starting at 9 p.m. Food vendor on site. 21+, $5 cover.

CRANKY SAM PUBLIC HOUSE, 233 W. Main St., Left on Tenth (funk), $5 patio show. Reservations recommended. 7-9 p.m.

Saturday, August 6

IMAGINE NATION, 1151 W. Broadway, Canta Brasil (Brazilian), 6-8 p.m.

WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming, karaoke, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

DARK HORSE BAR, 1805 Regent Street, Sweater for an Astronaut (metal). 7 p.m., $5, 21+.

TEN SPOON, 4175 Rattlesnake Dr., Wailing Aaron Jennings, 6-8 p.m. $5 cover, kids free.

THE ZACC SHOW ROOM, 216 W. Main St., Black Shore with Senterline (punk rock). Doors open at 7 p.m., show begins at 7:30 p.m. $10 tickets, $15 supporter tickets.

MONK'S BAR, 225 Ryman St., Weener (ween tribute band). 21+, $10. Doors open at 8 p.m., show begins at 9 p.m.

CRANKY SAM PUBLIC HOUSE, 233 W. Main St., Modified Lockdown (blues/folk). 7-9 p.m.

Sunday, August 7

SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand Avenue, Karaoke, 8 p.m.

THE ZACC SHOW ROOM, 216 W. Main St., Kitro with Jess the Ocelot (singer-songwriter). Doors open at 7 p.m., show begins at 8 p.m. $12 advance tickets, $15 at the door.

Monday, August 8

KETTLEHOUSE AMPHITHEATER, 605 Cold Smoke Lane, The National. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets from $42.

Tuesday, August 9

CRANKY SAM PUBLIC HOUSE, 233 W. Main St., Open mic with sound mixing by Mark, 6 p.m.

IMAGINE NATION, 1151 W. Broadway, Open mic: Music, poetry, and comedy.

MONK'S BAR, 225 Ryman St., Speedealer and SuperSuckers (rock). 21+, $20. Doors open at 7 p.m., show begins at 8 p.m.

KETTLEHOUSE AMPHITHEATER, 605 Cold Smoke Lane, Billy Strings Night One (singer/songwriter). Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show begins at 8 p.m. *SOLD OUT*

Wednesday, August 10

CARAS PARK, 123 Carousel Drive, Out to Lunch, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Music by String Mafia.

KETTLEHOUSE AMPHITHEATER, 605 Cold Smoke Lane, Billy Strings Night One (singer/songwriter). Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show begins at 8 p.m. *SOLD OUT*

BONNER PARK, 1703 Ronald Ave., Missoula City Band, 8 p.m. Admission is free. All-Time Favorites, Requests & Encores!

Thursday, August 11

CRANKY SAM PUBLIC HOUSE, 233 W. Main St., Tanner Laws (country). 7-9 p.m.

IMAGINE NATION, 1151 W. Broadway, Imagine Ireland Irish Circle, 5:30-8 p.m.

STAVE AND HOOP, 223 N. Higgins Ave., Thirsty Ear Live Music-Kelly Sinclair (vocalist). $5 cover, 8 p.m.

CARAS PARK, 123 Carousel Drive, Downtown Tonight, 5:30-8 p.m. Music by Western Union Swing Band.

KETTLEHOUSE AMPHITHEATER, 605 Cold Smoke Lane, The Head and the Heart (indie/folk). Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show begins at 8 p.m. *SOLD OUT*