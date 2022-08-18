Soundcheck: Live music in the Missoula area

Do you have a show to list? Go to Missoula.com/events and submit your information by Monday.

Friday, August 19

WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming, Solid Sound karaoke, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

TEN SPOON, 4175 Rattlesnake Dr., Larry Hirshberg. 6-8 p.m. $5 cover, kids free.

UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St., Uncle Funk. 9 p.m. No cover.

VRTX FITNESS, 255 S. Russell St., Rooftop concert. 6-7 p.m.

MONK'S BAR, 225 Ryman St., But I'm a Cheerleader (punk), 1nfinite Now (alt-rock) and Hibernator. Doors open at 8 p.m., show begins at 9 p.m. $5 donation.

Saturday, August 20

IMAGINE NATION, 1151 W. Broadway, The Mighty Travis and Cactus Bob, 6 p.m.

WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming, karaoke, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

ROXY SOUNDGARDEN, 718 S. Higgins Ave., Jordan Smith (singer/songwriter). Doors open at 7:30 p.m., show begins at 8 p.m. $10.

HIGHLANDER BEER, 200 International Dr., The Benevolents. 6 p.m.

SUITE TWO, 1001 S. 4th St. W., Desperate Electric (alt/pop/dance). 10:30 p.m.

UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St., Cash for Junkers (western/swing). 9 p.m. No cover.

TEN SPOON, 4175 Rattlesnake Dr., Margi Cates with Nick Barr, Ricky Schade and Cody Davis. 6-8 p.m. $5 cover, kids free.

WINNINGHOFF AMPHITHEATER, 106 E. Stockton St., Philipsbug, 12th annual charity summer concert and auction. 12 p.m.

DARK HORSE BAR, 1805 Regent St., Totfest 3. A full day of hard rock, metal and tater tots. 16 bands from the Northwest on two stages. $10.

CRANKY SAM PUBLIC HOUSE, 233 W. Main St., Strummingbird Vagabond (folk-rock). 7 p.m.

THE WILMA, 131 S. Higgins Ave., Animal Collective (pop). Doors open at 7 p.m., show begins at 8 p.m. $30 advance tickets, $33 at the door.

BIG SKY BREWING CO. AMPHITHEATER, 5417 Trumpeter Way, Maren Morris (country). Doors open at 7 p.m., show begins at 8 p.m. $49.50.

Sunday, August 21

SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand Avenue, Karaoke, 8 p.m.

ZOOTOWN ARTS COMMUNITY CENTER, 216 W. Main St., Patti Nolan and Friends (jazz). Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 7:30 p.m. $12 tickets.

Monday, August 22

IMAGINE NATION, 1151 W. Broadway, Music, poetry and comedy. 6-8 p.m.

KETTLEHOUSE AMPHITHEATER, 605 Cold Smoke Lane, Bonner, Fitz and the Tantrums and Andy Grammer (indie/pop). Doors open at 6 p.m., show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $36-$50.

UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St., Karaoke Monday. 8 p.m. No cover.

Tuesday, August 23

CRANKY SAM PUBLIC HOUSE, 233 W. Main St., Open mic with sound mixing by Mark, 6 p.m.

MONK'S BAR, 225 Ryman St., Deca and Homeboy Sandman. 8 p.m. 21+ $15 advance tickets, $20 at the door.

Wednesday, August 24

CARAS PARK, 123 Carousel Drive, Out to Lunch, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Music by Off in the Woods.

THE BADLANDER, 208 Ryman St., Karaoke night. 9 p.m. 21+.

ZOOTOWN ARTS COMMUNITY CENTER, 216 W. Main St., Montana Songwriter Showcase with Susan Gibson, Tom Catmull, Jenn Adams and John Floridis. Doors open at 7 p.m., show begins at 7:30 p.m. $17 advance tickets, $20 day of show.

Thursday, August 25

CRANKY SAM PUBLIC HOUSE, 233 W. Main St., Anna P.S. (indie/folk). 7 p.m.

IMAGINE NATION, 1151 W. Broadway, Imagine Ireland Irish Circle, 5:30-8 p.m.

STAVE AND HOOP, 223 N. Higgins Ave., Loren Stillman Jazz Trio. 8 p.m. $5 cover.

KETTLEHOUSE AMPHITHEATER, 605 Cold Smoke Lane, Bonner, Rebelution (reggae). Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $35-$37.50.

ZOOTOWN ARTS COMMUNITY CENTER, 216 W. Main St., Zenitram Jr., Snailmate, Sarah Frazier and ModularHaze. Doors open at 7 p.m., show beings at 7:30 p.m. $10 tickets, $15 tour supporter ticket.

BONNER PARK BANDSHELL, 1600 Ronald, String Orchestra of the Rockies summer concert. Free and open to the public. 7 p.m.

HIGHLANDER BEER, 200 International Dr., Edwin Johnson (guitar and vocals). 5 p.m.

CARAS PARK, 123 Carousel Drive, Downtown Tonight, 5:30-8 p.m. Music by Joan Zen.