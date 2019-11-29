FRIDAY, Nov. 29
THE BADLANDER, 208 Ryman St.: Drop Culture Dance Party with DJs Smokey Rose and Mark Myriad, 9 p.m.
BAGELS ON BROADWAY, 223 W. Broadway: Bill LaCroix (solo banjo), 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
THE EAGLES, 2420 South Ave. W.: Live music, 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
FVCC ARTS & TECHNOLOGY BUILDING, 777 Grandview Drive, Kalispell:Orchestra & Choral ensemble concert.
SOUTH SHORE LOUNGE, Polson: DJ, 10 p.m.
SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand Ave.: Cahoots Band (country rock), 9:30 p.m.
TEN SPOON VINEYARD, 4175 Rattlesnake Drive: Crosstalk (jazz), 6-8 p.m.; Tap room is open from 4-9 p.m.
TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: Family Friendly Friday with Wolf and the Moons (Americana, bluegrass, local), 6-8 p.m., free, all ages. Luke Dowler & The Lucky Breaks (singer-songwriter, local), 10:15 p.m., free, ages 21 and over.
UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St. Money Penny (blues), 9:30 p.m., no cover.
WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming: Karaoke.
SATURDAY, Nov. 30
BADLANDER, 208 Ryman St.: Absolutely DJ Night (hip-hop/dance), 9 p.m. doors, 21 and up, no cover.
DRAUGHT WORKS, 915 Toole Ave.: John Floridis (songwriter/guitarist), 6-8 p.m.
THE EAGLES, 2420 South Ave. W.: Live music, 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Hip-hop and electronic night with The Osprey (Missoula), Nes Croft (Bozeman), Ish Vitale (New York), The Cleaning Crew (Missoula), 9 p.m.-midnight, free, ages 21 and over.
SOUTH SHORE LOUNGE, Polson: DJ, 10 p.m.
SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand: Liquor Down Band (rock, oldies, jam, dance and more), 9:30 p.m.
TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: Magpies (indie rock, garage rock, local), 10:15 p.m., free, all ages.
UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St.: Full Grown Band (Missoula R&B, soul, dance band) throws an album release party, 9:30 p.m., no cover.
WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming: DJ by RMF Entertainment.
SUNDAY, Dec. 1
THE BADLANDER, 208 Ryman St.: Emo Night with local DJs playing emo from 9 p.m.-1:45 a.m. No cover. Ages 21 and over.
DRAUGHT WORKS, 915 Toole Ave.: James Green (classic rock, blues, folk), 5-7 p.m.
OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
RUMOUR RESTAURANT, 1855 Stephens Ave.: Sun Dogs (acoustic), 6-8 p.m.
WILDWOOD BREWERY, 4018 U.S. Highway 93 N., Stevensville: Traditional Irish music, 5-8 p.m.
MONDAY, Dec. 2
IMAGINE NATION BREWING, 1151 W. Broadway: Open mic, 6-8 p.m.
OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: "Raising the Dead" Grateful Dead happy hour, 5 p.m., free, all ages.
UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St.: Karaoke, 9 p.m.
TUESDAY, Dec. 3
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 4
THE BADLANDER, 208 Ryman St.: Kraptastic Karaoke with host Reid Reimers, 9 p.m.
DARK HORSE, 1805 Regent: Rocking Country Karaoke, 9 p.m.
DENNISON THEATRE, UM: UM School of Music presents Student Ensemble Series "Choral Holiday" featuring UM Chamber Chorale and University Choir, 7:30 p.m.
EAGLES, 2420 South Ave.: Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming: Solid Sound karaoke.
THURSDAY, Dec. 5
CORNERSTONE BIBLE CHURCH, Hamilton: Corvallis High School Choral Department presents "The High Lord's Entertainment and Desserts," 6:30 p.m. $7, under 5 free. Medieval-themed concert and with array of desserts.
DRAUGHT WORKS, 915 Toole Ave.: Lochwood (bluegrass), 6-8 p.m.
EAGLES, 2420 South Ave.: Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
NORTH VALLEY PUBLIC LIBRARY, Stevensville: "Christmas with Lewis and Clark" concert, 6 p.m. featuring The Montana ShamRockers. Appropriate for ages 13 and over.
OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Fish Bwoi presents Electric Funk (local hip-hop DJs), 9 p.m.-midnight. Ages 21 and over.
SOUTH SHORE LOUNGE, Polson: Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: SkiiTour with Aroma (electronic, funk), 9:30 p.m. doors, 10 p.m. show, $13.50 (logjampresents.com), all ages.
WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming St.: Solid Sound karaoke.