FRIDAY, Nov. 29

THE BADLANDER, 208 Ryman St.: Drop Culture Dance Party with DJs Smokey Rose and Mark Myriad, 9 p.m.

BAGELS ON BROADWAY, 223 W. Broadway: Bill LaCroix (solo banjo), 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 

THE EAGLES, 2420 South Ave. W.: Live music, 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m. 

FVCC ARTS & TECHNOLOGY BUILDING, 777 Grandview Drive, Kalispell:Orchestra & Choral ensemble concert.

SOUTH SHORE LOUNGE, Polson: DJ, 10 p.m. 

SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand Ave.: Cahoots Band (country rock), 9:30 p.m. 

TEN SPOON VINEYARD, 4175 Rattlesnake Drive: Crosstalk (jazz), 6-8 p.m.; Tap room is open from 4-9 p.m.  

TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: Family Friendly Friday with Wolf and the Moons (Americana, bluegrass, local), 6-8 p.m., free, all ages. Luke Dowler & The Lucky Breaks (singer-songwriter, local), 10:15 p.m., free, ages 21 and over. 

UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St. Money Penny (blues), 9:30 p.m., no cover.

WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming: Karaoke.

SATURDAY, Nov. 30

BADLANDER, 208 Ryman St.: Absolutely DJ Night (hip-hop/dance), 9 p.m. doors, 21 and up, no cover. 

DRAUGHT WORKS, 915 Toole Ave.: John Floridis (songwriter/guitarist), 6-8 p.m. 

THE EAGLES, 2420 South Ave. W.: Live music, 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m. 

OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Hip-hop and electronic night with The Osprey (Missoula), Nes Croft (Bozeman), Ish Vitale (New York), The Cleaning Crew (Missoula), 9 p.m.-midnight, free, ages 21 and over. 

SOUTH SHORE LOUNGE, Polson: DJ, 10 p.m. 

SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand: Liquor Down Band (rock, oldies, jam, dance and more), 9:30 p.m. 

TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: Magpies (indie rock, garage rock, local), 10:15 p.m., free, all ages. 

UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St.: Full Grown Band (Missoula R&B, soul, dance band) throws an album release party, 9:30 p.m., no cover. 

WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming: DJ by RMF Entertainment.

SUNDAY, Dec. 1

THE BADLANDER, 208 Ryman St.: Emo Night with local DJs playing emo from 9 p.m.-1:45 a.m. No cover. Ages 21 and over. 

DRAUGHT WORKS, 915 Toole Ave.: James Green (classic rock, blues, folk), 5-7 p.m.  

OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m. 

RUMOUR RESTAURANT, 1855 Stephens Ave.: Sun Dogs (acoustic),  6-8 p.m.  

WILDWOOD BREWERY, 4018 U.S. Highway 93 N., Stevensville: Traditional Irish music, 5-8 p.m. 

MONDAY, Dec. 2

IMAGINE NATION BREWING, 1151 W. Broadway: Open mic, 6-8 p.m. 

OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m.  

TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: "Raising the Dead" Grateful Dead happy hour, 5 p.m., free, all ages.  

UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St.: Karaoke, 9 p.m. 

TUESDAY, Dec. 3

DENNISON THEATRE, UM: UM School of Music presents Student Ensemble Series "Remembrance" featuring the Symphonic Wind Ensemble and Concert Band and Adam Collins on cello, 7:30 p.m. 
 
EAST SHORE SMOKEHOUSE, Highway 35, Polson: Barton & Caselli, 6 p.m. 
  
IMAGINE NATION BREWING, 1151 W. Broadway: Imagine Ireland with the Craicers and Friends, 6-8 p.m.
 
MONTANA DISTILLERY, 631 Woody St.: Tuesday Picking Circle, 6-8 p.m. 
 
MUSIC RECITAL HALL, UM: UM School of Music presents UM Guitar Ensemble, 7 p.m. 
 
OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m. 
 
RUMOUR RESTAURANT, 1855 Stephens Ave.: Sean Kavanaugh, 6-8 p.m. 
 
 
 
THE WILMA: Hellyeah (heavy metal) with Deepfall and Nonpoint, 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show, $32 (logjampresents.com). all ages. 

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 4

THE BADLANDER, 208 Ryman St.: Kraptastic Karaoke with host Reid Reimers, 9 p.m.

DARK HORSE, 1805 Regent: Rocking Country Karaoke, 9 p.m.

DENNISON THEATRE, UM: UM School of Music presents Student Ensemble Series "Choral Holiday" featuring UM Chamber Chorale and University Choir, 7:30 p.m. 

EAGLES, 2420 South Ave.: Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.

FVCC ARTS & TECHNOLOGY BUILDING, 777 Grandview Drive, Kalispell: Orchestra and choral ensemble concert, 7 p.m. 
 
RIALTO THEATRE, Deer Lodge: The Gothard Sisters (Celtic-inspired contemporary folk), $20. 
 
TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: Jazz Night with Blue Moon, 7 p.m., free, all ages.
 

WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming: Solid Sound karaoke.

THURSDAY, Dec. 5

CORNERSTONE BIBLE CHURCH, Hamilton: Corvallis High School Choral Department presents "The High Lord's Entertainment and Desserts," 6:30 p.m. $7, under 5 free. Medieval-themed concert and with array of desserts. 

DRAUGHT WORKS, 915 Toole Ave.: Lochwood (bluegrass), 6-8 p.m. 

EAGLES, 2420 South Ave.: Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.

NORTH VALLEY PUBLIC LIBRARY, Stevensville: "Christmas with Lewis and Clark" concert, 6 p.m. featuring The Montana ShamRockers. Appropriate for ages 13 and over. 

OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Fish Bwoi presents Electric Funk (local hip-hop DJs), 9 p.m.-midnight. Ages 21 and over.

SOUTH SHORE LOUNGE, Polson: Karaoke, 8:30 p.m. 

TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: SkiiTour with Aroma (electronic, funk), 9:30 p.m. doors, 10 p.m. show, $13.50 (logjampresents.com), all ages. 

WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming St.: Solid Sound karaoke.

