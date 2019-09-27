{{featured_button_text}}

FRIDAY, Sept. 27

BAGELS ON BROADWAY, 223 W. Broadway: Bill LaCroix (solo banjo), 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 

THE EAGLES, 2420 South Ave. W.: Live music, 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m. 

KETTLEHOUSE AMPHITHEATER, 605 Coldsmoke Lane, Bonner: Robert Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters (sold out), 6:30 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show. All ages. 

MONTANA DISTILLERY, 631 Woody St.: Crazy Dog, 6-8 p.m. 

O'SHAUGHNESSY CENTER, Whitefish: San Diego-based Latin fusion band Jarabe Mexicano, 7:30 p.m., $30 adults, $20 students, 406-862-5371, whitefishtheatreco.org

SOUTH SHORE LOUNGE, Polson: DJ, 10 p.m. 

SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand Ave.: Nightlife Band, 9:30 p.m. 

TEN SPOON VINEYARD, 4175 Rattlesnake Drive: Andre Floyd, 6-8 p.m.; Tap room is open from 4-9 p.m.  

TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: Family Friendly Friday with the Loose String Band, 6-8 p.m., free, all ages. Middle Sea album release party (Missoula indie rock), with Double Dirty Ocelot 10:15 p.m., no cover, ages 21 and over. 

UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St. Band in Motion (blues, covers), 9:30 p.m., no cover.

WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming: Karaoke.

SATURDAY, Sept. 28

BADLANDER, 208 Ryman St.: Absolutely DJ Night (hip-hop/dance), 9 p.m. doors, 21 and up, no cover. 

DENNISON THEATRE, University of Montana: The Missoula Symphony Orchestra with guest conductor Julia Tai, 7:30 p.m., missoulasymphony.org.

DRAUGHT WORKS, 915 Toole Ave.: Matt Cosca, 6-8 p.m. 

THE EAGLES, 2420 South Ave. W.: Live music, 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m. 

THE JACK, Florence: The Hook, 8 p.m.

OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Battle Stations (Bozeman/Butte punk) and Hell City Kitty (Great Falls indie rock), 9 p.m.-midnight. 

PHILIPSBURG BREWING: Russ Nasset (folk, singer-songwriter), 5-8 p.m. 

SOUTH SHORE LOUNGE, Polson: DJ, 10 p.m. 

SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand: Cahoots (country rock), 9:30 p.m. 

TEN SPOON VINEYARD, 4175 Rattlesnake Drive: The Benevolents (acoustic trio), 6-8 p.m. Tap room is open from 4-9 p.m.  

TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: Misty Mtn (indie pop) with Chloe Gendrow, 10:15 p.m., $5, ages 18 and over. 

UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St.: Money Penny (blues), 9:30 p.m., no cover. 

WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming: DJ by RMF Entertainment.

SUNDAY, Sept. 29

DENNISON THEATRE, University of Montana: The Missoula Symphony Orchestra with guest conductor Julia Tai, 3 p.m., missoulasymphony.org.

DRAUGHT WORKS, 915 Toole Ave.: Chad Lantz (songwriter, formerly of the Flying Rickshaw), 5-7 p.m. 

OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m. 

RUMOUR RESTAURANT, 1855 Stephens Ave.: Louie Bond & The Country Swing Duo (classic country, swing), 6-8 p.m.  

TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: Too Many Zooz (electronic jazz) with Thumpasaurus, 7:30 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show, $20 (logjampresents.com), all ages. 

MONDAY, Sept. 30

IMAGINE NATION BREWING, 1151 W. Broadway: Open mic, 6-8 p.m. 

OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m.  

TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: "Raising the Dead" Grateful Dead happy hour, 5 p.m., free, all ages.  

UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St.: Karaoke, 9 p.m. 

TUESDAY, Oct. 1

EAST SHORE SMOKEHOUSE, Highway 25, Polson: Barton & Caselli, 6 p.m. 
 
IMAGINE NATION BREWING, 1151 W. Broadway: Imagine Ireland with the Craicers and Friends, 6-8 p.m.
 
MONTANA DISTILLERY, 631 Woody St.: Tuesday Picking Circle, 6-8 p.m. 
 
OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m. 
 
RUMOUR RESTAURANT, 1855 Stephens Ave.: John Floridis (songwriter/guitarist), 6-8 p.m. 

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 2

THE BADLANDER, 208 Ryman St.: Kraptastic Karaoke with host Reid Reimers, 9 p.m.

DARK HORSE, 1805 Regent: Rocking Country Karaoke, 9 p.m.

EAGLES, 2420 South Ave.: Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.

POLSON ELK'S: Ken's Country Combo, 7 p.m.
 
TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: Jazz Night with Basement Boyz, 7 p.m., no cover, all ages. 

WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming: Solid Sound karaoke.

THURSDAY, Oct. 3

DARK HORSE, 1805 Regent: Rocking Karaoke hosted by Aaron B'Rocks, 9 p.m. 

DRAUGHT WORKS, 915 Toole Ave.: Jordan Lane of Letter B (indie pop/rock), 6-8 p.m. 

EAGLES, 2420 South Ave.: Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTH SHORE LOUNGE, Polson: Karaoke, 8:30 p.m. 

TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: Dirtwire (electronic/roots/world music) with Lapa, 8:30 p.m. doors, 9 p.m. show, $20 in advance, $25 at the door.

WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming St.: Solid Sound karaoke.

