FRIDAY, Sept. 13
THE BADLANDER, 208 Ryman St.: I'll House You (DJs).
BAGELS ON BROADWAY, 223 W. Broadway: Bill LaCroix (solo banjo), 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
THE EAGLES, 2420 South Ave. W.: Live music, 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
THE GARDEN BAR, Bigfork: Pedactor Project.
SOUTH SHORE LOUNGE, Polson: DJ, 10 p.m.
SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand Ave.: County Line (country), 9:30 p.m.
TEN SPOON VINEYARD, 4175 Rattlesnake Drive: Aran Buzzas (country), 6-8 p.m.; Tap room is open from 4-9 p.m.
TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: Family Friendly Friday with Cowboy Andy and the Salamanders (kids rock), 6-8 p.m., free, all ages. Tom Catmull's Last Resort (rock, folk), 10:15 p.m., free, ages 21 and over.
UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St.: Idle Ranch Hands, 9:30 p.m., no cover.
VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Titus Andronicus (New Jersey rock, punk) and Control Top, 8 p.m. doors, 9 p.m. show. Tickets are $10 in advance at Ear Candy or $12 at the door.
WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming: Karaoke.
SATURDAY, Sept. 14
BADLANDER, 208 Ryman St.: Absolutely DJ Night (hip-hop/dance), 9 p.m. doors, 21 and up, no cover.
DRAUGHT WORKS, 915 Toole Ave.: Spare Change, 6-8 p.m.
THE EAGLES, 2420 South Ave. W.: Live music, 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
THE GARDEN BAR, Bigfork: Pedactor Project.
OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
RUSTIC HUT, Florence: JD & The Western Front, 8 p.m.
SOUTH SHORE LOUNGE, Polson: DJ, 10 p.m.
SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand: The Shiver, 9:30 p.m.
TEN SPOON VINEYARD, 4175 Rattlesnake Drive: Fredrico Brothers, 6-8 p.m.; Tap room is open from 4-9 p.m.
TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: Call of the Awakened (metal), 10:15 p.m., free, ages 21 and over.
UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St.: Cash for Junkers (honky-tonk, Western swing), 9:30 p.m., no cover.
WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming: DJ by RMF Entertainment.
THE WILMA: K.Flay (pop, hip-hop, rock) with Houses and Your Smith, 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show, $18.50-$20.50 (logjampresents.com)
SUNDAY, Sept. 15
DRAUGHT WORKS, 915 Toole Ave.: Tom Susanj, 5-7 p.m.
GARDEN BAR, Bigfork: Joel Fetveit, 5 p.m.
OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
RUMOUR RESTAURANT, 1855 Stephens Ave.: Beth Lo and David Horgan (jazz, blues), 6-8 p.m.
STOCKMAN'S, Arlee: Montana Fiddlers, 1-5 p.m.
TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: An evening of burlesque featuring the Cigarette Girls, 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show, $5, ages 21 and over.
VFW POST 209: 245 W. Main St.: Total Fest presents Avola (synth, noise) with Elrond and Synesthesia, $5, doors at 8 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
THE WILMA: Black Label Society (metal) with The Black Dahlia Murder and Alien Weaponry, 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show, $34.50 (logjampresents.com).
MONDAY, Sept. 16
IMAGINE NATION BREWING, 1151 W. Broadway: Open mic, 6-8 p.m.
OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: "Raising the Dead" Grateful Dead happy hour, 5 p.m., free, all ages.
UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St.: Karaoke, 9 p.m.
THE WILMA: Melvins (sludge metal) with Redd Kross & Toshi Kasai, 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show, $26 (logjampresents.com)
TUESDAY, Sept. 17
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 18
THE BADLANDER, 208 Ryman St.: Kraptastic Karaoke with host Reid Reimers, 9 p.m.
DARK HORSE, 1805 Regent: Rocking Country Karaoke, 9 p.m.
EAGLES, 2420 South Ave.: Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
KETTLEHOUSE AMPHITHEATER, 605 Coldsmoke Lane, Bonner: Incubus (alternative rock) with Dub Trio, 6:30 pm. doors, 8 p.m. show, $49.50-$79.50 (logjampresents.com), all ages.
VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Wizard Rifle (metal) with Doris Doom and Low Feet, doors at 8 p.m.
WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming: Solid Sound karaoke.
THURSDAY, Sept. 19
DARK HORSE, 1805 Regent: Rocking Karaoke hosted by Aaron B'Rocks, 9 p.m.
DRAUGHT WORKS, 915 Toole Ave.: Little Jane, 6-8 p.m.
EAGLES, 2420 South Ave.: Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
SOUTH SHORE LOUNGE, Polson: Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: Acoustic Avenue with Western Union Swing, 8 p.m., free, all ages.
WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming St.: Solid Sound karaoke.