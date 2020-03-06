Soundcheck: Live music in western Montana

FRIDAY, March 6
THE BADLANDER, 208 Ryman St.: I'll House You, monthly party of DJs and dancing, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
BLACKTAIL MOUNTAIN SKI AREA, Lakeside: Live music, 3-5 p.m.
THE EAGLES, 2420 South Ave. W.: Live music, 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
FVCC Arts & Technology Building Room 139, 777 Grandview Drive, Kalispell: Spring concert series, 7 p.m.
HARBOR GRILLE, Lakeside: Eric Alan, 7 p.m.
REX THEATRE, Thompson Falls: The Wardens (folk music from the Rockies), 7:30 p.m. (sanderscountyarts.com).
SOUTH SHORE LOUNGE, Polson: DJ, 10 p.m.
SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand Ave.: Mark Duboise & Crossroads (country, rock and blues), 9:30 p.m.
SYMES HOTEL, Hot Springs: Jimni (Americana), 8-10 p.m.
TEN SPOON VINEYARD, 4175 Rattlesnake Drive: Aran Buzzas (country), 6-8 p.m.; Tap room is open from 4-9 p.m.
TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: Family Friendly Friday with Stick and String (Americana, local), 6-8 p.m., free, all ages. Moonshine Mountain (folk, local), 10:15 p.m. Free, ages 21 and over.
UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St.: Josh Farmer Band (funk, soul, pop, jazz), 9:30 p.m., no cover.
WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming: Karaoke.
SATURDAY, March 7
BADLANDER, 208 Ryman St.: Absolutely DJ Night (hip-hop/dance), 9 p.m. doors, 21 and up, no cover.
DRAUGHT WORKS, 915 Toole Ave.: Crazy Dog Band (originals, covers), 6-8 p.m.
THE EAGLES, 2420 South Ave. W.: Live music, 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
HAMILTON EAGLES: Bob Wire and band, 7-11 p.m. No cover, ages 21 and over.
OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Drew Danburry (Missoula rock), Sioux City Kid (San Francisco), 9 p.m.-midnight. Free; ages 21 and over.
SOUTH SHORE LOUNGE, Polson: DJ, 10 p.m.
SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand: Mark Duboise & Crossroads (country, rock 'n' roll, blues), 9:30 p.m.
SYMES HOTEL, Hot Springs: Cutaways (folk, old country acoustic guitar), 8-10 p.m.
TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: Amanda Shires (Americana, folk), 8:30 p.m. doors, 9 p.m. show, $27.50 (logjampresents.com), all ages.
UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St.: Russ Nasset (country, honky-tonk), 9:30 p.m., no cover.
WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming: DJ by RMF Entertainment.
SUNDAY, March 8
DOWNTOWN DANCE COLLECTIVE, 121 W. Main St.: Ed Norton Big Band (jazz), 6-8 .m.
DRAUGHT WORKS, 915 Toole Ave.: Sun Dogs (folkgrass), 5-7 p.m.
IMAGINE NATION BREWING, 1151 W. Broadway: Oldtime fiddle tune slow jam, 3-5 p.m.
OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
RUSTIC HUT, Florence: Five Valley Accordion Club dance/jam, 1-4 p.m. $4 members, $5 guests.
MONDAY, March 9
IMAGINE NATION BREWING, 1151 W. Broadway: open mic, 6-8 p.m.
OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: "Raising the Dead" Grateful Dead happy hour, 5 p.m., free, all ages. Tommy Castro and the Painkillers (blues, rock and roll), 7:30 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show, $22.50 (logjampresents.com), all ages.
UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St.: Karaoke, 9 p.m.
WILMA: Colin Hay (classic rock), 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show, $37.50-$42.50 (logjampresents.com), all ages.
TUESDAY, March 10
EAST SHORE SMOKEHOUSE, Highway 35, Polson: "What About Bob" karaoke, 6 p.m.
IMAGINE NATION BREWING, 1151 W. Broadway: Imagine Ireland with the Craicers and Friends, 6-8 p.m.
MONTANA DISTILLERY, 631 Woody St.: Tuesday picking circle, 6-8 p.m.
OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
SECOND SET BISTRO, 111 N. Higgins Ave.: Missoula Jazz Collective with Rob Tapper (trombone), Jeff Troxel (guitar), Tom Sciple (bass) and special guests, 6-9 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, March 11
THE BADLANDER, 208 Ryman St.: Kraptastic Karaoke with host Reid Reimers, 9 p.m.
DARK HORSE, 1805 Regent: Rocking Country Karaoke, 9 p.m.
EAGLES, 2420 South Ave.: Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
THURSDAY, March 12
DRAUGHT WORKS, 915 Toole Ave.: Acousticals (acoustic Americana), 6-8 p.m.
EAGLES, 2420 South Ave.: Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
SOUTH SHORE LOUNGE, Polson: Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
SUNRISE SALOON, 1100 Strand: Pro DJ karaoke competition.
TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: Twiddle (jam band), 8:30 p.m. doors, 9 p.m. show, $21 (logjampresents.com), all ages.
WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming St.: Solid Sound karaoke.