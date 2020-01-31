Soundcheck: Live music in western Montana

FRIDAY, Jan. 31
THE BADLANDER, 208 Ryman St.: I'll House You, monthly party of DJs and dancing, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
BLACKTAIL MOUNTAIN SKI AREA, Lakeside: Live music, 3-5 p.m.
THE EAGLES, 2420 South Ave. W.: Live music, 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
HARBOR GRILLE, Lakeside: Kevin Van Dort (blues, soul), 7 p.m.
SOUTH SHORE LOUNGE, Polson: DJ, 10 p.m.
SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand Ave.: Shakedown Country, 9:30 p.m.
TEN SPOON VINEYARD, 4175 Rattlesnake Drive: Travis Yost (songwriter), 6-8 p.m.; Tap room is open from 4-9 p.m.
TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: The Motet with DJ Naysayers (funk), 8:30 p.m. doors, 9:30 p.m. show, $20-$22 (logjampresents.com), all ages.
UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St.: Joan Zen Band (blues, soul, reggae), 9:30 p.m., no cover.
WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming: Karaoke.
ZACC, 216 W. Main St.: Shot Stereo, Demon Doll and Freedom Loader (rock, punk, heavy), 7:30 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show. $7.
SATURDAY, Feb. 1
BADLANDER, 208 Ryman St.: Absolutely DJ Night (hip-hop/dance), 9 p.m. doors, 21 and up, no cover.
DENNISON THEATRE, UM: Missoula Symphony Orchestra presents Masterworks Series No. 3 with music director candidate Paul McShee, 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15-$50, available at missoulasymphony.org, 406-721-3194, or 320 E. Main St.
DRAUGHT WORKS, 915 Toole Ave.: Basses Covered (rock, folk and more with three-part harmonies), 6-8 p.m.
THE EAGLES, 2420 South Ave. W.: Live music, 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
EAGLES LODGE, 125 N. Second St., Hamilton: Bob Wire and the Bob Wire Trio (classic country, rock, blues, honky tonk), 7-11 p.m.
OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Locals night with Drew Danburry, Cosmic Sans and Amalgarythm, 9 p.m.-midnight, free, ages 21 and over.
PERFECT SHOT TAVERN, downtown Polson: Lip-sync battle, 6 p.m.
SOUTH SHORE LOUNGE, Polson: DJ, 10 p.m.
SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand: Straw Out Right, 9:30 p.m.
SYMES HOTEL, Hot Springs: Shiloh Rising (progressive folk), 8-10 p.m.
TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: The Dead Yellers (country, local), 10:15 p.m., free, ages 21 and over.
UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St.: Russ Nasset (honky-tonk, country), 9:30 p.m., no cover.
WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming: DJ by RMF Entertainment.
SUNDAY, Feb. 2
DENNISON THEATRE, UM: Missoula Symphony Orchestra presents Masterworks Series #3 with music director candidate Paul McShee, 3 p.m. Tickets are $15-$50, available at missoulasymphony.org, 406-721-3194, or 320 E. Main St.
DRAUGHT WORKS, 915 Toole Ave.: Britchy (Americana duo), 5-7 p.m.
OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
MONDAY, Feb. 3
IMAGINE NATION BREWING, 1151 W. Broadway: Open mic, 6-8 p.m.
OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: "Raising the Dead" Grateful Dead happy hour, 5 p.m., free, all ages.
UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St.: Karaoke, 9 p.m.
WILDWOOD BREWERY, Stevensville: Live traditional Irish music by local artists, 5-8 p.m.
TUESDAY, Feb. 4
EAST SHORE SMOKEHOUSE, Highway 35, Polson: Barton & Caselli, 6 p.m.
IMAGINE NATION BREWING, 1151 W. Broadway: Imagine Ireland with the Craicers and Friends, 6-8 p.m.
MONTANA DISTILLERY, 631 Woody St.: Tuesday picking circle, 6-8 p.m.
OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
SECOND SET BISTRO, 111 N. Higgins Ave.: Missoula Jazz Collective with Rob Tapper (trombone), Jeff Troxel (guitar), Tom Sciple (bass) and special guests, 6-9 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 5
THE BADLANDER, 208 Ryman St.: Kraptastic Karaoke with host Reid Reimers, 9 p.m.
DARK HORSE, 1805 Regent: Rocking Country Karaoke, 9 p.m.
EAGLES, 2420 South Ave.: Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming: Solid Sound karaoke.
THURSDAY, Feb. 6
DRAUGHT WORKS, 915 Toole Ave.: Transcendental Express (Missoula psychedelic funk), 6-8 p.m.
EAGLES, 2420 South Ave.: Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Fish Bwoi presents Electric Funk, 9 p.m.-midnight, ages 21 and over.
SOUTH SHORE LOUNGE, Polson: Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand: Jessie Wesloh (country singer-songwriter) followed by Aaron Broxterman, 8:30 p.m.
TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: Acoustic Avenue with Jordan Lane of Letter B in singer/songwriter mode, 8 p.m., free, all ages.
WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming St.: Solid Sound karaoke.