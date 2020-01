Soundcheck: Live music in western Montana

SATURDAY, Feb. 1

BADLANDER, 208 Ryman St.: Absolutely DJ Night (hip-hop/dance), 9 p.m. doors, 21 and up, no cover.

DENNISON THEATRE, UM: Missoula Symphony Orchestra presents Masterworks Series No. 3 with music director candidate Paul McShee, 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15-$50, available at missoulasymphony.org, 406-721-3194, or 320 E. Main St.

DRAUGHT WORKS, 915 Toole Ave.: Basses Covered (rock, folk and more with three-part harmonies), 6-8 p.m.

THE EAGLES, 2420 South Ave. W.: Live music, 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m.

EAGLES LODGE, 125 N. Second St., Hamilton: Bob Wire and the Bob Wire Trio (classic country, rock, blues, honky tonk), 7-11 p.m.

OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Locals night with Drew Danburry, Cosmic Sans and Amalgarythm, 9 p.m.-midnight, free, ages 21 and over.

PERFECT SHOT TAVERN, downtown Polson: Lip-sync battle, 6 p.m.

SOUTH SHORE LOUNGE, Polson: DJ, 10 p.m.

SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand: Straw Out Right, 9:30 p.m.