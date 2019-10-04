FRIDAY, Oct. 4
THE BADLANDER, 208 Ryman St.: Drop Culture Dance Party with DJs Smokey Rose and Mark Myriad.
BAGELS ON BROADWAY, 223 W. Broadway: Bill LaCroix (solo banjo), 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
THE EAGLES, 2420 South Ave. W.: The Tom Cats, 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
NORTH VALLEY PUBLIC LIBRARY, Stevensville: The Bitterroot String Quartet featuring bluegrass virtuoso "Banjo Jack" Mauer and his clawhammer acolyte Marshall "Dr. Trout" Bloom, 6-7 p.m.
SOUTH SHORE LOUNGE, Polson: DJ, 10 p.m.
SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand Ave.: Last Chance Band (Coeur d'Alene country), 9:30 p.m.
TEN SPOON VINEYARD, 4175 Rattlesnake Drive: Edwin Johnson, 6-8 p.m.; Tap room is open from 4-9 p.m.
TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: Family Friendly Friday with The Benevolents (folk, rock), 6-8 p.m., free, all ages. Dirty Revival (Seattle funk, soul) with Sway Wild, 10:15 p.m., $5, ages 21 and over.
UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St. Idle Ranch Hands (country, honky-tonk), 9:30 p.m., no cover.
WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming: Karaoke.
SATURDAY, Oct. 5
BADLANDER, 208 Ryman St.: Absolutely DJ Night (hip-hop/dance), 9 p.m. doors, 21 and up, no cover.
DRAUGHT WORKS, 915 Toole Ave.: Kevin Van Dort, 6-8 p.m.
THE EAGLES, 2420 South Ave. W.: The Tom Cats, 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
RUSTIC HUT, Florence: Nashville 406, 8 p.m.
SOUTH SHORE LOUNGE, Polson: DJ, 10 p.m.
SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand: Last Chance Band (Coeur d'Alene country), 9:30 p.m.
TEN SPOON VINEYARD, 4175 Rattlesnake Drive: Blue Moon Trio (jazz), 6-8 p.m.; Tap room is open from 4-9 p.m.
TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: Crypticollider (rock) with the Cleaning Crew and Tomb Toad, 10:15 p.m., no cover, ages 21 and over.
UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St.: Russ Nasset (honky-tonk, country), 9:30 p.m., no cover.
WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming: DJ by RMF Entertainment.
SUNDAY, Oct. 6
BADLANDER, 208 Ryman St.: Emo Night, 9 p.m.-1:45 a.m. with local DJs playing emo all night. No cover. Ages 21 and over.
DRAUGHT WORKS, 915 Toole Ave.: Dusty Drennon, 5-7 p.m.
OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
POLSON ELK'S: Classic country jam, 2 p.m.
RIVER'S EDGE, Alberton: Montana Fiddlers, 1-5 p.m.
RUMOUR RESTAURANT, 1855 Stephens Ave.: John Floridis (folk), 6-8 p.m.
WILDWOOD BREWERY, 4018 U.S. Highway 93, Stevensville: Live traditional Irish music, 5-8 p.m.
MONDAY, Oct. 7
BREAK ESPRESSO, 423 N. Higgins Ave.: University of Montana School of Music presents "Jazz at the Break" featuring UM Jazz Small Groups, 7:30 p.m.
IMAGINE NATION BREWING, 1151 W. Broadway: Open mic, 6-8 p.m.
OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: "Raising the Dead" Grateful Dead happy hour, 5 p.m., free, all ages.
UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St.: Karaoke, 9 p.m.
TUESDAY, Oct. 8
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 9
THE BADLANDER, 208 Ryman St.: Kraptastic Karaoke with host Reid Reimers, 9 p.m.
DARK HORSE, 1805 Regent: Rocking Country Karaoke, 9 p.m.
EAGLES, 2420 South Ave.: Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
RIALTO COMMUNITY THEATRE, Deer Lodge: Abbacadabra, a touring ABBA tribute act, 7 p.m., $25, deerlodgerialto.com.
WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming: Solid Sound karaoke.
THE WILMA: Riot Ten (electronic, dubstep) with Jessica Audiffred and Throwdown, 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show, $18 in advance (logjampresents.com), $20 day of show, all ages.
THURSDAY, Oct. 10
DARK HORSE, 1805 Regent: Rocking Karaoke hosted by Aaron B'Rocks, 9 p.m.
DRAUGHT WORKS, 915 Toole Ave.: Full Grown Band, 6-8 p.m.
EAGLES, 2420 South Ave.: Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
SOUTH SHORE LOUNGE, Polson: Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
TEN SPOON VINEYARD, 4175 Rattlesnake Drive: 907 Britt (Americana), 6-8 p.m.; tap room is open from 4-9 p.m.
TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: Acoustic Avenue: Tyler Barham (country), 8 p.m., no cover, all ages.
WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming St.: Solid Sound karaoke.