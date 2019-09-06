FRIDAY, Sept. 6
THE BADLANDER, 208 Ryman St.: I'll House You (DJs).
BAGELS ON BROADWAY, 223 W. Broadway: Bill LaCroix (solo banjo), 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
BIGFORK INN, Bigfork: Montana Lite, 7 p.m.
THE EAGLES, 2420 South Ave. W.: Live music, 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
THE GARDEN BAR, Bigfork: Christian Johnson Project.
SOUTH SHORE LOUNGE, Polson: DJ, 10 p.m.
SUNRISE SALOON, Highway 93 Band, 1101 Strand Ave.: 9:30 p.m.
TEN SPOON VINEYARD, 4175 Rattlesnake Drive: Kimberlee Carlson (jazz), 6-8 p.m.; Tap room is open from 4-9 p.m.
TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: Family Friendly Friday, 6-8 p.m., free, all ages. Mad Hallelujah (folk, rock, psychedelic jam, fun, bluegrass), 10:15 p.m., free, ages 21 and over.
UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St.: Joan Zen Band (blues, soul, reggae), 9:30 p.m., no cover.
WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming: Karaoke.
SATURDAY, Sept. 7
BADLANDER, 208 Ryman St.: Absolutely DJ Night (hip-hop/dance), 9 p.m. doors, 21 and up, no cover.
BIGFORK INN, Bigfork: Montana Lite, 7 p.m.
DRAUGHT WORKS, 915 Toole Ave.: Smith/McKay All Day (blues/roots duo), 6-8 p.m.
THE EAGLES, 2420 South Ave. W.: Tom Cats, 8-midnight., 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
THE GARDEN BAR, Bigfork: Christian Johnson Project
OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
SOUTH SHORE LOUNGE, Polson: DJ, 10 p.m.
SUNRISE SALOON, The Lifers, 1101 Strand Ave.: 9:30 p.m.
TEN SPOON VINEYARD, 4175 Rattlesnake Drive: Carla Green, 6-8 p.m.; Tap room is open from 4-9 p.m.
TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: Country singer Wade Bowen with Dalton Domino, 8:30 p.m. doors, 9 p.m. show, $18 in advance (logjampresents.com), all ages.
UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St.: Mudslide Charley (blues), 9:30 p.m., no cover.
WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming: DJ by RMF Entertainment.
SUNDAY, Sept. 8
DOWNTOWN DANCE COLLECTIVE: 121 W. Main St.: Ed Norton Big Band (swing), 6-8 p.m.
DRAUGHT WORKS, 915 Toole Ave.: Russ Nasset (folk, country), 5-7 p.m.
GARDEN BAR, Bigfork: Joel Fetveit, 5 p.m.
KETTLEHOUSE AMPHITHEATER, 605 Coldsmoke Lane, Bonner: Gary Clark Jr. (blues, reggae, punk, hip-hop), 6:30 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show, $39.50-$49.50, available at logjampresents.com.
OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
RUMOUR RESTAURANT, 1855 Stephens Ave.: Ed Johnson (Americana), 6-8 p.m.
RUSTIC HUT, Florence: Five Valley Accordion Club, 1-4 p.m., $4 members, $5 guests.
You have free articles remaining.
MONDAY, Sept. 9
IMAGINE NATION BREWING, 1151 W. Broadway: Open mic, 6-8 p.m.
KETTLEHOUSE AMPHITHEATER, 605 Coldsmoke Lane, Bonner: Classic rock veterans Foreigner, 6:30 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show, $42.50-$52.50, available at logjampresents.com.
OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m. Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: "Raising the Dead" Grateful Dead happy hour, 5 p.m., free, all ages.
UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St.: Karaoke, 9 p.m.
TUESDAY, Sept. 10
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 11
THE BADLANDER, 208 Ryman St.: Kraptastic Karaoke with host Reid Reimers, 9 p.m.
DARK HORSE, 1805 Regent: Rocking Country Karaoke, 9 p.m.
EAGLES, 2420 South Ave.: Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming: Solid Sound karaoke.
THE WILMA: Hot Tuna Electric (classic rock/blues) with special guest David Bromberg Quintet, 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show, $35-$45 (logjampresents.com), all ages.
THURSDAY, Sept. 12
DARK HORSE, 1805 Regent: Rocking Karaoke hosted by Aaron B'Rocks, 9 p.m.
DRAUGHT WORKS, 915 Toole Ave.: Benevolents, 6-8 p.m.
EAGLES, 2420 South Ave.: Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
EAST SHORE SMOKEHOUSE, Highway 35, Polson: Singing Sons of Beaches.
SOUTH SHORE LOUNGE, Polson: Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming St.: Solid Sound karaoke.