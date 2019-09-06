{{featured_button_text}}
Gary Clark Jr.

Genre-defying Texas guitarist/singer/songwriter Gary Clark Jr. is playing the KettleHouse Amphitheater on Sunday, Sept. 8.

 Frank Maddocks, Warner Bros.

FRIDAY, Sept. 6

THE BADLANDER, 208 Ryman St.: I'll House You (DJs). 

BAGELS ON BROADWAY, 223 W. Broadway: Bill LaCroix (solo banjo), 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 

BIGFORK INN, Bigfork: Montana Lite, 7 p.m. 

THE EAGLES, 2420 South Ave. W.: Live music, 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m. 

THE GARDEN BAR, Bigfork: Christian Johnson Project.

SOUTH SHORE LOUNGE, Polson: DJ, 10 p.m. 

SUNRISE SALOON, Highway 93 Band, 1101 Strand Ave.: 9:30 p.m. 

TEN SPOON VINEYARD, 4175 Rattlesnake Drive: Kimberlee Carlson (jazz), 6-8 p.m.; Tap room is open from 4-9 p.m.  

TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: Family Friendly Friday, 6-8 p.m., free, all ages. Mad Hallelujah (folk, rock, psychedelic jam, fun, bluegrass), 10:15 p.m., free, ages 21 and over. 

UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St.: Joan Zen Band (blues, soul, reggae), 9:30 p.m., no cover.

WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming: Karaoke.

SATURDAY, Sept. 7

BADLANDER, 208 Ryman St.: Absolutely DJ Night (hip-hop/dance), 9 p.m. doors, 21 and up, no cover. 

BIGFORK INN, Bigfork: Montana Lite, 7 p.m. 

DRAUGHT WORKS, 915 Toole Ave.: Smith/McKay All Day (blues/roots duo), 6-8 p.m. 

THE EAGLES, 2420 South Ave. W.: Tom Cats, 8-midnight., 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m. 

THE GARDEN BAR, Bigfork: Christian Johnson Project  

OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m. 

SOUTH SHORE LOUNGE, Polson: DJ, 10 p.m. 

SUNRISE SALOON, The Lifers, 1101 Strand Ave.: 9:30 p.m. 

TEN SPOON VINEYARD, 4175 Rattlesnake Drive: Carla Green, 6-8 p.m.;  Tap room is open from 4-9 p.m.  

TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: Country singer Wade Bowen with Dalton Domino, 8:30 p.m. doors, 9 p.m. show, $18 in advance (logjampresents.com), all ages.  

UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St.: Mudslide Charley (blues), 9:30 p.m., no cover. 

WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming: DJ by RMF Entertainment.

SUNDAY, Sept. 8

DOWNTOWN DANCE COLLECTIVE: 121 W. Main St.: Ed Norton Big Band (swing), 6-8 p.m.

DRAUGHT WORKS, 915 Toole Ave.: Russ Nasset (folk, country), 5-7 p.m. 

GARDEN BAR, Bigfork: Joel Fetveit, 5 p.m.   

KETTLEHOUSE AMPHITHEATER, 605 Coldsmoke Lane, Bonner: Gary Clark Jr. (blues, reggae, punk, hip-hop), 6:30 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show, $39.50-$49.50, available at logjampresents.com.  

OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m. 

RUMOUR RESTAURANT, 1855 Stephens Ave.: Ed Johnson (Americana), 6-8 p.m.  

RUSTIC HUT, Florence: Five Valley Accordion Club, 1-4 p.m., $4 members, $5 guests. 

MONDAY, Sept. 9

IMAGINE NATION BREWING, 1151 W. Broadway: Open mic, 6-8 p.m. 

KETTLEHOUSE AMPHITHEATER, 605 Coldsmoke Lane, Bonner: Classic rock veterans Foreigner, 6:30 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show, $42.50-$52.50, available at logjampresents.com.  

OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m. Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m.

TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: "Raising the Dead" Grateful Dead happy hour, 5 p.m., free, all ages.

UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St.: Karaoke, 9 p.m. 

TUESDAY, Sept. 10

EAST SHORE SMOKEHOUSE, Higway 25, Polson: "What About Bob" karaoke,  6 p.m. 
 
IMAGINE NATION BREWING, 1151 W. Broadway: Imagine Ireland with the Craicers and Friends, 6-8 p.m.
 
MONTANA DISTILLERY, 631 Woody St.: Tuesday Picking Circle, 6-8 p.m. 
 
OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m. Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
 
RUMOUR RESTAURANT, 1855 Stephens Ave.: Aran Buzzas, 6-8 p.m. 
 
TOP HAT LOUNGE, 142 W. Front St.: Picking circle, 6 p.m., no cover, all ages.
 
THE WILMA: STRFKR (electronic), 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show, $20 in advance (logjampresents.com), all ages. 

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 11

THE BADLANDER, 208 Ryman St.: Kraptastic Karaoke with host Reid Reimers, 9 p.m.

DARK HORSE, 1805 Regent: Rocking Country Karaoke, 9 p.m.

EAGLES, 2420 South Ave.: Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.

WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming: Solid Sound karaoke.

THE WILMA: Hot Tuna Electric (classic rock/blues) with special guest David Bromberg Quintet, 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show, $35-$45 (logjampresents.com), all ages. 

THURSDAY, Sept. 12

DARK HORSE, 1805 Regent: Rocking Karaoke hosted by Aaron B'Rocks, 9 p.m. 

DRAUGHT WORKS, 915 Toole Ave.: Benevolents, 6-8 p.m. 

EAGLES, 2420 South Ave.: Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.

EAST SHORE SMOKEHOUSE, Highway 35, Polson: Singing Sons of Beaches. 

SOUTH SHORE LOUNGE, Polson: Karaoke, 8:30 p.m. 

WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming St.: Solid Sound karaoke.

