Soundcheck: Live music in western Montana

FRIDAY, March 13

THE BADLANDER, 208 Ryman St.: I'll House You, monthly party of DJs and dancing, 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 

BLACKTAIL MOUNTAIN SKI AREA, Lakeside: Live music, 3-5 p.m. 

THE EAGLES, 2420 South Ave. W.: The Flip, 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m. 

HARBOR GRILLE, Lakeside: Brent Jameson, 6 p.m. 

MONTANA DISTILLERY, 631 Woody St.: Crazy Dog (rock covers and originals), 6-8 p.m.  

SOUTH SHORE LOUNGE, Polson: DJ, 10 p.m. 

SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand Ave.: Straw Hat Riots, 9:30 p.m.   

SYMES HOTEL, Hot Springs: Paul Lenihan (blues, guitar, keyboard), 8-10 p.m. 

TEN SPOON VINEYARD, 4175 Rattlesnake Drive: Travis Yost (singer-songwriter), 6-8 p.m.; Tap room is open from 4-9 p.m.  

TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: Family Friendly Friday with Basses Covered, 6-8 p.m., free, all ages. Sneaky Pete and the Secret Weapons (local funk), 10:15 p.m., free, ages 21 and over.

UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St.: Joan Zen Band (blues, soul, reggae), 9:30 p.m., no cover.

WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming: Karaoke.

ZACC SHOW ROOM, 216 W. Main St.: KBGA Radiothon Showcase with DJs from the college radio station and visual art by D.L. Johnson, Tracy Hall, Nico Larsen and Whiskey Tango Jewelry, 6 p.m., all ages, donations encouraged.

SATURDAY, March 14

BADLANDER, 208 Ryman St.: Absolutely DJ Night (hip-hop/dance), 9 p.m. doors, 21 and up, no cover. 

BLACKSMITH BREWERY, 114 Main St., Stevensville: Crazy Dog (rock covers and originals), 6-8 p.m. 

DRAUGHT WORKS, 915 Toole Ave.: Andrew Gromiller and the Organically Grown (Bozeman funk), 6-8 p.m.  

THE EAGLES, 2420 South Ave. W.: The Flip, 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m. 

OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Insomnia Plague (psychedelic rock, progressive), 9 p.m.-midnight, free, ages 21 and over.   

RUSTIC HUT: Cahoots Band (country rock), 8 p.m. 

SOUTH SHORE LOUNGE, Polson: DJ, 10 p.m. 

SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand: County Line (Missoula country), 9:30 p.m.  

SYMES HOTEL, Hot Springs: Pat McCurry (piano man), 8-10 p.m. 

TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: Magic Beans (Colorado funk/jam band), 9:30 p.m. doors, 10 p.m. show, $5, all ages.

UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St.: The Shiver (dance, funk, soul), 9:30 p.m., no cover. 

WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming: DJ by RMF Entertainment.

THE WILMA: Wilco (indie rock), 6:30 p.m. doors, 7:30 p.m. show. Sold-out. (logjampresents.com). All ages. 

ZACC SHOW ROOM, 216 W. Main St.: KBGA Endofthon, featuring local acts Wilma Laverne Miner (indie), the Cleaning Crew (hip-hop) and Writ Large (indie). 7 p.m. doors. All ages. $5.

SUNDAY, March 15

ALCAN BAR, Frenchtown: Montana Fiddlers, 1-5 p.m.

DRAUGHT WORKS, 915 Toole Ave.: Deron Wade, 5-7 p.m. 

OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m. 

TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: Boy Named Banjo (bluegrass, folk), 7:30 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show, $15 (logjampresents.com), all ages.  

THE WILMA: Moe (jam band), 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show, $30-$32.50 (logjampresents.com), all ages. 

MONDAY, March 16

IMAGINE NATION BREWING, 1151 W. Broadway: Open mic, 6-8 p.m. 

OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m.  

TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: "Raising the Dead" Grateful Dead happy hour, 5 p.m., free, all ages. 

UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St.: Karaoke, 9 p.m. 

TUESDAY, March 17

DRAUGHT WORKS, 915 Toole Ave.: St. Patrick's Day celebration with live music by Carla Green, 5-7 p.m.

EAST SHORE SMOKEHOUSE, Highway 35, Polson: Barton & Caselli, 6 p.m.

IMAGINE NATION BREWING, 1151 W. Broadway: Imagine Ireland with the Craicers and Friends, 6-8 p.m.

MONTANA DISTILLERY, 631 Woody St.: Tuesday picking circle, 6-8 p.m.

OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m.

SECOND SET BISTRO, 111 N. Higgins Ave.: Missoula Jazz Collective with Rob Tapper (trombone), Jeff Troxel (guitar), Tom Sciple (bass) and special guests, 6-9 p.m.

SUNRISE SALOON, 1100 Strand: St. Patrick's Day karaoke, 9 p.m.

SYMES HOTEL, Hot Springs: St. Patrick's Day with live music, corned beef and cabbage, beer specials.

TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: St. Patrick's Day celebration with Malarkey, 6 p.m., free, all ages.

WEDNESDAY, March 18

THE BADLANDER, 208 Ryman St.: Kraptastic Karaoke with host Reid Reimers, 9 p.m.

DARK HORSE, 1805 Regent: Rocking Country Karaoke, 9 p.m.

EAGLES, 2420 South Ave.: Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.

TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: Jazz Night with Blue Moon (local, jazz), 7 p.m., free, all ages.
 
WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming: Solid Sound karaoke.

THURSDAY, March 19

DRAUGHT WORKS, 915 Toole Ave.: Full Grown Band, 6-8 p.m.

EAGLES, 2420 South Ave.: Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTH SHORE LOUNGE, Polson: Karaoke, 8:30 p.m. 

WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming St.: Solid Sound karaoke.

