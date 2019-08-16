FRIDAY, Aug. 16
THE BADLANDER, 208 Ryman St.: I'll House You (DJs).
BAGELS ON BROADWAY, 223 W. Broadway: Bill LaCroix (solo banjo), 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
BIG SKY BREWING COMPANY AMPHITHEATER, 5417 Trumpeter Way: Iration (reggae) with Pepper, Fortunate Youth and Katastro, 5:30 p.m. doors, 6:30 p.m. show. $35-$119, ticketweb.com.
THE EAGLES, 2420 South Ave. W.: Live music, 8 p.m.-1 a.m.
THE GARDEN BAR, Bigfork: Kenny James Miller Band.
KWATAQNUK, Polson: Lolo Creek Band, 7-10 p.m.
QUINN'S HOT SPRINGS: Cahoots, 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m.
THE RAVEN, Woods Bay: Jesse Ahmann and Rod Blackman, 9 p.m.
THE RIVER EDGE RESORT, Alberton: Louie Bond/Kimberlee Carlson, 6-9 p.m.
SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand Ave.: Live music, 9:30 p.m.
TEN SPOON VINEYARD, 4175 Rattlesnake Drive: Wolf & The Moons, 6-8 p.m.; Tap room is open from 4-9 p.m.
TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: Family Friendly Friday, 6-8 p.m., free, all ages; The War and Treaty (roots/soul), 8:30 p.m. doors, 9 p.m. show, $15 (logjampresents.com). All ages.
UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St.: Joan Zen (blues, reggae, soul), 9:30 p.m., no cover.
WESTERN CIDER, 501 N. California: Zootown Arts Girls Rock Camp performance, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming: Karaoke.
ZACC BASEMENT, 235 N. First St. W.: Breakfast Boys Leisure League, s_nya, POPE FARCH!, Fish Bowl & Think Truk (hip-hop), 8-11 p.m.
SATURDAY, Aug. 17
BADLANDER, 208 Ryman St.: Absolutely DJ Night (hip-hop/dance), 9 p.m. doors, 21 and up, no cover.
BIG ARM RESTAURANT AND MARINA: Highway 93 Band.
BIG SKY BREWING COMPANY AMPHITHEATER, 5417 Trumpeter Way: Steve Miller Band and Marty Stuart, 5:30 p.m. doors, 7 p.m. show. $55-$75, ticketweb.com.
DARK HORSE, 1805 Regent: Totfest 2019, 2 p.m.-2 a.m. Featuring 18 metal bands on two stages including Walking Corpse Syndrome, Blessiddoom, At Home In Hell, Jezus Rides A Riksha, Switch Off Safety, Hanover Fiist, Ceres, Devilution, Break The Broken, Boldly Stride The Damned, Eye Of Halja, Two Foot Titan, Resurgence, Mahamawaldi, Chaos II Clarity, Shot Stereo, Terrestrial and Dysfunktynal Kaos. Enter in the tater tot casserole competition, or be part of the tater tot eating contest. $10 ticket for 18 bands, bring a school supply donation and get in for $8. Proceeds will benefit CASA.
DRAUGHT WORKS, 915 Toole Ave.: Live music.
THE EAGLES, 2420 South Ave. W.: Country Boogie Boys, 8:30 to closing.
THE GARDEN BAR, Bigfork: Kenny James Miller Band.
OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Emzee (acoustic/singer-songwriter), 9 p.m.-midnight.
QUINN'S HOT SPRINGS: Cahoots, 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m.
THE RIVER EDGE RESORT, Alberton: Louie Bond/Kimberlee Carlson, 6-9 p.m.
THE RUSTIC HUT, Florence: JD & The Western Front.
SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand: Outlaws and Lawmen (country), 9:30 p.m. $5.
TEN SPOON VINEYARD, 4175 Rattlesnake Drive: Basses Covered (jazz), 6-8 p.m.; Tap room is open from 4-9 p.m.
UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St.: The Shiver, 9:30 p.m., no cover.
WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming: DJ by RMF Entertainment.
SUNDAY, Aug. 18
DRAUGHT WORKS, 915 Toole Ave. Live music.
GARDEN BAR, Bigfork: Joel Fetveit.
KETTLEHOUSE AMPHITHEATER, 605 Coldsmoke Lane, Bonner: John Butler Trio (acoustic jam rock), 6:30 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show, $30-$40 (logjampresents.com).
OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
THE RAVEN, Woods Bay: The Teccas, 6 p.m.
RUMOUR RESTAURANT, 1855 Stephens Ave.: Sun Dogs (acoustic), 6-8 p.m.
THE SITTING DUCK, Woods Bay: Craig Barton, 5 p.m.
SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand: Montana Fiddlers, 1-5 p.m.; Karaoke, 9 p.m.
MONDAY, Aug. 19
IMAGINE NATION BREWING, 1151 W. Broadway: Open mic, 6-8 p.m.
OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m. Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: "Raising the Dead" Grateful Dead happy hour, 5 p.m., free, all ages.
UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St.: Karaoke, 9 p.m.
TUESDAY, Aug. 20
WEDNESDAY, Aug. 21
THE BADLANDER, 208 Ryman St.: Kraptastic Karaoke with host Reid Reimers, 9 p.m.
DARK HORSE, 1805 Regent: Rocking Country Karaoke, 9 p.m.
EAGLES, 2420 South Ave.: Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
THE RAVEN, Woods Bay: Tommy Edwards, 6 p.m.
WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming: Solid Sound karaoke.
THE WILMA: Gin Blossoms New Miserable Experience Live, 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show, $30-$35 (logjampresents.com).
THURSDAY, Aug. 22
DARK HORSE, 1805 Regent: Rocking Karaoke hosted by Aaron B'Rocks, 9 p.m.
DRAUGHT WORKS, 915 Toole Ave.: Live music.
EAGLES, 2420 South Ave.: Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming St.: Solid Sound karaoke.