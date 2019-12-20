FRIDAY, Dec. 20
THE BADLANDER, 208 Ryman St.: I'll House You, a monthly party of DJs and dancing, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
BAGELS ON BROADWAY, 223 W. Broadway: Bill LaCroix (solo banjo), 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
THE EAGLES, 2420 South Ave. W.: Cahoots Band (country rock), 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
THE ROXY THEATER, 718 S. Higgins Ave.: Singer-songwriter John Floridis with percussionist Ed Stalling and bassist Travis Yost, 8 p.m. Benefit concert for the Poverello Center. Tickets at theroxytheater.org.
ST. ANTHONY CATHOLIC PARISH, 217 Tremont St.: "A Musical Dreamtime Journey" with Michael Marsolek and Lawrence Duncan of Drum Brothers and Dolce Canto, 7 p.m. $15 in advance (musicaldreamtimejourney.brownpapertickets.com) or $20 at the door.
SOUTH SHORE LOUNGE, Polson: DJ, 10 p.m.
SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand Ave.: Blue Collar, 9 p.m.
TEN SPOON VINEYARD, 4175 Rattlesnake Drive: Tom Catmull, 6-8 p.m.; Tap room is open from 4-9 p.m.
TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: Family Friendly Friday with Bluegrass Christmas (local bluegrass), 6-8 p.m., free, all ages. Ashbury, a Grateful Dead tribute, 10:15 p.m., free, all ages.
UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St. The Tomcats (classic rock 'n' roll), 9:30 p.m., no cover.
WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming: Karaoke.
SATURDAY, Dec. 21
BADLANDER, 208 Ryman St.: Absolutely DJ Night (hip-hop/dance), 9 p.m. doors, 21 and up, no cover.
DARK HORSE, 1805 Regent: Salsa 406! (Latin music and dance).
DRAUGHT WORKS, 915 Toole Ave.: Loose String Band, 6-8 p.m.
THE EAGLES, 2420 South Ave. W.: Cahoots Band (country rock), 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
FLATHEAD HIGH SCHOOL, Kalispell: Glacier Symphony presents Holiday Pops, 7:30 p.m. glaciersymphony.org/concert/christmas-holiday-pops/.
IMAGINE NATION BREWING, 1151 W. Broadway: Singer-songwriter John Floridis with percussionist Ed Stalling, 5 p.m. Benefit concert for Missoula Youth Homes.
OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Locksaw Cartel (rock, folk), 9 p.m.-midnight, free, ages 21 and over.
PERFECT SHOT TAVERN, downtown Polson: D&D Karaoke, 9 p.m.
SOUTH SHORE LOUNGE, Polson: DJ, 10 p.m.
SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand: Westbound Train, 9:30 p.m.
TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: Left on Tenth (local, jam rock, funk), 10:15 p.m., free, ages 21 and over.
UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St.: Joan Zen, 9:30 p.m., no cover.
WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming: DJ by RMF Entertainment.
THE WILMA: Reggie Watts with Chris Fairbanks (local, comedy show), 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show, $30-$40 (logjampresents.com), all ages.
THE ZACC, 216 W. Main St.: Night Witch (psych rock), Eagle Island (rock) and California City (Hellgate High School rock band), doors at 8 p.m., $7, all ages.
SUNDAY, Dec. 22
DRAUGHT WORKS, 915 Toole Ave.: Bluegrass Christmas, 5-7 p.m.
FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 300 E. Main St.: Singer-songwriter John Floridis with percussionist Ed Stalling and Joan Zen, 7 p.m. Benefit concert for Missoula Interfaith Collaborative.
FLATHEAD HIGH SCHOOL, Kalispell: Glacier Symphony presents Holiday Pops, 3 p.m. https://glaciersymphony.org/concert/christmas-holiday-pops/.
NORTHRIDGE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 323 Northridge Road, Kalispell: "A Musical Dreamtime Journey" featuring Lawrence Duncan and Michael Marsolek, 6:15 p.m. doors, 7 p.m. concert. $10 suggested donation plus non-perishable food item. drumbrothers.com.
OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
RUMOUR RESTAURANT, 1855 Stephens Ave.: Sun Dogs (acoustic), 6-8 p.m.
MONDAY, Dec. 23
BIGFORK CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS: "Home for Christmas" concert, 4 p.m.
IMAGINE NATION BREWING, 1151 W. Broadway: Open mic, 6-8 p.m.
OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: "Raising the Dead" Grateful Dead happy hour, 5 p.m., free, all ages.
UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St.: Karaoke, 9 p.m.
TUESDAY, Dec. 24
THURSDAY, Dec. 26
DRAUGHT WORKS, 915 Toole Ave.: Kimberlee Carlson Jazz, 6-8 p.m.
EAGLES, 2420 South Ave.: Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Fish Bwoi presents Electric Funk, 9 p.m.-midnight, ages 21 and over.
SOUTH SHORE LOUNGE, Polson: Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming St.: Solid Sound karaoke.