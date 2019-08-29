FRIDAY, Aug. 30
THE BADLANDER, 208 Ryman St.: I'll House You DJ night.
BAGELS ON BROADWAY, 223 W. Broadway: Bill LaCroix (solo banjo), 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
BIGFORK INN, Bigfork: Montana Lite, 7 p.m.
BROOKSIDE YARD, Bigfork: Sam Densmore, 8 p.m.
THE EAGLES, 2420 South Ave. W.: Cahoots (country rock), 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
THE GARDEN BAR, Bigfork: Pedactor Project.
THE RAVEN, Woods Bay: Fetveit Brothers, 9 p.m.
THE RIVERS EDGE, Alberton: Louie Bond/Kimberlee Carlson (country, jazz), 6-9 p.m.
SOUTH SHORE LOUNGE, Polson: DJ, 10 p.m.
SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand Ave.: Last Best Band (country) , 9:30 p.m.
TEN SPOON VINEYARD, 4175 Rattlesnake Drive: Wailin' Jennings (country), 6-8 p.m.; Tap room is open from 4-9 p.m.
TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: Family Friendly Friday, 6-8 p.m., free, all ages; Diggin Dirt (funk, blues, reggae, psychedelic rock), 10:15 p.m., free, all ages.
UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St.: Band in Motion (blues and more), 9:30 p.m., no cover.
WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming: Karaoke.
SATURDAY, Aug. 31
BADLANDER, 208 Ryman St.: Absolutely DJ Night (hip-hop/dance), 9 p.m. doors, 21 and up, no cover.
BIGFORK INN, Bigfork: Montana Lite, 7 p.m.
BROOKSIDE YARD, Bigfork: Jameson Trio, 8 p.m.
DRAUGHT WORKS, 915 Toole Ave.: Crazy Dog (acoustic rock), 6 p.m.
THE EAGLES, 2420 South Ave. W.: Cahoots (country, rock), 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
THE GARDEN BAR, Bigfork: Pedactor Project.
KETTLEHOUSE AMPHITHEATER, 605 Coldsmoke Lane, Bonner: Indie heavyweight Bon Iver with Indigo Girls, 6 p.m. doors, 7:30 p.m. show, all ages. (Sold out).
OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Hell Rancho, Freedom Loader, American Falcon (rock, metal), 9 p.m.-midnight.
THE RIVER EDGE, Alberton: Louie Bond/Kimberlee Carlson (country, jazz), 6-9 p.m.
RUSTIC HUT, Florence: The Northern Lights Band (rock, country, blues, jazz), 8 p.m.
SOUTH SHORE LOUNGE, Polson: DJ, 10 p.m.
STANTON CREEK LODGE, Essex: Barton/Caselli, noon-4 p.m.
SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand: Redneck Corral, 9:30 p.m.
TEN SPOON VINEYARD, 4175 Rattlesnake Drive: Britchy (acoustic, Americana), 6-8 p.m.; Tap room is open from 4-9 p.m.
TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: The Mountain Goats (indie rock) with Lydia Loveless, 8:30 p.m. doors, 9 p.m. show, all ages. (Sold out).
UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St.: Tom Catmull (folk, rock, country), 9:30 p.m., no cover.
WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming: DJ by RMF Entertainment.
SUNDAY, Sept. 1
THE BADLANDER, 208 Ryman St.: Emo Night, 9 p.m.-1:45 a.m. with local DJs selecting the finest emo tunes ever made including, but absolutely not limited to AFI, Alkaline Trio, All Time Low, American Football, Blink-182, Braid, Cartel, Dashboard Confessional, Fall Out Boy, From First to Last, Get Up Kids, Hawthorne Heights, Jimmy Eat World, Joyce Manor, Motion City Soundtrack, My Chemical Romance, Panic! At the Disco, Paramore, Real Friends, Saves the Day, Say Anything, Story So Far. No cover. Ages 21 and over.
BENNY'S FRENCHTOWN CLUB, Frenchtown: Montana Fiddlers, 1-5 p.m.
DRAUGHT WORKS, 915 Toole Ave.: Sarah Frazier (synth pop), 5-7 p.m.
GARDEN BAR, Bigfork: Joel Fetveit.
OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
POLSON ELK'S: Classic country jamming, 2-5 p.m.
THE RAVEN, Woods Bay: Bo Depena Duo, 6 p.m.
RUMOUR RESTAURANT, 1855 Stephens Ave.: Tom Catmull (country, blues), 6-8 p.m.
THE SITTING DUCK, Woods Bay: Craig Barton, 5 p.m.
THE TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: Junior Brown (country), 7:30 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show, $25 in advance (logjampresents.com), $28 day of show, all ages.
THE WILMA: Tesla with Straight Six (blues, soul, rock), 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show, $39.50-$47.50 (logjampresents.com), all ages.
MONDAY, Sept. 2
BONFIRE, Woods Bay: Bo DePeno Duo, 6 p.m.
IMAGINE NATION BREWING, 1151 W. Broadway: Open mic, 6-8 p.m.
OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: "Raising the Dead" Grateful Dead happy hour, 5 p.m., free, all ages.
UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St.: Karaoke, 9 p.m.
TUESDAY, Sept. 3
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 4
THE BADLANDER, 208 Ryman St.: Kraptastic Karaoke with host Reid Reimers, 9 p.m.
DARK HORSE, 1805 Regent: Rocking Country Karaoke, 9 p.m.
EAGLES, 2420 South Ave.: Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
POLSON ELK'S: Ken's Country Combo, 7 p.m.
WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming: Solid Sound Karaoke.
THURSDAY, Sept. 5
DARK HORSE, 1805 Regent: Rocking Karaoke hosted by Aaron B'Rocks, 9 p.m.
DRAUGHT WORKS, 915 Toole Ave.: Edwin Johnson, 6-8 p.m.
EAGLES, 2420 South Ave.: Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
EAST SHORE SMOKEHOUSE, Highway 35, Polson: Singing Sons of Beaches, 6 p.m.
SOUTH SHORE LOUNGE, Polson: Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming St.: Solid Sound karaoke.