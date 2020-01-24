{{featured_button_text}}

FRIDAY, Jan. 24

THE BADLANDER, 208 Ryman St.: I'll House You, monthly party of DJs and dancing, 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 

BAGELS ON BROADWAY, 223 W. Broadway: Bill LaCroix (solo banjo), 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 

BLACKTAIL MOUNTAIN SKI AREA, Lakeside: Live music, 3-5 p.m. 

THE EAGLES, 2420 South Ave. W.: Live music, 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m. 

FREE CYCLES, 732 S. First St. W.: Winter Ball with Missoula bands the Skurfs (mountain surf) and Cosmic Sans (psychedelic jazz-rock), and New Old Future (rock). $5, formal wear encouraged, 7 p.m.

PERFECT SHOT TAVERN, downtown Polson: Jared Kearney, 9 p.m.

SOUTH SHORE LOUNGE, Polson: DJ, 10 p.m. 

SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand Ave.: Straw Hat Riots (country, rock), 9:30 p.m.  

TEN SPOON VINEYARD, 4175 Rattlesnake Drive: Absent Wilson Conspiracy (jazz), 6-8 p.m.; Tap room is open from 4-9 p.m.  

TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: Family Friendly Friday with Lochwood (bluegrass), 6-8 p.m., free, all ages. Locals bands The Fertile Crescent (funk/soul) with Writ Large (indie rock) and the Cleaning Crew (hip-hop), 10:15 p.m., free, ages 18 and over. 

UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St.: Band in Motion (blues and more), 9:30 p.m., no cover.

WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming: Karaoke.

ZACC, 216 W. Main St.: "A Night with Rusty Cleaverz," a hip-hop musical, plus opener Chris Sandman the Rappin' Cowboy, 7:30 p.m. opener, 8 p.m. show, $10.  

SATURDAY, Jan. 25

BADLANDER, 208 Ryman St.: Absolutely DJ Night (hip-hop/dance), 9 p.m. doors, 21 and up, no cover. 

DOWNTOWN DANCE COLLECTIVE, 121 W. Main St.: Jazz drummer Matt Wilson's "Honey and Salt," performing music inspired by the poetry of Carl Sandburg. Two sets at 7 and 9 p.m., $28 general admission, $18 students, ddcmontana.com.

DRAUGHT WORKS, 915 Toole Ave.: Mudslide Charley (blues), 6-8 p.m. 

THE EAGLES, 2420 South Ave. W.: Live music, 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m.

THE JACK SALOON, Graves Creek Road, Lolo: Russ Nasset (folk, country), 8:30-11:30 p.m. 

RUSTIC HUT, Florence: Chaos to Clarity and Blessidoom (metal), 9 p.m. 

SOUTH SHORE LOUNGE, Polson: DJ, 10 p.m. 

SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand:  9:30 p.m. 

TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: JD & The Western Front (country), 10:15 p.m., free, ages 21 and over.  

UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St.: Jackson Holte and the Highway Patrol (country, folk), 9:30 p.m., no cover. 

VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Local live music with Night Witch (power metal), The Osprey (live hip-hop), Cory Fay and the Good Goddamn (indie), and Mido Skip (emo, punk), 21 and up, free admission, 9 p.m. 

WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming: DJ by RMF Entertainment.

THE WILMA: ZOSO, a tribute to Led Zeppelin, with Down North, 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show, $20 (logjampresents.com), all ages. 

ZACC, 216 W. Main St.: "A Night with Rusty Cleaverz" (hip-hop) and friends with opener Chris Sandman the Rappin' Cowboy, 7:30 p.m. opener, 8 p.m. show, $10.  

SUNDAY, Jan. 26

DRAUGHT WORKS, 915 Toole Ave.: Dustin Drennen (Idaho songwriter), 5-7 p.m.  

OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m. 

RUSTIC HUT, Florence: Five Valley Accordion Club dance and jam, 1-4 p.m., $4 members, $5 guests. 

MONDAY, Jan. 27

IMAGINE NATION BREWING, 1151 W. Broadway: Open mic, 6-8 p.m. 

OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m.  

TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: "Raising the Dead" Grateful Dead happy hour, 5 p.m., free, all ages.  

UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St.:  Karaoke, 9 p.m. 

TUESDAY, Jan. 28

EAST SHORE SMOKEHOUSE, Highway 35, Polson: "What About Bob" Karaoke, 6 p.m.

IMAGINE NATION BREWING, 1151 W. Broadway: Imagine Ireland with the Craicers and Friends, 6-8 p.m.

MONTANA DISTILLERY, 631 Woody St.: Tuesday Picking Circle, 6-8 p.m.

MUSIC RECITAL HALL, UM: "Of Ebony Embers: The History of the Harlem Renaissance" featuring the Core Ensemble with UM theater and music students, 7:30 p.m. Presented by UM and Chamber Music Montana. griztix.com. Tickets are $12 regular or $8 for students or seniors.

OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m.

SECOND SET BISTRO, 111 N. Higgins Ave.: Missoula Jazz Collective with Rob Tapper (trombone), Jeff Troxel (guitar), Tom Sciple (bass) and special guests, 6-9 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 29

THE BADLANDER, 208 Ryman St.: Kraptastic Karaoke with host Reid Reimers, 9 p.m.

DARK HORSE, 1805 Regent: Rocking Country Karaoke, 9 p.m.

EAGLES, 2420 South Ave.: Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.

TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: Jazz night with Kimberlee Carlson, 7 p.m., free, all ages.  

WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming: Solid Sound karaoke.

THURSDAY, Jan. 30

DRAUGHT WORKS, 915 Toole Ave.: Dan Henry, 6-8 p.m.

EAGLES, 2420 South Ave.: Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.

OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Fish Bwoi presents Electric Funk, 9 p.m.-midnight, ages 21 and over.   

SOUTH SHORE LOUNGE, Polson: Karaoke, 8:30 p.m. 

TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: Acoustic Avenue: JEB, 8 p.m., free, all ages. 

WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming St.: Solid Sound karaoke.

