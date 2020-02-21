Soundcheck: Live music in western Montana

FRIDAY, Feb. 21

THE BADLANDER, 208 Ryman St.: I'll House You, monthly party of DJs and dancing, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

FREE CYCLES, 732 S. First St. W.: Bluegrass show with the Timber Rattlers (7:30-8:30 p.m.) and the Stillhouse Junkies (8:45-10 p.m.). $5-$10 sliding scale donation at the door, proceeds support the musicians and a portion goes to the community bike shop. All ages.