Soundcheck: Live music in western Montana

FRIDAY, Feb. 21
THE BADLANDER, 208 Ryman St.: I'll House You, monthly party of DJs and dancing, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
BLACKTAIL MOUNTAIN SKI AREA, Lakeside: Live music, 3-5 p.m.
THE EAGLES, 2420 South Ave. W.: Live music, 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
FREE CYCLES, 732 S. First St. W.: Bluegrass show with the Timber Rattlers (7:30-8:30 p.m.) and the Stillhouse Junkies (8:45-10 p.m.). $5-$10 sliding scale donation at the door, proceeds support the musicians and a portion goes to the community bike shop. All ages.
HAMILTON PERFORMING ARTS CENTER, within Hamilton High School, 327 Fairgrounds Road: Steep Canyon Rangers (American bluegrass), 8 p.m.
POLSON HIGH SCHOOL AUDITORIUM: Mission Valley Live presents Johnny B the Piano Man (boogie-woogie and storytelling), 7 p.m.
SOUTH SHORE LOUNGE, Polson: DJ, 10 p.m.
SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand Ave.: Wayne Brothers and the Nightlife Band (Wise River country), 9:30 p.m.
SYMES HOTEL, Hot Springs: Scarlet & The Bluebirds (originals, blues, rock), 8-10 p.m.
TEN SPOON VINEYARD, 4175 Rattlesnake Drive: Larry Hirshberg (guitarist, songwriter), 6-8 p.m.; Tap room is open from 4-9 p.m.
TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: Family Friendly Friday, 6-8 p.m., free, all ages. Band of Drifters (Bozeman-Tennessee Americana/country), 10:15 p.m., free, ages 21 and over.
UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St.: Joan Zen Band (blues, soul, reggae), 9:30 p.m., no cover.
WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming: Karaoke.
SATURDAY, Feb. 22
BADLANDER, 208 Ryman St.: Absolutely DJ Night (hip-hop/dance), 9 p.m. doors, 21 and up, no cover.
DENNISON THEATRE, UM: Spring Percussion Concert, "Jupiter" from Gustav Holst's "The Planets," featuring UM Percussion Ensembles, and the Islanders) Steel Band. $11 general, $6 senior, and $5 student (griztix.com).
DRAUGHT WORKS, 915 Toole Ave.: Captain Wilson Conspiracy (jazz), 6-8 p.m.
THE EAGLES, 2420 South Ave. W.: Live music, 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
FLATHEAD HIGH SCHOOL auditorium, Kalispell: The Glacier Symphony Orchestra presents MasterWorks Concert, "Anthem," 7:30 p.m. (glaciersymphony.org).
OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Nate Biehl (guitarist), Night Blooming Jasmin (gypsy jazz), Crosstalk (jazz), 9 p.m.-midnight, free, ages 21 and over.
SOUTH SHORE LOUNGE, Polson: DJ, 10 p.m.
SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand: Shake Down Country, 9:30 p.m.
SYMES HOTEL, Hot Springs: Michael Atherton (blues, pop, originals), 8-10 p.m.
TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: Jonathan Warren and The Billy Goats (Idaho folk, rock, Americana), 10:15 p.m., free, ages 21 and over.
UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St.: Josh Farmer Band (jazz, funk, pop), 9:30 p.m., no cover.
WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming: DJ by RMF Entertainment.
SUNDAY, Feb. 23
DRAUGHT WORKS, 915 Toole Ave.: Band of Drifters (Bozeman-Tennessee country/Americana), 5-7 p.m.
FLATHEAD HIGH SCHOOL auditorium, Kalispell: The Glacier Symphony Orchestra presents a MasterWorks concert, "Anthem," 3 p.m. (glaciersymphony.org).
MUSIC RECITAL HALL, UM: String Orchestra of the Rockies presents "Portrait of Beethoven," 7:30 p.m. Celebrating Beethoven's 250th birthday with UM string faculty and cellist Adam Collins. sormt.org. Tickets are $10-$30.
OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
RUSTIC HUT, Florence: Five Valley Accordion Club, 1-4 p.m. $4 members, $5 guests.
MONDAY, Feb. 24
IMAGINE NATION BREWING, 1151 W. Broadway: Open mic, 6-8 p.m.
OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: "Raising the Dead" Grateful Dead happy hour, 5 p.m., free, all ages.
UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St.: Karaoke, 9 p.m.
ZACC, 216 W. Main St.: Jazz open mic, 6:30 p.m. doors, 7 p.m. show. Free. All ages welcome.
TUESDAY, Feb. 25
EAST SHORE SMOKEHOUSE, Highway 35, Polson: "What About Bob" karaoke, 6 p.m.
IMAGINE NATION BREWING, 1151 W. Broadway: Imagine Ireland with the Craicers and Friends, 6-8 p.m.
MONTANA DISTILLERY, 631 Woody St.: Tuesday picking circle, 6-8 p.m.
OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
SECOND SET BISTRO, 111 N. Higgins Ave.: Missoula Jazz Collective with Rob Tapper (trombone), Jeff Troxel (guitar), Tom Sciple (bass) and special guests, 6-9 p.m.
TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: Pigeons Playing Ping Pong (Baltimore funk/jam), 8 p.m. doors, 9 p.m. show, $20 in advance (logjampresents.com), $22 day of show, all ages.
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 26
THE BADLANDER, 208 Ryman St.: Kraptastic Karaoke with host Reid Reimers, 9 p.m.
DARK HORSE, 1805 Regent: Rocking Country Karaoke, 9 p.m.
EAGLES, 2420 South Ave.: Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
FVCC, 777 Grandview Dr., Kalispell: Spring Concert Series, 7 p.m. featuring the University of Montana Chamber Singers.
TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: The Movement (South Carolina alternative reggae) with Josh Heinrichs and Indubious, 8:30 p.m. doors, 9 p.m. show, $15 (logjampresents.com), all ages.
THURSDAY, Feb. 27
BITTER ROOT BREWERY, Hamilton: Western Union (Western Swing, jazz, honky-tonk), 6-8 p.m.
DRAUGHT WORKS, 915 Toole Ave.: Tom Catmull (singer-songwriter), 5-8 p.m.
EAGLES, 2420 South Ave.: Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Fish Bwoi presents Electric Funk, 9 p.m.-midnight, ages 21 and over.
SOUTH SHORE LOUNGE, Polson: Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand: Rockin' Country Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: Acoustic Avenue with Birds of Play, 8 p.m., free, all ages.
WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming St.: Solid Sound karaoke.