FRIDAY, Jan. 17
THE BADLANDER, 208 Ryman St.: I'll House You, monthly party of DJs and dancing, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
BAGELS ON BROADWAY, 223 W. Broadway: Bill LaCroix (solo banjo), 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
DENNISON THEATRE, UM: School of Music's "Fusion XI," concert featuring big band, choir, steel drums, piano, wind ensembles cabaret, string, percussion and more. 7:30 p.m., griztix.com.
THE EAGLES, 2420 South Ave. W.: Live music, 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
POLSON HIGH SCHOOL: Ringling 5 presented by Mission Valley Live, 7 p.m. $15, http://missionvalleylive.com/concert/ringling-5
SOUTH SHORE LOUNGE, Polson: DJ, 10 p.m.
SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand Ave.: ShoDown (country), 9:30 p.m.
TEN SPOON VINEYARD, 4175 Rattlesnake Drive: Guitarist Jeff Troxel, 6-8 p.m.; Tap room is open from 4-9 p.m.
TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: Family Friendly Friday with Basses Covered (bluegrass, local), 6-8 p.m., free, all ages. The Ghost Peppers (local, alt rock), 10:15 p.m., free, ages 21 and over.
UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St.: The Tomcats, 9:30 p.m., no cover.
WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming: Karaoke.
ZACC, 216 W. Main St.: Dead Hipster "Too Cool for School" '80s dance party, 7 p.m., $5.
SATURDAY, Jan. 18
BADLANDER, 208 Ryman St.: Absolutely DJ Night (hip-hop/dance), 9 p.m. doors, 21 and up, no cover.
DARK HORSE, 1805 Regent: Salsa 406! Latin dance and music, 8:30 p.m.
DRAUGHT WORKS, 915 Toole Ave.: Carla Green Jazz, 6-8 p.m.
THE EAGLES, 2420 South Ave. W.: Live music, 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
FREE CYCLES, 732 S. First St. W.: Hardwood Heart (local progressive bluegrass/Americana) with The Spills, 7-10 p.m. Donations accepted.
HAMILTON PERFORMING ARTS CENTER, within Hamilton High School, 327 Fairgrounds Road: Tim Fain & Simone Dinnerstein (classical), 8 p.m. bitterrootperformingarts.org.
OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Letter B (acoustic indie), 9 p.m.-midnight, free, ages 21 and over.
RUSTIC HUT, Florence: Dan Henry, 8 p.m.
ST. FRANCIS XAVIER CHURCH: Musikanten Montana's 18th annual Montana Early Music Festival, "Viva Vivaldi" featuring the Venetian master's popular "Gloria," 7:30 p.m. musikantenmt.org.
SOUTH SHORE LOUNGE, Polson: DJ, 10 p.m.
SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand: 9:30 p.m.
TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: Cycles (Denver jam band) and Crypticollier (local psych rock), 10:15 p.m., $5, ages 21 and over.
UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St.: Mudslide Charley (blues), 9:30 p.m., no cover.
WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming: DJ by RMF Entertainment.
SUNDAY, Jan. 19
DENNISON THEATRE, UM: University of Montana All-Star Honor Choir and the UM Chamber Chorale, 1 p.m. $5.
DRAUGHT WORKS, 915 Toole Ave.: Paul Lee Kupfer, 5-7 p.m.
OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
MONDAY, Jan. 20
IMAGINE NATION BREWING, 1151 W. Broadway: open mic, 6-8 p.m.
OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: "Raising the Dead" Grateful Dead happy hour, 5 p.m., free, all ages.
UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St.: Karaoke, 9 p.m.
TUESDAY, Jan. 21
EAST SHORE SMOKEHOUSE, Highway 35, Polson: Barton & Caselli, 6 p.m.
IMAGINE NATION BREWING, 1151 W. Broadway: Imagine Ireland with the Craicers and Friends, 6-8 p.m.
MONTANA DISTILLERY, 631 Woody St.: Tuesday picking circle, 6-8 p.m.
OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
SECOND SET BISTRO, 111 N. Higgins Ave.: Missoula Jazz Collective with Rob Tapper (trombone), Jeff Troxel (guitar), Tom Sciple (bass) and special guests, 6-9 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 22
THE BADLANDER, 208 Ryman St.: Kraptastic Karaoke with host Reid Reimers, 9 p.m.
DARK HORSE, 1805 Regent: Rocking Country Karaoke, 9 p.m.
EAGLES, 2420 South Ave.: Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming: Solid Sound karaoke.
THE WILMA: Black Tiger Sex Machine with Blanke and Vampa (electronic), 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show, $20 (logjampresents.com), all ages.
THURSDAY, Jan. 23
EAGLES, 2420 South Ave.: Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Fish Bwoi presents Electric Funk, 9 p.m.-midnight, ages 21 and over.
SOUTH SHORE LOUNGE, Polson: Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: Acoustic Avenue: Francisco Marques (singer-songwriter), 8 p.m., free, all ages.
WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming St.: Solid Sound karaoke.