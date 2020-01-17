{{featured_button_text}}

FRIDAY, Jan. 17

THE BADLANDER, 208 Ryman St.: I'll House You, monthly party of DJs and dancing, 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 

BAGELS ON BROADWAY, 223 W. Broadway: Bill LaCroix (solo banjo), 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 

DENNISON THEATRE, UM: School of Music's "Fusion XI," concert featuring big band, choir, steel drums, piano, wind ensembles cabaret, string, percussion and more. 7:30 p.m., griztix.com

THE EAGLES, 2420 South Ave. W.: Live music, 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m. 

POLSON HIGH SCHOOL: Ringling 5 presented by Mission Valley Live, 7 p.m. $15, http://missionvalleylive.com/concert/ringling-5

SOUTH SHORE LOUNGE, Polson: DJ, 10 p.m. 

SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand Ave.: ShoDown (country), 9:30 p.m.  

TEN SPOON VINEYARD, 4175 Rattlesnake Drive: Guitarist Jeff Troxel, 6-8 p.m.; Tap room is open from 4-9 p.m.  

TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: Family Friendly Friday with Basses Covered (bluegrass, local), 6-8 p.m., free, all ages. The Ghost Peppers (local, alt rock), 10:15 p.m., free, ages 21 and over. 

UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St.: The Tomcats,  9:30 p.m., no cover.

WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming: Karaoke.

ZACC, 216 W. Main St.: Dead Hipster "Too Cool for School" '80s dance party, 7 p.m., $5. 

SATURDAY, Jan. 18

BADLANDER, 208 Ryman St.: Absolutely DJ Night (hip-hop/dance), 9 p.m. doors, 21 and up, no cover. 

DARK HORSE, 1805 Regent: Salsa 406! Latin dance and music, 8:30 p.m.

DRAUGHT WORKS, 915 Toole Ave.: Carla Green Jazz, 6-8 p.m. 

THE EAGLES, 2420 South Ave. W.: Live music, 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m.

FREE CYCLES, 732 S. First St. W.: Hardwood Heart (local progressive bluegrass/Americana) with The Spills, 7-10 p.m. Donations accepted.

HAMILTON PERFORMING ARTS CENTER, within Hamilton High School, 327 Fairgrounds Road: Tim Fain & Simone Dinnerstein (classical), 8 p.m. bitterrootperformingarts.org

OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Letter B (acoustic indie), 9 p.m.-midnight, free, ages 21 and over. 

RUSTIC HUT, Florence: Dan Henry, 8 p.m. 

ST. FRANCIS XAVIER CHURCH: Musikanten Montana's 18th annual Montana Early Music Festival, "Viva Vivaldi" featuring the Venetian master's popular "Gloria," 7:30 p.m. musikantenmt.org

SOUTH SHORE LOUNGE, Polson: DJ, 10 p.m. 

SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand:  9:30 p.m. 

TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: Cycles (Denver jam band) and Crypticollier (local psych rock), 10:15 p.m., $5, ages 21 and over. 

UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St.: Mudslide Charley (blues), 9:30 p.m., no cover. 

WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming: DJ by RMF Entertainment. 

SUNDAY, Jan. 19

DENNISON THEATRE, UM: University of Montana All-Star Honor Choir and the UM Chamber Chorale, 1 p.m. $5.

DRAUGHT WORKS, 915 Toole Ave.: Paul Lee Kupfer,  5-7 p.m.  

OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m. 

MONDAY, Jan. 20

IMAGINE NATION BREWING, 1151 W. Broadway: open mic, 6-8 p.m. 

OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m.  

TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: "Raising the Dead" Grateful Dead happy hour, 5 p.m., free, all ages.  

UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St.:  Karaoke, 9 p.m. 

TUESDAY, Jan. 21

EAST SHORE SMOKEHOUSE, Highway 35, Polson: Barton & Caselli, 6 p.m.

IMAGINE NATION BREWING, 1151 W. Broadway: Imagine Ireland with the Craicers and Friends, 6-8 p.m.

MONTANA DISTILLERY, 631 Woody St.: Tuesday picking circle, 6-8 p.m.

OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m.

SECOND SET BISTRO, 111 N. Higgins Ave.: Missoula Jazz Collective with Rob Tapper (trombone), Jeff Troxel (guitar), Tom Sciple (bass) and special guests, 6-9 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 22

THE BADLANDER, 208 Ryman St.: Kraptastic Karaoke with host Reid Reimers, 9 p.m.

DARK HORSE, 1805 Regent: Rocking Country Karaoke, 9 p.m.

EAGLES, 2420 South Ave.: Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.

TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: Jazz Night: Patti Nolan (local jazz singer), 7 p.m., free, all ages.  

WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming: Solid Sound karaoke.

THE WILMA: Black Tiger Sex Machine with Blanke and Vampa (electronic), 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show, $20 (logjampresents.com), all ages. 

THURSDAY, Jan. 23

EAGLES, 2420 South Ave.: Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.

OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Fish Bwoi presents Electric Funk, 9 p.m.-midnight, ages 21 and over.   

SOUTH SHORE LOUNGE, Polson: Karaoke, 8:30 p.m. 

TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: Acoustic Avenue: Francisco Marques (singer-songwriter), 8 p.m., free, all ages.  

WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming St.: Solid Sound karaoke.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0