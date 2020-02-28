Soundcheck: Live music in western Montana

Soundcheck: Live music in western Montana

FRIDAY, Feb. 28

THE BADLANDER, 208 Ryman St.: I'll House You, monthly party of DJs and dancing, 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 

BLACKTAIL MOUNTAIN SKI AREA, Lakeside: Live music, 3-5 p.m. 

THE EAGLES, 2420 South Ave. W.: Cahoots (country rock), 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m. 

HARBOR GRILLE, Lakeside: Don Caverly (Missoula multi-instrumentalist), 7 p.m. 

SOUTH SHORE LOUNGE, Polson: DJ, 10 p.m. 

SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand Ave.: Dakota Poorman (Seattle country), 9:30 p.m.  

SYMES HOTEL, Hot Springs: Euphorium Spaceship (Celtic-Carpathian), 8-10 p.m. 

TEN SPOON VINEYARD, 4175 Rattlesnake Drive: Blue Moon (jazz), 6-8 p.m.; Tap room is open from 4-9 p.m.  

TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: Family Friendly Friday with Insomnia Plague, 6-8 p.m., free, all ages. Dammit Lauren & The Well (original alt/psych rock), 10:15 p.m., free, ages 21 and over. 

UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St.: The Shiver (soul, rock, covers), 9:30 p.m., no cover.

WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming: Karaoke.

SATURDAY, Feb. 29

BADLANDER, 208 Ryman St.: Absolutely DJ Night (hip-hop/dance), 9 p.m. doors, 21 and up, no cover. 

BLACKSMITH BREWING CO., 114 Main St., Stevensville: Basses Covered (rock, folk, doo-wop, country, jazz), 6-8 p.m. 

DRAUGHT WORKS, 915 Toole Ave.: Mary Place and Blue Moon (jazz), 6-8 p.m.  

THE EAGLES, 2420 South Ave. W.: Cahoots (country rock), 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m. 

MISSOULA ART MUSEUM, 335 N. Pattee St.: Naomi Moon Siegel and Marina Albero trombone and piano duet, 7 p.m. To RSVP and for tickets call 728-0447 or email joe@missoulaartmuseum.org.  

OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: The Cryptics (Hew Hampshire punk) and Birds Mile Home (Missoula punk), 9 p.m. Free, ages 21 and over.  

RUSTIC HUT, Florence: Liam Gale, 8 p.m.; No Request, 9 p.m. 

SOUTH SHORE LOUNGE, Polson: DJ, 10 p.m. 

SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand: Dakota Poorman (Seattle country), 9:30 p.m. 

SYMES HOTEL, Hot Springs: Euphorium Spaceship (Celtic-Carpathian), 8-10 p.m. 

TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: Dodgy Mountain Men (local, folk, stompgrass), 10:15 p.m., free, ages 21 and over.   

UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St.: Jackson Holte,  9:30 p.m., no cover. 

WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming: DJ by RMF Entertainment.

THE WILMA: Lyle Lovett and His Acoustic Group, 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show, $55-$65 (logjampresents.com), all ages.  

ZACC, 216 W. Main St.: Missoula Rock Lotto VI: Rock is Dead, Long Live Rock & Roll, 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show. $9 suggested donation.   

SUNDAY, March 1

DRAUGHT WORKS, 915 Toole Ave.: Wailing Aaron Jennings (country), 5-7 p.m.  

OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m. 

SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand: Montana Fiddlers, 1-5 p.m. 

WILDWOOD BREWERY, 4018 U.S. Highway 93 N., Stevensville: live traditional Irish music, 5-8 p.m. 

MONDAY, March 2

IMAGINE NATION BREWING, 1151 W. Broadway: Open mic, 6-8 p.m. 

OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m.  

TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: "Raising the Dead" Grateful Dead happy hour, 5 p.m., free, all ages.  

UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St.: Karaoke, 9 p.m. 

TUESDAY, March 3

DENNISON THEATRE, UM: University Choir and Chamber Choral featuring choirs from Hellgate High School and C.S. Porter Middle School, 7:30 p.m. $11 general, $6 seniors, under and students free (griztix.com).
 
EAST SHORE SMOKEHOUSE, Highway 35, Polson: Barton and Caselli, 6 p.m.     
 
IMAGINE NATION BREWING, 1151 W. Broadway: Imagine Ireland with the Craicers and Friends, 6-8 p.m.
 
MONTANA DISTILLERY, 631 Woody St.: Tuesday picking circle, 6-8 p.m. 
 
OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m. 
 
RUMOUR RESTAURANT, 1865 Stephens Ave.: Crazy Dog (originals, cover), 6-8 p.m. 

SECOND SET BISTRO, 111 N. Higgins Ave.: Missoula Jazz Collective with Rob Tapper (trombone), Jeff Troxel (guitar), Tom Sciple (bass) and special guests, 6-9 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, March 4

THE BADLANDER, 208 Ryman St.: Kraptastic Karaoke with host Reid Reimers, 9 p.m.

DARK HORSE, 1805 Regent: Rocking Country Karaoke, 9 p.m.

EAGLES, 2420 South Ave.: Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.

MUSIC RECITAL HALL, UM: "An Evening with Rachmaninoff" performed by pianist Barbara Blegen and friends, 7:30 p.m., $12 general, $8 seniors and students. Featuring both of the composer's Suites for Two Pianos.

TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: Jazz Night with Trio Noir, 7 p.m., free, all ages.  

UC BALLROOM, UM: UM Tuba and Euphonium Consort, 7:30 p.m. Free. 
 
WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming: Solid Sound karaoke.

THE WILMA: Hippie Sabotage (electronic pop), 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show, $20.50 (logjampresents.com), all ages. 

THURSDAY, March 5

DRAUGHT WORKS, 915 Toole Ave.: Wolf and the Moons (bluegrass, folk, country), 6-8 p.m.

EAGLES, 2420 South Ave.: Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.

OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Montana rock bands Panther Car (Bozeman), Bull Market (Billings) and Fuuls (Missoula), 9 p.m.-midnight. Free, ages 21 and over. 

SOUTH SHORE LOUNGE, Polson: Karaoke, 8:30 p.m. 

TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: Acoustic Avenue: Halladay Quist (singer-songwriter, local), 8 p.m., free, all ages.   

WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming St.: Solid Sound karaoke.

