Soundcheck: Live music in western Montana

FRIDAY, Feb. 28
THE BADLANDER, 208 Ryman St.: I'll House You, monthly party of DJs and dancing, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
BLACKTAIL MOUNTAIN SKI AREA, Lakeside: Live music, 3-5 p.m.
THE EAGLES, 2420 South Ave. W.: Cahoots (country rock), 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
HARBOR GRILLE, Lakeside: Don Caverly (Missoula multi-instrumentalist), 7 p.m.
SOUTH SHORE LOUNGE, Polson: DJ, 10 p.m.
SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand Ave.: Dakota Poorman (Seattle country), 9:30 p.m.
SYMES HOTEL, Hot Springs: Euphorium Spaceship (Celtic-Carpathian), 8-10 p.m.
TEN SPOON VINEYARD, 4175 Rattlesnake Drive: Blue Moon (jazz), 6-8 p.m.; Tap room is open from 4-9 p.m.
TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: Family Friendly Friday with Insomnia Plague, 6-8 p.m., free, all ages. Dammit Lauren & The Well (original alt/psych rock), 10:15 p.m., free, ages 21 and over.
UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St.: The Shiver (soul, rock, covers), 9:30 p.m., no cover.
WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming: Karaoke.
SATURDAY, Feb. 29
BADLANDER, 208 Ryman St.: Absolutely DJ Night (hip-hop/dance), 9 p.m. doors, 21 and up, no cover.
BLACKSMITH BREWING CO., 114 Main St., Stevensville: Basses Covered (rock, folk, doo-wop, country, jazz), 6-8 p.m.
DRAUGHT WORKS, 915 Toole Ave.: Mary Place and Blue Moon (jazz), 6-8 p.m.
THE EAGLES, 2420 South Ave. W.: Cahoots (country rock), 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
MISSOULA ART MUSEUM, 335 N. Pattee St.: Naomi Moon Siegel and Marina Albero trombone and piano duet, 7 p.m. To RSVP and for tickets call 728-0447 or email joe@missoulaartmuseum.org.
OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: The Cryptics (Hew Hampshire punk) and Birds Mile Home (Missoula punk), 9 p.m. Free, ages 21 and over.
RUSTIC HUT, Florence: Liam Gale, 8 p.m.; No Request, 9 p.m.
SOUTH SHORE LOUNGE, Polson: DJ, 10 p.m.
SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand: Dakota Poorman (Seattle country), 9:30 p.m.
SYMES HOTEL, Hot Springs: Euphorium Spaceship (Celtic-Carpathian), 8-10 p.m.
TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: Dodgy Mountain Men (local, folk, stompgrass), 10:15 p.m., free, ages 21 and over.
UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St.: Jackson Holte, 9:30 p.m., no cover.
WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming: DJ by RMF Entertainment.
THE WILMA: Lyle Lovett and His Acoustic Group, 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show, $55-$65 (logjampresents.com), all ages.
ZACC, 216 W. Main St.: Missoula Rock Lotto VI: Rock is Dead, Long Live Rock & Roll, 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show. $9 suggested donation.
SUNDAY, March 1
DRAUGHT WORKS, 915 Toole Ave.: Wailing Aaron Jennings (country), 5-7 p.m.
OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand: Montana Fiddlers, 1-5 p.m.
WILDWOOD BREWERY, 4018 U.S. Highway 93 N., Stevensville: live traditional Irish music, 5-8 p.m.
MONDAY, March 2
IMAGINE NATION BREWING, 1151 W. Broadway: Open mic, 6-8 p.m.
OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: "Raising the Dead" Grateful Dead happy hour, 5 p.m., free, all ages.
UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St.: Karaoke, 9 p.m.
TUESDAY, March 3
SECOND SET BISTRO, 111 N. Higgins Ave.: Missoula Jazz Collective with Rob Tapper (trombone), Jeff Troxel (guitar), Tom Sciple (bass) and special guests, 6-9 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, March 4
THE BADLANDER, 208 Ryman St.: Kraptastic Karaoke with host Reid Reimers, 9 p.m.
DARK HORSE, 1805 Regent: Rocking Country Karaoke, 9 p.m.
EAGLES, 2420 South Ave.: Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: Jazz Night with Trio Noir, 7 p.m., free, all ages.
THE WILMA: Hippie Sabotage (electronic pop), 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show, $20.50 (logjampresents.com), all ages.
THURSDAY, March 5
DRAUGHT WORKS, 915 Toole Ave.: Wolf and the Moons (bluegrass, folk, country), 6-8 p.m.
EAGLES, 2420 South Ave.: Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Montana rock bands Panther Car (Bozeman), Bull Market (Billings) and Fuuls (Missoula), 9 p.m.-midnight. Free, ages 21 and over.
SOUTH SHORE LOUNGE, Polson: Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: Acoustic Avenue: Halladay Quist (singer-songwriter, local), 8 p.m., free, all ages.
WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming St.: Solid Sound karaoke.