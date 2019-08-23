{{featured_button_text}}

FRIDAY, Aug. 23

THE BADLANDER, 208 Ryman St.: I'll House You DJ night. 

BAGELS ON BROADWAY, 223 W. Broadway: Bill LaCroix (solo banjo), 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 

THE EAGLES, 2420 South Ave. W.: Live music, 8 p.m.-midnight. 

THE GARDEN BAR, Bigfork: Ashbury. 

THE RAVEN, Woods Bay: Music by Mike and Orvik, 5 p.m.   

RIVER CITY ROOTS FESTIVAL main stage, downtown Missoula: 12:30-2 p.m.: Kids bands with Tangled Tones and the ZACC; 2:30-4 p.m.: Moneypenny (blues); 4:30-6 p.m.: Ashleigh Flynn & the Riveters (blues rock); 6:30-8 p.m.: The Black Lillies (bluegrass/Americana);  8:30-10:30 p.m.: Honey Island Swamp Band (New Orleans). Free, all ages.

SOUTH SHORE LOUNGE, Polson: DJ, 10 p.m. 

SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand Ave.: Paydirt with special guest Stu Jackson, 9:30 p.m. 

TEN SPOON VINEYARD, 4175 Rattlesnake Drive: Judith Gap, 6-8 p.m.; Tap room is open from 4-9 p.m.  

TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: Family Friendly Friday with Brian Ernst (multi-instrumentalist playing blue-eyed soul), 6-8 p.m., free, all ages; The High Divers & The Mondegreens (rock and soul), 10:15 p.m. Free; ages 21 and over. 

UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St.: Russ Nasset, 9:30 p.m., no cover.

WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming: Karaoke.

SATURDAY, Aug. 24

BADLANDER, 208 Ryman St.: Absolutely DJ Night (hip-hop/dance), 9 p.m. doors, 21 and up, no cover. 

BROOKSIDE YARD, Bigfork: Bucks Frog Pond, 8 p.m. 

THE EAGLES, 2420 South Ave. W.:  Live music, 8 p.m.-midnight. 

THE GARDEN BAR, Bigfork: Ashbury. 

OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m. 

PERFECT SHOT TAVERN, Polson: Hellcat Maggie, 9 p.m., $5. 

RIVER EDGE RESORT, Alberton: Carlson Meissner Jazz Trio, 6-9 p.m.

RIVER CITY ROOTS FESTIVAL main stage, downtown Missoula: 12:30-2 p.m.: The Whizpops (kids' music); 2:30-4 p.m.: Cascade Crescendo (newgrass); 4:30- 6 p.m.: Guy Clark tribute by Shawn Camp and Verlon Thompson (country); 6:30-8 p.m.: Acoustic Syndicate's 30th anniversary set (progressive bluegrass); 8:30-10:30 p.m.: Leftover Salmon's 30th anniversary set (jam band). Free, all ages.

SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand: Cahoots, 9:30 p.m. 

TEN SPOON VINEYARD, 4175 Rattlesnake Drive: The Deltaz (L.A. country) and Larry Hirshberg, 6-8 p.m.;  Tap room is open from 4-9 p.m.  

TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs (Bozeman bluegrass), 10:15 p.m., $20 (logjampresents.com); all ages. 

UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St.: Money Penny (rock, blues, jazz), 9:30 p.m., no cover. 

WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming: DJ by RMF Entertainment.

THE WILMA: Nitty Gritty Dirt Band (country rock) with Coyote Brother, 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show, $35-$45 (logjampresents.com). 

SUNDAY, Aug. 25

GARDEN BAR, Bigfork: Joel Fetveit. 

OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m. 

THE RAVEN, Woods Bay: Dixie Riddle, 6 p.m.  

RUMOUR RESTAURANT, 1855 Stephens Ave.: Britchy (acoustic Americana), 6-8 p.m.  

SOUTH SHORE LOUNGE, Polson: DJ, 10 p.m. 

THE SITTING DUCK, Woods Bay: Craig Barton, 5 p.m.   

MONDAY, Aug. 26

IMAGINE NATION BREWING, 1151 W. Broadway: Open mic, 6-8 p.m. 

OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m.

TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: "Raising the Dead" Grateful Dead happy hour, 5 p.m., free, all ages.

UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St.:  Karaoke, 9 p.m. 

THE WILMA: Cafe Tacvba (Mexican alternative rock) with Ruen Brothers, 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show, $35-$45 (logjampresents.com). All ages.  

TUESDAY, Aug. 27

BIGFORK INN, Bigfork: Tommy Edwards, 7-9 p.m. 

EAST SHORE SMOKEHOUSE, Higway 25, Polson: "What About Bob" Karaoke, 6 p.m.  

IMAGINE NATION BREWING, 1151 W. Broadway: Imagine Ireland with the Craicers and Friends, 6-8 p.m.
 
KETTLEHOUSE AMPHITHEATER, 605 Coldsmoke Lane, Bonner: Soulful singer-songwriter Amos Lee with special guest Madison Cunningham, 6:30 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show, $39.50-$39.50 (logjampresents.com), all ages. 
 
MONTANA DISTILLERY, 631 Woody St.: Tuesday picking circle, 6-8 p.m. 
 
OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m. 
 
RUMOUR RESTAURANT, 1855 Stephens Ave.: Travis Yost, 6-8 p.m. 
 
TOP HAT LOUNGE, 142 W. Front St.: Picking circle, 6 p.m., no cover, all ages.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 28

THE BADLANDER, 208 Ryman St.: Kraptastic Karaoke with host Reid Reimers, 9 p.m.

BIGFORK INN, Bigfork: Joe Hatt, 7 p.m. 

DARK HORSE, 1805 Regent: Rocking Country Karaoke, 9 p.m.

EAGLES, 2420 South Ave.: Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.

THE RAVEN, Woods Bay: Tommy Edwards, 6 p.m.  

TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: Jazz Night with Alex Nauman Trio, 7 p.m., free, all ages. 

WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming: Solid Sound karaoke.

THURSDAY, Aug. 29

THE BADLANDER, 208 Ryman St.: Local indie rock night with MASS FM (post-punk); Norwell (indie-pop) and Wilma Laverne Miner (country-tinged indie); doors at 9 p.m., 18 and over, free. 

BIGFORK INN, Bigfork: Billy Angel, 7 p.m.

DARK HORSE, 1805 Regent: Rocking Karaoke hosted by Aaron B'Rocks, 9 p.m. 

EAGLES, 2420 South Ave.: Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.

GARDEN BAR, Polson: Christian John Project. 

KWATAQNUK, Polson: Highway 93 Band. 

SOUTH SHORE LOUNGE, Polson: Karaoke, 8:30 p.m. 

TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: Acoustic Avenue with Milltown Damn (bluegrass), 8 p.m., free, all ages. 

WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming St.: Solid Sound karaoke.

THE WILMA: David Crosby & Friends' Sky Trails Tour, 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show, $59.50-$69.50 (logjampresents.com), all ages. 

