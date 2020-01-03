FRIDAY, Jan. 3
THE BADLANDER, 208 Ryman St.: I'll House You, monthly party of DJs and dancing, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
BAGELS ON BROADWAY, 223 W. Broadway: Bill LaCroix (solo banjo), 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
THE EAGLES, 2420 South Ave. W.: Live music, 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
SOUTH SHORE LOUNGE, Polson: DJ, 10 p.m.
SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand Ave.: Live music.
TEN SPOON VINEYARD, 4175 Rattlesnake Drive: Britchy (Acoustic Americana duo), 6-8 p.m.; Tap room is open from 4-9 p.m.
TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: Family Friendly Friday, 6-8 p.m., free, all ages. Sunlight Black (Polson rock), 10:15 p.m., free, ages 21 and over.
UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St.: Russ Nasset and the Revelators, 9:30 p.m., no cover.
WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming: Karaoke.
ZACC, 216 W. Main St.: Missoula Beats Club interactive evening of electronic music production featuring Charlie Apple (live multi-instrument set with holographic projections), Kris Moon (live modular set), Bryan Curt Kostors (live modular set), Fish Bwoi (beat set), Golden Buddha (beat set), 7-11 p.m., $7.
SATURDAY, Jan. 4
BADLANDER, 208 Ryman St.: Absolutely DJ Night (hip-hop/dance), 9 p.m. doors, 21 and up, no cover.
DRAUGHT WORKS, 915 Toole Ave.: Jeff Troxel (jazz/acoustic guitarist), 6-8 p.m.
THE EAGLES, 2420 South Ave. W.: Live music, 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Don Teschner (fiddler/songwriter), 9 p.m., free, ages 21 and over.
RUSTIC HUT, Florence: Nashville 406 (country), 8 p.m.
SOUTH SHORE LOUNGE, Polson: DJ, 10 p.m.
SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand: Live music, 9:30 p.m.
TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: Mudslide Charley (roots rhythm and blues), 10:15 p.m., free, ages 21 and over.
UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St.: Yodeling songwriter Aaron Jennings album release show with his "Hillbilly Orchestra," 9:30 p.m., no cover.
WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming: DJ by RMF Entertainment.
SUNDAY, Jan. 5
DRAUGHT WORKS, 915 Toole Ave.: Michael Atherton, 5-7 p.m.
OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
POLSON ELK'S: Classic country jamming 2-5 p.m.
WILDWOOD BREWERY, Stevensville: Live traditional Irish music by local artists, 5-8 p.m.
MONDAY, Jan. 6
IMAGINE NATION BREWING, 1151 W. Broadway: Open mic, 6-8 p.m.
OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
ST. PAUL'S EPISCOPAL CHURCH, 600 S. Third St., Hamilton: Bitterroot Baroque and Baroque Music Montana present music from the 1820s in arrangements from that age for a string theater troupe. $25 general, $10 students.
TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: "Raising the Dead" Grateful Dead happy hour, 5 p.m., free, all ages.
UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St.: Karaoke, 9 p.m.
TUESDAY, Jan. 7
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 8
THE BADLANDER, 208 Ryman St.: Kraptastic Karaoke with host Reid Reimers, 9 p.m.
DARK HORSE, 1805 Regent: Rocking Country Karaoke, 9 p.m.
EAGLES, 2420 South Ave.: Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming: Solid Sound karaoke.
THURSDAY, Jan. 9
DRAUGHT WORKS, 915 Toole Ave.: Sundogs (folkgrass), 6-8 p.m.
EAGLES, 2420 South Ave.: Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Fish Bwoi presents Electric Funk, 9 p.m.-midnight, ages 21 and over.
SOUTH SHORE LOUNGE, Polson: Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: Acoustic Avenue with Chelsea Hunt and Jim Averitt (jazz, Americana, blues), 8 p.m., free, all ages.
WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming St.: Solid Sound karaoke.