FRIDAY, Nov. 15
THE BADLANDER, 208 Ryman St.: Drop Culture Dance Party with DJs Smokey Rose and Mark Myriad, 9 p.m.
BAGELS ON BROADWAY, 223 W. Broadway: Bill LaCroix (solo banjo), 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
DENNISON THEATRE, UM: Fall Percussion Concert featuring the UM Percussion Ensemble and Islanders Steel Drum Band, 7:30 p.m. $11 general, $6 seniors, $5 students.
THE EAGLES, 2420 South Ave. W.: Live music, 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
FVCC ARTS & TECHNOLOGY BUILDING, 777 Grandview Drive, Kalispell: Fall Concert Series with student recital at 2 p.m.
MONTANA DISTILLERY, 631 Woody St.: Crazy Dog, 6-8 p.m.
SOUTH SHORE LOUNGE, Polson: DJ, 10 p.m.
SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand Ave.: Dakota Poorman (Seattle country), 9:30 p.m.
TEN SPOON VINEYARD, 4175 Rattlesnake Drive: Lucas Yatch (acoustic singer-songwriter), 6-8 p.m.; Tap room is open from 4-9 p.m.
TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: Family Friendly Friday with Basses Covered (local, folk), 6-8 p.m., free, all ages. Ghost of Paul Revere with Ezra Bell (folk, alternative, country, Americana), 9 p.m. doors, 9:30 p.m. show, $15 (logjampresents.com), all ages.
UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St.: Joan Zen Band (rock, reggae, soul), 9:30 p.m., no cover.
WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming: Karaoke.
THE WILMA: Hippo Campus (pop, indie) with the Greeting Committee, 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show. $20-$22 (logjampresents.com). All ages.
SATURDAY, Nov. 16
BADLANDER, 208 Ryman St.: Absolutely DJ Night (hip-hop/dance), 9 p.m. doors, 21 and up, no cover.
DARK HORSE, 1805 Regent: Salsa 406! (Latin and dance music), 8:30 p.m.
DRAUGHT WORKS, 915 Toole Ave.: The Acousticals, 6-8 p.m.
THE EAGLES, 2420 South Ave. W.: Live music, 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Red Glow Buffalo (Bozeman folk-rock) and Beat Deaf (Helena folk, rock), 9 p.m.-midnight. Free, ages 21 and over.
SOUTH SHORE LOUNGE, Polson: DJ, 10 p.m.
SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand: Dakota Poorman (Seattle country), 9:30 p.m.
TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: Letter B and Maiah Wynne (pop, funk, local), 10:15 p.m., $5, ages 21 and over.
UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St.: The Tomcats, 9:30 p.m., no cover.
WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming: DJ by RMF Entertainment.
SUNDAY, Nov. 17
DRAUGHT WORKS, 915 Toole Ave.: Douglas Barrett, 5-7 p.m.
MUSIC RECITAL HALL, UM: String Orchestra of the Rockies, 7:30 p.m. Featuring "A Musical Homecoming" with Maria Lambros, viola. sormt.org.
OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
RUMOUR RESTAURANT, 1855 Stephens Ave.: Kimberlee Carlson Jazz Trio, 6-8 p.m.
SIX MILE BAR, Huson: Montana Fiddlers, 1-5 p.m.
MONDAY, Nov. 18
BREAK ESPRESSO, 423 N. Higgins Ave.: "Jazz at the Break" featuring small groups from the UM Jazz Program, 7:30 p.m.
IMAGINE NATION BREWING, 1151 W. Broadway: Open mic, 6-8 p.m.
OLE BECK VFW POST 209, 245 W. Main St.: Kaleidoscope karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: "Raising the Dead" Grateful Dead happy hour, 5 p.m., free, all ages.
UNION CLUB, 208 E. Main St.: Karaoke, 9 p.m.
TUESDAY, Nov. 19
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 20
THE BADLANDER, 208 Ryman St.: Kraptastic Karaoke with host Reid Reimers, 9 p.m.
DENNISON THEATRE, UM: Student Ensemble Series featuring the UM jazz bands, 7:30 p.m.
DARK HORSE, 1805 Regent: Rocking Country Karaoke, 9 p.m.
EAGLES, 2420 South Ave.: Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming: Solid Sound karaoke.
THE WILMA: Big Wild with Evan Giia and Ark Patrol (indie electronic, pop), 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show. $20-$23 (logjampresents.com). All ages.
THURSDAY, Nov. 21
BUFFALO HILL GOLF CLUB LODGE, Kalispell: Glacier Symphony presents "An Evening with Sheng Cai," piano soloist, 6 p.m. (glaciersymphony.org).
DRAUGHT WORKS, 915 Toole Ave.: Frederico Brothers, 6-8 p.m.
EAGLES, 2420 South Ave.: Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
SOUTH SHORE LOUNGE, Polson: Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
SUNRISE SALOON, 1101 Strand: Wayne Brothers & The Nightlife Band (Wise River country), 8:30 p.m.
TEN SPOON VINEYARD, 4175 Rattlesnake Drive: Comedy Jam IX, 6 p.m.
TOP HAT, 134 W. Front St.: Acoustic Avenue with the John Floridis Quartet, 8 p.m., free, all ages.
WESTSIDE LANES, 1615 Wyoming St.: Solid Sound karaoke.
THE WILMA: Rodney Crowell (classic rock, country), 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show. $45 (logjampresents.com). All ages.