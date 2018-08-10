Starting this week
"Dog Days" ** — L.A. canines lead their human companions on surprising journeys in this ensemble comedy. With Nina Dobrev, Vanessa Hudgens, Adam Pally, Eva Longoria, Rob Corddry, Tone Bell, Jon Bass, Michael Cassidy, Thomas Lennon, Tig Notaro, Finn Wolfhard, Ron Cephas Jones. Written by Elissa Matsueda and Erica Oyama. Directed by Ken Marino. Rated PG. 112 min.
"The Meg" not yet reviewed — A 75-foot-long prehistoric shark attacks a deep-sea submersible necessitating a rescue operation at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. With Jason Statham, Li Bingbing, Rainn Wilson, Ruby Rose, Winston Chao, Cliff Curtis. Written by Dean Georgaris, Jon Hoeber, Erich Hoeber, based on the novel by Steve Alten. Directed by Jon Turteltaub. Rated PG-13. 113 min.
"Slender Man" not yet reviewed — Teens perform a rite in a small Massachusetts town hoping to disprove a terrifying local legend. With Joey King, Julia Goldani-Telles, Jaz Sinclair, Annalise Basso, Javier Botet. Written by David Birke, based on a character by Victor Surge. Directed by Sylvain White. Rated PG-13. 93 min.
Roxy Theater
"Dark Money" **** — This documentary examines the influence of untraceable corporate money on U.S. elections and elected officials. The film takes viewers to Montana —a front line in the fight — to follow a local journalist working to expose the real-life impact of the U.S. Supreme Court's Citizens United decision. Directed by Kimberly Reed. Written by Kimberly Reed, Jay Arthur Sterrenberg. 99 min.
"My Neighbor Totoro (Tonari no Totoro)" **** — When two girls move to the country to be near their ailing mother, they have adventures with the wondrous forest spirits who live nearby. With Hitoshi Takagi, Noriko Hidaka, Chika Sakamoto. Written and directed by Hayao Miyazaki. Rated G. 86 min.
"National Velvet" **** — A jaded former jockey helps a young girl prepare a wild but gifted horse for England's Grand National Sweepstakes. With Mickey Rooney, Elizabeth Taylor, Donald Crisp. Directed by Clarence Brown. Written by Enid Bagnold (novel), Theodore Reeves (screen play). Rated G. 123 min.
"The Secret Garden" *** — A young, recently orphaned girl is sent to England after living in India all her life. Once there, she begins to explore her new, seemingly isolated surroundings — and its secrets. With Kate Maberly, Maggie Smith, Heydon Prowse. Directed by Agnieszka Holland. Written by Frances Hodgson Burnett (book), Caroline Thompson (screenplay). Rated G. 101 min.
"Young Guns" ** — A group of young gunmen, led by Billy the Kid, become deputies to avenge the murder of the rancher who became their benefactor. But when Billy takes their authority too far, they become the hunted. With Emilio Estevez, Kiefer Sutherland, Lou Diamond Phillips. Directed by Christopher Cain. Written by John Fusco. Rated R. 107 min.
Roxy Theater, 728-9380
Friday
"Dark Money," 8 p.m. (with Q&A with documentary subject John S. Adams following screening)
"Three Identical Strangers," 2:30, 5:30, 8:15 p.m.
"Eighth Grade," 2:15, 5:15, 7:45 p.m.
Saturday
"Dark Money," 2 p.m. (with Q&A with John S. Adams and Gene Jarussi following screening), 8 p.m. (with Q&A with director Kimberly Reed and Jarussi following screening)
"Three Identical Strangers," 2:30, 5 p.m.
"Eighth Grade," 5:15 p.m.
"The NeverEnding Story," 2:15 p.m.
"Young Guns," 9 p.m.
Sunday
"Eighth Grade," 2:15, 5:15, 7:45 p.m.
"Three Identical Strangers," 2:30, 5:30, 8:15 p.m.
"Dark Money," 5, 8 p.m.
"Castle in the Sky (Tenku no shiro Rapyuta)," 2 p.m.
Monday
"Three Identical Strangers," 5:30, 8:15 p.m.
"Eighth Grade," 5:15, 7:45 p.m.
"Dark Money," 5 p.m.
"National Velvet (1944)," 7 p.m.
Tuesday
"Three Identical Strangers," 5 p.m.
"Eighth Grade," 5:15, 7:45 p.m. (open captioning)
"Dark Money," 5:30, 8 p.m.
Wednesday
"Three Identical Strangers," 5:30, 8:15 p.m.
"Eighth Grade," 5:15 p.m.
"Dark Money," 5, 7:45 p.m.
"My Neighbor Totoro (Tonari no Totoro)," 8 p.m.
Thursday
"Three Identical Strangers," 5:30, 8:15 p.m.
"Eighth Grade," 2:15, 5:15, 7:45 p.m.
"Dark Money," 2:30, 5, 8 p.m.
"The Secret Garden," 2 p.m.
