This Week’s Flicks

"Sonic the Hedgehog" **

Roxy

"Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band" *** — Documentary charts the songwriter and guitarist’s early life and career with the storied rock group. With Martin Scorsese, Bruce Springsteen, Eric Clapton, Taj Mahal, Jann Wenner, Ronnie Hawkins, Van Morrison. Directed By Daniel Roher. R. 100 min.

"Double Indemnity" **** — The Roxy Confidential noir series presents Billy Wilder's 1994 classic of the genre involving a tempting woman, a murder and a investigation. Screening in 35mm. With Fred MacMurray, Barbara Stanwyck, Edward G. Robinson. Directed by Billy Wilder. Written by Billy Wilder (screenplay), Raymond Chandler (screenplay). Not rated. 107 min.

"Ferngully: The Last Rainforest" ** — Kiddomatic series presents the 1992 environmentally tinged animated film about fairies fighaing back against deforestation. With Samantha Mathis, Christian Slater, Robin Williams. Directed by Bill Kroyer. Written by Jim Cox (screenplay), Diana Young (original stories). G. 86 min.