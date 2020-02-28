This Week’s Flicks

Starting this week
"The Invisible Man" **** — A woman whose abusive ex purportedly committed suicide is tormented by an unseen entity in this update of H.G. Wells’ classic thriller. With Elisabeth Moss, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Storm Reid, Aldis Hodge. Written and directed by Leigh Whannell. Rated R. 122 min.
"My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising" not yet reviewed — The young warriors face a new villain in this anime tale. Directed by Kenji Nagasaki. In Japanese with English subtitles. Not rated. 104 min.
Continuing
"1917" ****
"Bad Boys for Life" *** 1/2
"Blumhouse's Fantasy Island"
"Brahms: The Boy II" 1/2 star
"The Call of the Wild" ** 1/2
"Dolittle" *
"Downhill" * 1/2
"The Gentlemen" ***
"Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey" **
"Impractical Jokers: The Movie" **
"Jumanji: The Next Level" ***
"Knives Out" ****
"Sonic the Hedgehog" **
Roxy
"Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band" *** — Documentary charts the songwriter and guitarist’s early life and career with the storied rock group. With Martin Scorsese, Bruce Springsteen, Eric Clapton, Taj Mahal, Jann Wenner, Ronnie Hawkins, Van Morrison. Directed By Daniel Roher. R. 100 min.
"Double Indemnity" **** — The Roxy Confidential noir series presents Billy Wilder's 1994 classic of the genre involving a tempting woman, a murder and a investigation. Screening in 35mm. With Fred MacMurray, Barbara Stanwyck, Edward G. Robinson. Directed by Billy Wilder. Written by Billy Wilder (screenplay), Raymond Chandler (screenplay). Not rated. 107 min.
"Ferngully: The Last Rainforest" ** — Kiddomatic series presents the 1992 environmentally tinged animated film about fairies fighaing back against deforestation. With Samantha Mathis, Christian Slater, Robin Williams. Directed by Bill Kroyer. Written by Jim Cox (screenplay), Diana Young (original stories). G. 86 min.
"The Lodge" *** — Horrors await a woman and her fiancé’s two children when they become trapped by a snowstorm. With Richard Armitage, Alicia Silverstone, Riley Keough. Directed by Severin Fiala, Veronika Franz. Written by Sergio Casci, Severin Fiala. R. 108 min.
"The Princess Bride" **** — With Cary Elwes, Mandy Patinkin, Robin Wright. Directed by Rob Reiner. Written by William Goldman (screenplay by), William Goldman (based upon his book). PG. 98 min.
"Tammy and the T-Rex: Gore Cut" **** — The Trash Talk series unearths a one its most ridiculous finds yet, a 1994 film about a teenager whose boyfriend whose brain is transplated into a robot T-Rex body by a crazed scientist. With Denise Richards, Paul Walker, Terry Kiser. Directed by Stewart Raffill. R. 91 min.
Continuing
"Parasite"
Theaters
MISSOULA
AMC Missoula 12, 541-7467
"The Invisible Man"
"My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising"
"The Gentlemen"
"1917"
"Bad Boys for Life"
"Brahms: The Boy II"
"The Call of the Wild"
"Dolittle"
"Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey"
"Impractical Jokers: The Movie"
"Sonic the Hedgehog"
"Jumanji: The Next Level"
"Knives Out"
AMC Southgate 9
"The Invisible Man"
"1917"
"Blumhouse's Fantasy Island"
"The Call of the Wild"
"Dolittle"
"Downhill"
"The Gentlemen"
"Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey"
"Sonic the Hedgehog"
Roxy Theater, 728-9380
Friday
"Tammy and the T-Rex: Gore Cut," 9 p.m.
"Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band," 2:30, 5:15, 7:45 p.m.
"The Lodge," 3, 5:30, 8 p.m.
"Parasite," 2:45 p.m.
Saturday
The Metropolitan Opera: "Agrippina," 11 a.m.
"The Princess Bride," 2, 8 p.m.
"Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band," 3:30, 5:45 p.m.
"The Lodge," 5:30, 8:15 p.m.
"Parasite," 2:15, 5, 7:45 p.m.
Sunday
"Ferngully: The Last Rainforest," 2 p.m.
"Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band," 2:30, 5:15, 7:45 p.m.
"The Lodge," 5:30, 8:15 p.m.
"Parasite," 2:15, 5, 8 p.m.
Monday
"Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band," 5:15, 7:45 p.m.
"The Lodge," 5:30, 8:15 p.m.
"Parasite," 5, 8 p.m.
Tuesday
National Theatre Live: "All My Sons," 7 p.m.
"Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band," 5:15, 7:45 p.m.
"The Lodge," 5:30, 8:15 p.m.
"Parasite," 4:15 p.m.
Wednesday
"Double Indemnity," 7:30 p.m.
"Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band," 5:15, 7:45 p.m.
"The Lodge," 5:30, 8:15 p.m.
"Parasite," 4:45 p.m.
Thursday
"Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band," 2:15, 4:45 p.m.
"Parasite," 2, 5, 7:45 p.m.
RONAN
Entertainer, 676-4496
"Dolittle"
POLSON
Showboat, 883-5606
"The Call of the Wild"
"Sonic the Hedgehog"
Pharaohplex, Hamilton
"Sonic the Hedgehog"
"The Invisible Man"
"The Call of the Wild"
"Fantasy Island"
"The Gentlemen"
"1917"
