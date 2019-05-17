Starting this week
"A Dog's Journey" *** — The pooch with a purpose forms a new attachment and vows to watch over her in this sequel. With Marg Helgenberger, Betty Gilpin, Kathryn Prescott, Dennis Quaid and the voice of Josh Gad. Written by W. Bruce Cameron, Cathryn Michon, Maya Forbes, Wally Wolodarsky; based on the novel by Cameron. Directed by Gail Mancuso. Rated PG. 108 min.
"John Wick Chapter 3 — Parabellum" **** — The super-assassin played by Keanu Reeves is back, pursued by other hired killers looking to collect a $14 million bounty. With Halle Berry, Laurence Fishburne, Asia Kate Dillon, Lance Reddick, Jerome Flynn, Jason Mantzoukas, Anjelica Huston, Ian McShane. Written by Derek Kolstad, Shay Hatten, Chris Collins, Marc Abrams; story by Kolstad. Directed by Chad Stahelski. Rated R. 130 min.
"The Sun is Also a Star" not yet reviewed — Love blooms for two young people over the course of one life-changing day in New York City. With Yara Shahidi, Charles Melton, John Leguizamo. Written by Tracy Oliver; based on the novel by Nicola Yoon. Directed by Ry Russo-Young. Rated PG-13. 120 min.
Continuing
Roxy Theater
"Battle Royale" *** ½ — In the future, the Japanese government captures a class of ninth-grade students and forces them to kill each other under the revolutionary "Battle Royale" act. With Tatsuya Fujiwara, Aki Maeda, Tarô Yamamoto. Directed by Kinji Fukasaku. Written by Koushun Takami (novel), Kenta Fukasaku (screenplay). Rated R. 123 min.
"Crazy Wisdom: The Life & Times of Chogyam Trungpa Rinpoche" ** — The long-awaited feature documentary to explore the life, teachings and "crazy wisdom" of Chogyam Trungpa, Rinpoche, a pivotal figure in bringing Tibetan Buddhism to the West. Called a genius, rascal, and social visionary; "one of the greatest spiritual teachers of the 20th century," and 'the bad boy of Buddhism," Trungpa defied categorization. With Pema Chodron, Ram Dass, Allen Ginsberg. Directed by Johanna Demetrakas. Not rated. 86 min.
"A Kid Like Jake" ** — Loving parents of a four-year-old must come to terms with their child being transgender. With Claire Danes, Jim Parsons, Octavia Spencer. Directed by Silas Howard. Written by Daniel Pearle (adapted by), Daniel Pearle (based on play). Rated R. 92 min.
"Kubo and the Two Strings" **** — An animated Japanese fantasy about a boy, his magical instrument and the enchanted creatures who aid him as he attempts to heal a long-ago rift and reunite his family. Voices of Art Parkinson, Matthew McConaughey, Charlize Theron. Written by Marc Haimes and Chris Butler. Directed by Travis Knight. Rated PG. 101 min.
"Metropolis" *** ½ — Kenichi and his uncle Shunsaku Ban must find the mystery behind robot girl Tima. With Toshio Furukawa, Scott Weinger, Yuka Imoto. Directed by Rintaro. Written by Osamu Tezuka (comic book), Katsuhiro Ôtomo (screenplay) (as Katsuhiro Ohtomo). Rated PG-13. 108 min.
"The Music of Strangers: Yo-Yo Ma and The Silk Road Ensemble" *** ½ — Cellist Yo-Yo Ma and other international artists of The Silk Road Project discuss their philosophies on music and culture. With Yo-Yo Ma, Kinan Azmeh, Kayhan Kalhor. Directed by Morgan Neville. Rated PG-13. 96 min.
"Red Joan" * — The story of Joan Stanley, who was exposed as the KGB's longest-serving British spy. With Judi Dench, Sophie Cookson, Stephen Campbell Moore. Directed by Trevor Nunn. Written by Lindsay Shapero. Rated R. 101 min.
"Shadow" **** — Life and intrigue in an ancient Chinese court. With Chao Deng, Li Sun, Ryan Zheng. Directed by Yimou Zhang. Written by Wei Li (screenplay), Yimou Zhang (screenplay). Not rated. 116 min.
"Space Is the Place" *** — Sun Ra — space-age prophet, pharoanic jester, shaman-philosopher and avant-jazz keyboardist/bandleader — lands his spaceship in Oakland, having been presumed lost in space for a few years. With black power on the rise, Ra disembarks and proclaims himself "the alter-destiny." With Barbara Deloney, Sun Ra, Raymond Johnson. Directed by John Coney. Written by Joshua Smith, Sun Ra. Rated R. 85 min.
Continuing
"Tolkien" **
Theaters
MISSOULA
AMC Missoula 12, 541-7467
AMC Southgate 9
Roxy Theater, 728-9380
Friday
"Shadow," 2:15, 5:45, 8 p.m.
"Red Joan," 2:30, 5:30, 7:45 p.m.
"Tolkien," 2, 4:45 p.m.
Saturday
"Red Joan," 2:30, 5, 7:30 p.m.
"Tolkien," 5:15 p.m.
"Shadow," 2:15, 5:30, 7:45 p.m.
"Kubo and the Two Strings," 2 p.m.
"Battle Royale," 8 p.m.
Sunday
"Tolkien," 2, 5:15, 7:30 p.m.
"Shadow," 2:15, 5:30, 7:45 p.m.
"Red Joan," 2:30, 5 p.m.
"Crazy Wisdom: The Life & Times of Chogyam Trungpa Rinpoche," 7 p.m.
Monday
"Tolkien," 4:45 p.m.
"Shadow," 5:30, 7:45 p.m.
"Red Joan," 5 p.m.
The Metropolitan Opera: "Dialogues des Carmelites," 7 p.m.
"The Music of Strangers: Yo-Yo Ma & the Silk Road Ensemble," 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday
"Red Joan," 4 p.m.
"Tolkien," 5 p.m. (open caption)
"Shadow," 5:30, 7:45 p.m.
National Theatre Live: "King Lear," 6 p.m.
Wednesday
"Tolkien," 5:30 p.m.
"Shadow," 4:45 p.m.
"Red Joan," 5, 7:30 p.m.
"Metropolis," 7 p.m.
"Space is the Place," 8 p.m.
Thursday
"Shadow," 2:15, 5:30, 7:45 p.m.
"Tolkien," 2, 4:45 p.m.
"Red Joan," 2:30, 5 p.m.
"A Kid Like Jake," 7 p.m.
RONAN
Entertainer, 676-4496
POLSON
Showboat, 883-5606
Pharaohplex, Hamilton
