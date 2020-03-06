This Week’s Flicks

Starting this week
"Emma" *** 1/2 — see full review on page 17.
"Onward" *** 1/2 — Two suburban teenage elves undertake a magical quest in this animated Disney-Pixar tale. With the voices of Chris Pratt, Tom Holland, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Octavia Spencer, John Ratzenberger, Lena Waithe, Mel Rodriguez. Written by Dan Scanlon, Jason Headley, Keith Bunin. Directed by Scanlon. Rated PG. 114 min.
"The Way Back" ** — An alcoholic former high-school basketball star gets a job coaching his old team. With Ben Affleck, Al Madrigal, Michaela Watkins, Janina Gavankar, Glynn Turman. Written by Brad Ingelsby, Gavin O’Connor. Directed by O’Connor. Rated R. 108 min.
Continuing
"1917" ****
"Bad Boys for Life" *** 1/2
"The Call of the Wild" ** 1/2
"Dolittle" *
"The Gentlemen" ***
"Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey" **
"Impractical Jokers: The Movie" **
"The Invisible Man" ****
"Jumanji: The Next Level" ***
"Sonic the Hedgehog" **
Roxy
"Kiss Me Deadly (1955)" **** — With Ralph Meeker, Albert Dekker, Paul Stewart. Directed by Robert Aldrich. Written by Mickey Spillane (novel), A.I. Bezzerides (screenplay). Not rated. 106 min.
"Mulholland Drive" *** — With Naomi Watts, Laura Harring, Justin Theroux. Written and directed by David Lynch. Rated R. 147 min.
"Scooby-Doo" * — With Matthew Lillard, Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar. Directed by Raja Gosnell. Written by James Gunn (screenplay), Craig Titley (story). Rated PG. 86 min.
Continuing
"The Lodge" ***
"Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band" ***
"Parasite" ****
Theaters
MISSOULA
AMC Missoula 12, 541-7467
Roxy Theater, 728-9380
Friday
The Women's Adventure Film Tour, 7 p.m.
"Emma," 2, 5, 7:45 p.m.
"Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band," 2:15, 4:45 p.m.
"The Lodge," 8 p.m.
"Parasite," 2:30, 5:15 p.m.
Saturday
The Women's Adventure Film Tour, 7 p.m.
"Scooby-Doo," 2 p.m.
"Mulholland Drive," 8 p.m.
"Emma," 2:15, 5:30 p.m.
"Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band," 4:45 p.m.
"The Lodge," 8:15 p.m.
"Parasite," 2:30, 5:15 p.m.
Sunday
"Emma," 2:15, 5, 7:45 p.m.
"Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band," 3, 5:45 p.m.
"The Lodge," 8:15 p.m.
"Parasite," 2:30, 5:15, 8 p.m.
Monday
"Emma," 5, 7:45 p.m.
"Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band," 5:45 p.m.
"The Lodge," 8:15 p.m.
"Parasite," 5:15, 8 p.m.
Tuesday
The Metropolitan Opera: "Agrippina," 7 p.m.
"Emma," 5:15, 7:45 p.m.
"Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band," 5:45 p.m.
"The Lodge," 8:15 p.m.
"Parasite," 4:15 p.m.
Wednesday
"Kiss Me Deadly (1955)," 7:30 p.m.
Mountain Film ON Tour, 7 p.m.
"Emma," 2:30, 5 p.m.
"Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band," 3:45 p.m.
"The Lodge," 8 p.m.
"Parasite," 2:15, 5:15 p.m.
Thursday
"Emma," 2:15, 5, 7:45 p.m.
"Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band," 3, 5:45 p.m.
"Parasite," 2:30, 5:15, 8 p.m.
"The Lodge," 8:15 p.m.
RONAN
Entertainer, 676-4496
