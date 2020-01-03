Starting this week
"The Grudge" not yet reviewed — A house is cursed by a vengeful ghost that dooms those who enter it with a violent death. With Tara Westwood, Junko Bailey, David Lawrence Brown. Directed by Nicolas Pesce. Written by Jeff Buhler (story by), Nicolas Pesce (screenplay by). Rated R. 93 min.
Continuing
"Bombshell" ** 1/2
"Frozen 2" ***
"Jumanji: The Next Level" ***
"Little Women" ****
"Spies in Disguise" ***
"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" **
"Uncut Gems" ****
Roxy
"The Bodyguard (1992)" * 1/2 — Movie Cult presents the Whitney Houston-Kevin Costner classic about a former Secret Service agent protecting a pop star from a deranged fan. Directed by Mick Jackson. Written by Lawrence Kasdan. Rated R. 129 min.
"School of Rock" **** — Roxy Jr. takes you back to class with Jack Black's film about a failed musician who teaches kids about rock. With Jack Black, Mike White, Joan Cusack. Directed by Richard Linklater. Written by Mike White. Rated PG-13. 109 min.
"Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars" **** — The D.A. Pennebaker retrospective continues with this classic concert film from David Bowie's 1973 tour. With David Bowie, Mick Ronson, Trevor Bolder. Directed by Pennebaker. Rated PG. 90 min.
Continuing
"Little Women" ****
"Uncut Gems" ****
Theaters
MISSOULA
AMC Missoula 12, 541-7467
"The Grudge"
"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"
"Spies in Disguise"
"Little Women"
"Uncut Gems"
AMC Southgate 9
"The Grudge"
"Uncut Gems"
"Little Women"
"Spies in Disguise"
"Frozen 2"
"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"
"Bombshell"
"Jumanji: The Next Level"
Roxy Theater, 728-9380
Friday
"Little Women," 2:15, 3:15, 5:15, 6:15, 8 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
"Uncut Gems," 2:30, 5:30, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday
"School of Rock," 2 p.m.
"The Bodyguard (1992)," 8 p.m.
"Little Women," 2:15, 5:15, 6:15 p.m.
"Uncut Gems," 2:30, 5:30, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday
"Little Women," 2:15, 3:15, 5:15, 6:15, 8 p.m.
"Uncut Gems," 2, 5:30, 8:15 p.m.
Monday
"Little Women," 4:30, 5:15, 7:15, 8 p.m.
"Uncut Gems," 5:30, 8:15 p.m.
Tuesday
"Little Women," 4:30, 5:15, 7:15, 8 p.m.
"Uncut Gems," 5:30, 8:15 p.m.
Wednesday
"Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars," 7 p.m.
"Little Women," 4:15, 5:15, 8 p.m.
"Uncut Gems," 5:30, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday
"Little Women," 2:15, 3, 5:15, 6:15, 8 p.m.
"Uncut Gems," 7:30 p.m.
RONAN
Entertainer, 676-4496
"Jumanji: The Next Level"
POLSON
Showboat, 883-5606
"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"
"Spies in Disguise"
Pharaohplex, Hamilton
"Spies in Disguise"
"Little Women"
"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"
"Jumanji: The Next Level"
"Frozen 2"
"Richard Jewell"
Compiled by the Missoulian from the Associated Press, Los Angeles Times and other sources.