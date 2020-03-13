This Week’s Flicks

Starting this week
"Bloodshot" — A soldier who was killed in action is brought back to life by a sinister corporation using nanotechnology. With Vin Diesel, Eiza Gonzalez, Sam Heughan, Toby Kebbell, Guy Pearce. Written by Jeff Wadlow, Eric Heisserer; story by Wadlow; based on the comic book by Kevin VanHook, Bob Layton, Don Perlin. Directed by Dave Wilson. Rated PG-13. 109 min.
"The Hunt" — Everyday folks are abducted by wealthy elites to be hunted for sport. With Betty Gilpin, Emma Roberts, Hilary Swank, Justin Hartley, Glenn Howerton, Amy Madigan, Ethan Suplee, Ike Barinholtz. Written by Nick Cuse, Damon Lindelof. Directed by Craig Zobel. Rated R. 115 min.
"I Still Believe" — Fact-based drama about a Christian music star who finds his faith tested. With K.J. Apa, Britt Robertson, Melissa Roxburgh, Gary Sinise. Written by Jon Erwin, Jon Gunn. Directed by Andrew Erwin, Jon Erwin. Rated PG. 115 min.
Continuing
"The Call of the Wild" ** 1/2
"Emma" *** 1/2
"The Gentlemen" ***
"Impractical Jokers: The Movie" **
"The Invisible Man" ****
"Jumanji: The Next Level" ***
"Onward" *** 1/2
"Sonic the Hedgehog" **
"The Way Back" **
Roxy
"Army of Shadows (L'armee des ombres)" **** — Cinema Abroad series presents this 1969 account of underground resistance fighters in Nazi-occupied France. With Lino Ventura, Paul Meurisse, Jean-Pierre Cassel. Directed by Jean-Pierre Melville. Written by Joseph Kessel (novel), Jean-Pierre Melville (adaptation). Not rated. 145 min.
"Pokemon Detective Pikachu" *** — The son of a missing detective teams with the titular sleuth to find his father in this mix of live action and animation. With the voice of Ryan Reynolds plus Justice Smith, Suki Waterhouse, Chris Geere, Ken Watanabe, Bill Nighy. Written by Dan Hernandez, Benji Samit, Rob Letterman, Derek Connolly; story by Hernandez, Samit, Nicole Perlman. Directed by Rob Letterman. Rated PG. 104 min.
"Portrait of a Lady on Fire" **** — A painter and her subject, an unhappy bride-to-be, fall in love in 18th century Brittany. With Adèle Haenel, Noémie Merlant, Luàna Bajrami, Valeria Golino. Written and directed by Céline Sciamma. In French and Italian with English subtitles. Rated R. 121 min.
"The Third Man (1949)" **** —The Roxy Confidential Classic Noir series continues with this 1949 black-and-white film about a novelist investigating a murder in Vienna. With Orson Welles, Joseph Cotten, Alida Valli. Directed by Carol Reed. Written by Graham Greene. Not rated. 93 min.
"Wendy" ** — A young girl travels to a magical island where no one ages in this fantasy tale inspired by “Peter Pan.” Written by Benh Zeitlin, Eliza Zeitlin. Directed by Benh Zeitlin. (1:52) PG-13 With Yashua Mack, Devin France, Gage Naquin. Directed by Benh Zeitlin. Written by Benh Zeitlin and Eliza Zeitlin. Rated PG-13. 112 min.
"Zodiac" **** — David Fincher's obsessive detailed period piece about the long investigation into the Zodiac murders counts among his best and scariest works. With Jake Gyllenhaal, Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo. Directed by David Fincher. Written by James Vanderbilt (screenplay), Robert Graysmith (book). Rated R. 157 min.
Continuing
"Emma" *** 1/2
Theaters
MISSOULA
AMC Missoula 12, 541-7467
"The Hunt"
"Bloodshot"
"I Still Believe"
"Onward"
"The Way Back"
"The Invisible Man"
"The Call of the Wild"
"Sonic the Hedgehog"
"Jumanji: The Next Level"
AMC Southgate 9
"I Still Believe"
"Bloodshot"
"The Hunt"
"The Way Back"
"Onward"
"Emma"
"The Invisible Man"
"The Call of the Wild"
Roxy Theater, 728-9380
Friday
"Portrait of a Lady on Fire," 2:30, 5, 7:30 p.m.
"Wendy," 2:15, 4:30 p.m.
"Emma," 2, 5, 7:45 p.m.
Saturday
"Portrait of a Lady on Fire," 3, 5:30 p.m.
"Wendy," 2:45, 5 p.m.
"Emma," 2:15, 7:45 p.m.
"Pokemon Detective Pikachu," 2 p.m.
"Zodiac," 8 p.m.
Sunday
"Army of Shadows (L'armee des ombres)," 7:30 p.m.
"Portrait of a Lady on Fire," 3, 5:30, 8 p.m.
"Emma," 2:30, 5:15, 7:45 p.m.
"Wendy," 2:45, 5 p.m.
Monday
"Portrait of a Lady on Fire," 5:30, 8 p.m.
"Emma," 5:15, 7:45 p.m.
"Wendy," 5, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday
National Theatre Live: "All My Sons," 7 p.m.
"Portrait of a Lady on Fire," 4:30 p.m.
"Emma," 5:15, 7:45 p.m.
"Wendy," 5:30, 8 p.m.
Wednesday
"The Third Man (1949)," 7:45 p.m.
"Portrait of a Lady on Fire," 5:30, 8 p.m.
"Emma," 5:15 p.m.
"Wendy," 5 p.m.
Thursday
"Portrait of a Lady on Fire," 5:30, 8:15 p.m.
"Emma," 2:15, 5:15 p.m.
"Wendy," 2:30, 8 p.m.
RONAN
Entertainer, 676-4496
"Onward"
POLSON
Showboat, 883-5606
"The Invisible Man"
"I Still Believe"
Pharaohplex, Hamilton
"Onward"
"Impractical Jokers: The Movie"
"Sonic the Hedgehog"
"The Invisible Man"
"The Call of the Wild"
"The Gentlemen"
Compiled by the Missoulian from the Associated Press, Los Angeles Times and other sources.