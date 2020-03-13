This Week’s Flicks

"Jumanji: The Next Level" ***

"Onward" *** 1/2

"Sonic the Hedgehog" **

"The Way Back" **

"Army of Shadows (L'armee des ombres)" **** — Cinema Abroad series presents this 1969 account of underground resistance fighters in Nazi-occupied France. With Lino Ventura, Paul Meurisse, Jean-Pierre Cassel. Directed by Jean-Pierre Melville. Written by Joseph Kessel (novel), Jean-Pierre Melville (adaptation). Not rated. 145 min.

"Pokemon Detective Pikachu" *** — The son of a missing detective teams with the titular sleuth to find his father in this mix of live action and animation. With the voice of Ryan Reynolds plus Justice Smith, Suki Waterhouse, Chris Geere, Ken Watanabe, Bill Nighy. Written by Dan Hernandez, Benji Samit, Rob Letterman, Derek Connolly; story by Hernandez, Samit, Nicole Perlman. Directed by Rob Letterman. Rated PG. 104 min.

"Portrait of a Lady on Fire" **** — A painter and her subject, an unhappy bride-to-be, fall in love in 18th century Brittany. With Adèle Haenel, Noémie Merlant, Luàna Bajrami, Valeria Golino. Written and directed by Céline Sciamma. In French and Italian with English subtitles. Rated R. 121 min.