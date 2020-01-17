Starting this week
"Bad Boys for Life" *** 1/2 — Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reunite for one last go-round as Miami narcotics detectives. With Vanessa Hudgens, Kate Del Castillo, Nicky Jam, Joe Pantoliano. Written by Chris Bremner, Peter Craig, Joe Carnahan; story by Craig, Carnahan. Directed by Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah. Rated R. 123 min.
"Dolittle" not yet reviewed — Robert Downey Jr. headlines as the veterinarian who can talk to the animals in this effects-laden adventure tale. With Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen, Tom Holland. Written by Stephen Gaghan, Dan Gregor, Doug Mand; story by Thomas Shepherd; based on the character created by Hugh Lofting. Directed by Gaghan. Rated PG. 106 min.
Continuing
"1917" ****
"Frozen 2" ***
"Jumanji: The Next Level" ***
"Just Mercy" ***
"Like a Boss" *
"Little Women" ****
"Spies in Disguise" ***
"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" **
"Underwater" *
Roxy
"Anatomy of a Murder" **** — The Essential Cinema series presents a 1959 crime classic about a small-town lawyer who signs on to defend an accused murderer. With James Stewart, Lee Remick, Ben Gazzara. Directed by Otto Preminger. Written by Wendell Mayes (screenplay), John D. Voelker (based on the novel by). Not rated. 161 min.
"Annie" ** — Kiddomatic brings you the 1982 musical about an orphan in search of her parents. With Aileen Quinn, Albert Finney, Carol Burnett. Directed by John Huston. Written by Carol Sobieski (screenplay), Thomas Meehan (book). Rated PG. 127 min.
"Awake, a Dream from Standing Rock" not reviewed — Celebrate MLK Jr. Day with a documentary on the Native protesters at Standing Rock. With Autumn DePoe-Hughes. Directed by Myron Dewey and Josh Fox. Written by Josh Fox and Ptesan Hunka. Documentary. 89 min.
"JoJo Rabbit" *** — Taika Waititi's Nazi satire is back for a victory lap after its recent Oscar nominations, including Best Picture. In WWII Germany, a young boy in Hitler's army finds out his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their home. With Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie, Scarlett Johansson. Directed by Taika Waititi. Written by Christine Leunens (novel), Taika Waititi (screenplay). Rated PG-13. 108 min.
"Only the Strong Survive" ** 1/2 — The D.A. Pennebaker retrospective continues with this 2002 feature, captures soul performers Wilson Pickett, Isaac Hayes and Mary Wilson live on stage. Directed by Chris Hegedus, D.A. Pennebaker. Documentary, rated PG-13. 135 min.
"Parasite" **** — The Best Picture nominee is back for another run.In Joon-ho Bong's indie hit, an unemployed family takes peculiar interest in the wealthy and glamorous clan for their livelihood until they get entangled in an unexpected incident. With Kang-ho Song, Yeo-jeong Jo, So-dam Park. Written and directed by Joon-ho Bong. Rated R. 132 min.
"Shattered Dreams: Sex Trafficking in America" not reviewed. A documentary looks at sex trafficking in the U.S. with interviews from victims/survivors and experts. Directed by Bill Wisneski. Written by Ashley Olson, Mona Urban. Documentary. 45 min.
"This is Spinal Tap" **** — Movie Cult turns it up to 11 with the original parody of rock 'n' roll excess. With Rob Reiner, Michael McKean, Christopher Guest. Directed by Rob Reiner. Written by Christopher Guest, Michael McKean. Rated R. 82 min.
Continuing
"A Hidden Life" ***
"Little Women" ****
Theaters
MISSOULA
AMC Missoula 12, 541-7467
"Bad Boys for Life"
"Dolittle"
"Jojo Rabbit"
"1917"
"Just Mercy"
"Like a Boss"
"Underwater"
"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"
"Spies in Disguise"
"Jumanji: The Next Level"
"Knives Out"
"Frozen 2"
AMC Southgate 9
"Bad Boys for Life"
"Dolittle"
"1917"
"Like a Boss"
"Underwater"
"Little Women"
"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"
"Jumanji: The Next Level"
"Ford v. Ferrari"
"Joker"
Roxy Theater, 728-9380
Friday
"Parasite," 2:30, 5:30, 8:15 p.m.
"JoJo Rabbit," 2:15, 8:30 p.m.
"A Hidden Life," 5:15 p.m.
"Little Women," 2, 4:45 p.m.
Saturday
"Parasite," 4:15 p.m.
"JoJo Rabbit," 2:15, 8:30 p.m.
"A Hidden Life," 5 p.m.
"Little Women," 5:15 p.m.
"Annie," 2 p.m.
"This is Spinal Tap," 8 p.m.
Sunday
"Parasite," 7:30 p.m.
"JoJo Rabbit," 2:15, 8:30 p.m.
"A Hidden Life," 5:15 p.m.
"Little Women," 2, 8 p.m.
"Anatomy of a Murder," 5 p.m.
Monday
"Parasite," 5, 7:45 p.m.
"JoJo Rabbit," 8:30 p.m.
"A Hidden Life," 5:15 p.m.
"Little Women," 5:30, 8:15 p.m.
"Awake, a Dream from Standing Rock," 3 p.m.
Tuesday
The Metropolitan Opera: "Wozzeck," 7 p.m.
"Parasite," 4:15 p.m.
"JoJo Rabbit," 5:15 p.m.
"A Hidden Life," 7:30 p.m.
"Little Women," 4 p.m.
"Shattered Dreams: Sex Trafficking in America," 7 p.m.
Wednesday
"Parasite," 5:30, 8:15 p.m.
"JoJo Rabbit," 8:30 p.m.
"A Hidden Life," 5:15 p.m.
"Little Women," 4:15 p.m.
"Only the Strong Survive," 7 p.m.
Thursday
"Parasite," 2:30, 5:30, 8:15 p.m.
"JoJo Rabbit," 2:15, 8:30 p.m.
"A Hidden Life," 5 p.m.
"Little Women," 2, 5:15, 8 p.m.
RONAN
Entertainer, 676-4496
"1917"
POLSON
Showboat, 883-5606
"Bombshell"
"Dolittle"
Pharaohplex, Hamilton
"Bad Boys for Life"
"Dolittle"
"1917"
"Like a Boss"
"Underwater"
"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"
