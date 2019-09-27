Starting this week
"Abominable" *** — Three friends try to reunite a young Yeti with his family in the Himalayas in this animated adventure. With the voices of Chloe Bennet, Tenzing Norgay Trainor, Albert Tsai, Eddie Izzard, Sarah Paulson. Written and directed by Jill Culton. Rated PG-13. 92 min.
Continuing
"Ad Astra" ***
"Angel Has Fallen" ** ½
"Downton Abbey" ***
"Good Boys" *** ½
"Hustlers" ****
"It Chapter Two" ** ½
"The Lion King" **
"The Peanut Butter Falcon" **** ½
"Rambo: Last Blood" * ½
Roxy Theater
"The 400 Blows (Les Quatre cents coups)" **** — Watch Truffaut's classic French New Wave film in 35mm that was based on his troubled adolescence. With Jean-Pierre Léaud, Albert Rémy, Claire Maurier. Directed by François Truffaut. Written by François Truffaut (scenario), Marcel Moussy (adaptation) (as M. Moussy). Not rated. 99 min.
"The Blair Witch Project" *** ½ — Revisit the 1999 low-budget hit that started the found-footage craze, in which a documentary crew heads out into the woods and finds more than they bargained for. With Heather Donahue, Michael C. Williams, Joshua Leonard. Written and directed by Daniel Myrick, Eduardo Sánchez (as Eduardo Sánchez). Rated R. 81 min.
"John Wick" *** ½ — "Movie Cult" turns back the clock to the first entry in the series, in which Keanu Reeves plays a hitman looking for revenge. With Michael Nyqvist, Alfie Allen. Directed by Chad Stahelski, David Leitch (uncredited). Written by Derek Kolstad. Rated R. 101 min.
"The Last Unicorn" *** — A brave unicorn and a magician fight an evil king who is obsessed with attempting to capture the world's unicorns. With Jeff Bridges, Mia Farrow, Angela Lansbury. Directed by Jules Bass, Arthur Rankin Jr. Written by Peter S. Beagle (screenplay and novel). Rated G. 92 min.
"Mickey and the Bear" **** — The Montana Film Festival kicks off with a feature shot in Anaconda, centered on a young woman taking care of her troubled father. With Camila Morrone, James Badge Dale, Calvin Demba. Written and directed by Annabelle Attanasio. Rated R. 88 min.
Continuing
"Brittany Runs a Marathon" *** ½
"Downton Abbey" ***
"The Peanut Butter Falcon" **** ½
Theaters
MISSOULA
AMC Missoula 12, 541-7467
"Abominable"
"Hustlers"
"Ad Astra"
"Rambo: Last Blood"
"Downton Abbey"
"It Chapter Two"
"The Peanut Butter Falcon"
"Dream Big Princess: Princess and the Frog"
"Overcomer"
"The Lion King"
AMC Southgate 9
"Abominable"
"Ad Astra"
"Downton Abbey"
"Rambo: Last Blood"
"IT Chapter Two"
"Hustlers"
"Angel Has Fallen"
"Good Boys"
Roxy Theater, 728-9380
Friday
"Brittany Runs a A Marathon," 2:30, 5:30, 8 p.m.
"Downton Abbey," 2:15, 5:15, 7:45 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
"The Peanut Butter Falcon," 2, 5 p.m.
Hump! Film Festival, 7:30, 9:45 p.m.
Saturday
"The Last Unicorn," 2 p.m.
"John Wick," 9 p.m.
"Brittany Runs a A Marathon," 2:30, 8 p.m.
"Downton Abbey," 2:15, 5:15, 7:45 p.m.
"The Peanut Butter Falcon," 4, 6:45 p.m.
Sunday
"The 400 Blows (Les Quatre cents coups)," 7 p.m.
"Brittany Runs a A Marathon," 2:30, 4:45 p.m.
"The Peanut Butter Falcon," 2, 5:30, 8 p.m.
"Downton Abbey," 2:15, 5:15, 7:45 p.m.
Monday
"Brittany Runs a A Marathon," 2:30, 4:45 p.m.
"Downton Abbey," 5:150, 7:45 p.m.
"The Peanut Butter Falcon," 5, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday
National Theatre Live: "Fleabag," 7 p.m.
"Downton Abbey," 5:15, 7:45 p.m.
"Brittany Runs a A Marathon," 4:45 p.m.
"The Peanut Butter Falcon," 5:30, 8 p.m.
Wednesday
"The Blair Witch Project," 8 p.m.
"Brittany Runs a A Marathon," 5, 7:30 p.m.
"Downton Abbey," 5:15, 7:45 p.m.
"The Peanut Butter Falcon," 5:30 p.m.
Thursday
"Mickey and the Bear," 6 p.m.
"Brittany Runs a A Marathon," 5:30 p.m.
"Downton Abbey," 2:15, 8:45 p.m.
"The Peanut Butter Falcon," 2:30, 8:15 p.m.
RONAN
Entertainer, 676-4496
"Ad Astra"
POLSON
Showboat, 883-5606
"Abominable"
"Hustlers"
Pharaohplex, Hamilton
"Abominable"
"Hustlers"
"Ad Astra"
"Downton Abbey"
"Rambo: Last Blood"
"It Chapter Two"
"Overcomer"
Compiled by the Missoulian from the Associated Press, Los Angeles Times and other sources.