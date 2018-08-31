Starting this week
"A-X-L" * 1/2 — A.X.L. is a top-secret, robotic dog who develops a special friendship with Miles and will go to any length to protect his new companion. With Becky G, Thomas Jane, Alex Neustaedter. Written and director by Oliver Daly. Rated PG. 100 min.
"Kin" not yet reviewed — An ex-con and his adopted brother, possessing a strange weapon of unknown origin, are pursued by a ruthless criminal, federal agents and otherworldly soldiers. With Jack Reynor, Zoe Kravitz, Carrie Coon, Dennis Quaid, James Franco, Myles Truitt. Written by Daniel Casey. Directed by Jonathan Baker, Josh Baker. Rated PG-13. 102 min.
"Operation Finale" ** 1/2 — Oscar Isaac plays an Israeli agent tasked with spiriting Adolf Eichmann (Ben Kingsley) out of Argentina 15 years after World War II. With Lior Raz, Melanie Laurent, Nick Kroll, Joe Alwyn, Haley Lu Richardson, Greta Scacchi. Written by Matthew Orton. Directed by Chris Weitz. Rated PG-13. 118 min.
Continuing
"Alpha" ***
"Christopher Robin" ** 1/2
"Crazy Rich Asians" ****
"The Happytime Murders" *
"Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation" ***
“The Equalizer 2” ** 1/2
"Incredibles 2" ****
"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" **
“Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” ***
"The Meg" **
"Mile 22" *
"Mission Impossible: Fallout" ****
"Slender Man" 1/2 star
Roxy Theater
"Do the Right Thing" **** — On the hottest day of the year on a street in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn, everyone's hate and bigotry smolders and builds until it explodes into violence. With Danny Aiello, Ossie Davis, Ruby Dee. Written and directed by Spike Lee. Rated R. 120 min.
"Madeline's Madeline" *** 1/2 — A theatre director's latest project takes on a life of its own when her young star takes her performance too seriously. With Helena Howard, Molly Parker, Miranda July. Directed by Josephine Decker. Written by Josephine Decker, Gail Segal (story consultant). Not rated 93 min.
"Spirited Away (Sen to Chihiro no Kamikakushi)" **** — During her family's move to the suburbs, a sullen 10-year-old girl wanders into a world ruled by gods, witches, and spirits, and where humans are changed into beasts. With Daveigh Chase, Suzanne Pleshette, Miyu Irino. Directed by Hayao Miyazaki, Kirk Wise. Written by Hayao Miyazaki. Rated PG. 125 min.
Continuing
"BlacKkKlansman" ****
"Dark Money" ****
"Eighth Grade" ****
"The Miseducation of Cameron Post" ***
"The Muppet Movie" *** 1/2
Theaters
MISSOULA
AMC Missoula 12, 541-7467
"Kin"
"Operation Finale"
"A-X-L"
"Crazy Rich Asians"
"Alpha"
"Mile 22"
"The Meg"
"Slender Man"
"Christopher Robin"
"Mission Impossible: Fallout"
"The Equalizer 2"
"Incredibles 2"
"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom"
"Death of a Nation"
AMC Southgate 9
"Kin"
"The Happytime Murders"
"Alpha"
"Crazy Rich Asians"
"Mile 22"
"The Meg"
"Mission Impossible: Fallout"
"Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again"
"Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation"
"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom"
"The Incredibles 2"
"The Equalizer"
Roxy Theater, 728-9380
Friday
"The Miseducation of Cameron Post," 2, 5:15, 7:45 p.m.
"Madeline's Madeline," 8 p.m.
"BlacKkKlansman," 2:15, 5, 8 p.m.
"Dark Money," 2:30 p.m.
"Eighth Grade," 5:30 p.m.
Saturday
"The Miseducation of Cameron Post," 7 p.m.
"Madeline's Madeline," 8 p.m.
"Dark Money," 4:45 p.m.
"Eighth Grade," 1:45 p.m.
"BlacKkKlansman," 2:15, 5, 8 p.m.
"The Muppet Movie," 2 p.m.
"Do the Right Thing," 9 p.m.
Sunday
"Princess Mononoke (Mononoke-hime)," 2 p.m.
"BlacKkKlansman," 2:15, 5, 8:15 p.m.
"The Miseducation of Cameron Post," 5:15, 7:45 p.m.
"Eighth Grade," 5:30 p.m.
"Dark Money," 2:30 p.m.
"Madeline's Madeline," 8 p.m.
Monday
"The Miseducation of Cameron Post," 5:15, 7:45 p.m.
"BlacKkKlansman," 5, 8:15 p.m.
"Eighth Grade," 5:30 p.m.
"Dark Money," 8 p.m.
Tuesday
"The Miseducation of Cameron Post," 7:45 p.m.
"BlacKkKlansman," 5, 8:15 p.m.
"Eighth Grade," 5:30 p.m.
"Dark Money," 4:45 p.m.
Wednesday
"The Miseducation of Cameron Post," 5:15 p.m.
"Eighth Grade," 5:30 p.m.
"BlacKkKlansman," 5, 8:15 p.m.
"Spirited Away (Sen to Chihiro no Kamikakushi)," 8 p.m.
Thursday
"BlacKkKlansman," 5, 8:15 p.m.
"Eighth Grade," 7:45 p.m.
"Dark Money," 5:30 p.m.
"The Miseducation of Cameron Post," 5:15 p.m.
RONAN
Entertainer, 676-4496
"Slender Man"
POLSON
Showboat, 883-5606
"Alpha"
"Crazy Rich Asians"
Pharaohplex, Hamilton
"Alpha"
"Crazy Rich Asians"
"The Meg"
"Christopher Robin"
"Mission Impossible: Fallout"
"Slender Man"