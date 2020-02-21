This Week’s Flicks

Starting this week
"Brahms: The Boy II" (no reviews) — A family moves into an English country mansion where their young son becomes friends with a creepy life-size doll in this sequel to the 2016 horror tale. With Katie Holmes, Christopher Convery, Owain Yeoman, Ralph Ineson. Written by Stacey Menear. Directed by William Brent Bell. 86 min. G-13.
"The Call of the Wild" ** 1/2 — A sled dog has a series of adventures in the 19th century Yukon in this update of the Jack London novel. With Harrison Ford, Dan Stevens, Karen Gillan, Bradley Whitford. Written by Michael Green. Directed by Chris Sanders. 105 min. PG.
"Impractical Jokers: The Movie" (no reviews) — The pranksters from the basic cable TV show bring their hidden-camera hi-jinks to the big screen. With Brian Quinn, Joe Gatto, James Murray, Sal Vulcano. Written by Quinn, Gatto, Murray, Vulcano, Chris Henchy. Directed by Henchy. 93 min. PG-13.
Roxy
"Weathering with You" — The summer of his high school freshman year, Hodaka runs away from his remote island home to Tokyo, and quickly finds himself pushed to his financial and personal limits. He finally finds work as a writer for an occult magazine, and meets a strong willed girl who possesses the ability to stop the ever-present rain and clear the sky. Directed by Makoto Shinkai. Voices by Kotaro Daigo, nana Mori.
"Lu Over the Wall (Yoake Tsugeru Lu no Uta)" — Kiddomatic presents a "hallucinogenic but family friendly" take on the Little Mermaid fairytale. Directed by Masaaki Yuasa. 112 min. PG.
"Lady Bird" — The "Greta-tude" series continues with Greta Gerwig's directorial debut, about The adventures of a young woman living in Northern California during her senior year of high school. With Saoirse Ronan, Odeya Rush, Timothée Chalamet. Written and directed by Greta Gerwig. Rated R. 94 min.
"The Host (Gwoemul)" — Cinema Abroad presents "Parasite" director Bong Joon-ho's 2005 horror film about a giant sea monster that's attacking Seoul. With Kang-ho Song, Hee-bong Byun, Hae-il Park. 120 min. R.
"Space Jam" — Science on Screen presents the 1996 animated classic with Michael Jordan and Bugs Bunny, plus a presentation by local scientists. Directed by Joe Pytka. 100 min. PG.
"Sister Act" — Movie Cult gets musical with Whoopi Goldberg's 1992 hit about a lounge singer who goes into hiding at a nunnery, where she provides a noticeable burst of energy. Directed by Emile Ardolino. 140 min. PG.
"Downhill"
"The Gentlemen"
"Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey"
"Sonic the Hedgehog"
Roxy Theater, 728-9380
Friday
"Downhill," 2, 5:15 p.m.
"Color Out of Space," 8:15 p.m.
"Weathering with You," 2:15, 7:15 p.m.
"Parasite," 2:30, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday
"Downhill," 1:30, 3:30 p.m.
"Color Out of Space," 8:15 p.m.
"Weathering with You," 5:30 p.m.
"Parasite," 5:15 p.m.
"Lu Over the Wall (Yoake Tsugeru Lu no Uta)," 2 p.m.
"Sister Act," 5:30 p.m.
Sunday
"Downhill," 2, 5 p.m.
"Color Out of Space," 8:15 p.m.
"Parasite," 2:30, 5:30 p.m.
"The Host," 7:30 p.m.
Monday
"Downhill," 5, 7 p.m.
"Color Out of Space," 8:15 p.m.
"Weathering with You," 5:15, 7:45 p.m.
"Parasite," 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday
"Downhill," 5, 7 p.m.
"Color Out of Space," 8:15 p.m.
"Weathering with You," 5:15, 7:45 p.m.
"Parasite," 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday
"Downhill," 5:15 p.m.
"Color Out of Space," 8:15 p.m.
"Weathering with You," 4:45 p.m.
"Parasite," 5:30 p.m.
"Lady Bird," 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
"Downhill," 2:15, 5:15, 7:30 p.m.
"Weathering with You," 4:45 p.m.
"Parasite," 2 p.m.
"Space Jam," 5:30 p.m.
