This Week’s Flicks

Roxy

"Weathering with You" — The summer of his high school freshman year, Hodaka runs away from his remote island home to Tokyo, and quickly finds himself pushed to his financial and personal limits. He finally finds work as a writer for an occult magazine, and meets a strong willed girl who possesses the ability to stop the ever-present rain and clear the sky. Directed by Makoto Shinkai. Voices by Kotaro Daigo, nana Mori.