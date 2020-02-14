This Week’s Flicks

Starting this week
"Blumhouse's Fantasy Island" (not yet reviewed) — Visitors to a magical island see their fantasies turn into nightmares in this horror flick based on the classic TV series. With Maggie Q, Lucy Hale, Portia Doubleday, Michael Pena, Michael Rooker, Kim Coates. Written by Jillian Jacobs, Christopher Roach, Jeff Wadlow. Directed by Wadlow. 110 min. PG-13.
“Downhill” ** — A near miss from an avalanche drives a wedge between a married couple on a family skiing trip in the Alps. With Will Ferrell, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Miranda Otto, Zach Woods. Written by Jesse Armstrong, Nat Faxon, Jim Rash; based on the screenplay for “Force Majeure” by Ruben Ostlund. Directed by Faxon, Rash. 86 min. R.
"The Photograph" (not yet reviewed) — A woman finds romance with a journalist while exploring the early life of her estranged mother, a famous photographer. With Issa Rae, Lakeith Stanfield, Chanté Adams, Chelsea Peretti. Written and directed by Stella Meghie. 106 min. PG-13.
"Sonic the Hedgehog" (not yet reviewed) — The speedy blue critter battles an evil genius in this video game adaptation. With Jim Carrey, James Marsden, Neal McDonough and the voice of Ben Schwartz. Written by Patrick Casey, Josh Miller. Based on characters created by Yuji Naka, Naoto Ohshima, Hirokazu Yasuhara. Directed by Jeff Fowler. 100 min. PG.
Continuing
Roxy
"Downhill" — See above.
"Anthropocene: The Human Epoch" — A globe-spanning documentary with high-end cinematography techniques about the massive effects of human development on the natural world. Directed by Jennifer Baichwal, Edward Burtynsky, Nicholas de Pencier, 2018, 87 min. Unrated.
"Color Out of Space" *** 1/2 — A family battles an alien organism after a meteorite crash lands on their farm. With Nicolas Cage, Joely Richardson, Q’Orianka Kilcher, Tommy Chong. Written by Richard Stanley and Scarlett Amaris. Directed by Stanley. 110 min. Not rated.
"Hook" — Roxy Jr. presents Steven Spielberg's live-action take on the classic fairy tale, in which a grown-up Peter Pan (Robin Williams) is swept back into Neverland to save the Lost Boys from Captain Hook (Dustin Hoffman). 142 min. PG.
"Us" **** — The Movie Cult series features Jordan Peele's horror flick, in which a family is tormented by its own doppelgangers. With Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, Elisabeth Moss, Tim Heidecker. Written, directed by Jordan Peele. 116 min. R.
"The Fly" *** — Wrap up your Valentine's Day weekend with the true romantic's favorite director, David Cronenberg, and a 35mm screening of his body horror classic about a scientist (Jeff Goldblum) who gets his DNA crossed with a bug during a lab experiment. Geena Davis stars as his love interest. 96 min. R.
"McCabe & Mrs. Miller" **** — The Missoula Art Museum presents a screening of Robert Altman's 1971 period Western, which Roger Ebert called a "perfect film," about a gambler who's traveled to the Pacific Northwest and opens a brothel to serve the workers of a mining company. Another transplant, Mrs. Miller, arrives and offers to assist. With Warren Beatty, Julie Christie, Rene Auberjonois. Music by Leonard Cohen. 120 min. R.
"Videodrome" *** — If the fly isn't sexy enough, there's another Cronenberg movie in 35mm, this time his 1983 science-fiction classic which involves body horror, unsexy sex, and more. With James Woods and Deborah Harry. 89 min. R.
"Greenberg" — "Greta-tude," a series celebrating the films of Greta Gerwig, continues with Noah Baumbach's 2010 dramedy about a depressed neurotic (Ben Stiller) who returns to his hometown of Los Angeles. Things become less dire when he meets Greta Gerwig, as they will. 107 min. R.
Theaters
MISSOULA
AMC Missoula 12, 541-7467
Roxy Theater, 728-9380
Friday
"Anthropocene: The Human Epoch," 2:30, 5:45 p.m.
"Color Out of Space," 8 p.m.
"Downhill," 2, 5:30, 7:30 p.m.
"Parasite," 4:15 p.m.
Saturday
"Anthropocene: The Human Epoch," 2:30, 5:45 p.m.
"Color Out of Space," 8 p.m.
"Downhill," 4:45 p.m., 6:30 p.m.
"Hook," 2 p.m.
"Parasite," 1:45 p.m.
"Us," 8:30 p.m.
Sunday
"Anthropocene: The Human Epoch," 3:30 p.m.
"Color Out of Space," 10 p.m.
"Downhill," 2:15, 5:30, 7:30 p.m.
"The Fly," 6 p.m.
"Parasite," 2 p.m.
"Videodrome," 8 p.m.
Monday
"Anthropocene: The Human Epoch," 7:30 p.m.
"Color Out of Space," 9:30 p.m.
"Downhill," 5:30, 7:30 p.m.
"Parasite," 5:15, 8 p.m.
Tuesday
"Anthropocene: The Human Epoch," 5:15 p.m.
"Downhill," 5:30, 7:30 p.m.
"McCabe and Mrs. Miller," 7 p.m.
Metropolitan Opera: "Porgy and Bess," 7:15 p.m.
"Parasite," 4:15 p.m.
Wednesday
"Anthropocene: The Human Epoch," 5:45 p.m.
"Color Out of Space," 8 p.m.
"Downhill," 5:30 p.m.
"Greenberg," 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
"Anthropocene: The Human Epoch," 2:30, 5:45 p.m.
"Color Out of Space," 8 p.m.
"Downhill," 2:15, 5:30, 7:30 p.m.
"Parasite," 1:45 p.m.
RONAN
Entertainer, 676-4496
"Sonic the Hedgehog"
POLSON
Showboat, 883-5606
"Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)"
"Blumhouse's Fantasy Island"
Compiled by the Missoulian from the Associated Press, Los Angeles Times and other sources.