This Week’s Flicks

"Us" **** — The Movie Cult series features Jordan Peele's horror flick, in which a family is tormented by its own doppelgangers. With Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, Elisabeth Moss, Tim Heidecker. Written, directed by Jordan Peele. 116 min. R.

"The Fly" *** — Wrap up your Valentine's Day weekend with the true romantic's favorite director, David Cronenberg, and a 35mm screening of his body horror classic about a scientist (Jeff Goldblum) who gets his DNA crossed with a bug during a lab experiment. Geena Davis stars as his love interest. 96 min. R.

"McCabe & Mrs. Miller" **** — The Missoula Art Museum presents a screening of Robert Altman's 1971 period Western, which Roger Ebert called a "perfect film," about a gambler who's traveled to the Pacific Northwest and opens a brothel to serve the workers of a mining company. Another transplant, Mrs. Miller, arrives and offers to assist. With Warren Beatty, Julie Christie, Rene Auberjonois. Music by Leonard Cohen. 120 min. R.

"Videodrome" *** — If the fly isn't sexy enough, there's another Cronenberg movie in 35mm, this time his 1983 science-fiction classic which involves body horror, unsexy sex, and more. With James Woods and Deborah Harry. 89 min. R.