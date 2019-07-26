Starting this week
"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" **** — Leonardo DiCaprio is a has-been TV star and Brad Pitt plays his longtime stunt double in writer-director Quentin Tarantino’s 1969-set multi-narrative tale set during the closing days of the studio system’s Golden Age. With Margot Robbie, Al Pacino, Kurt Russell, Dakota Fanning, James Marsden, Michael Madsen, Tim Roth, Timothy Olyphant, Damian Lewis, Lena Dunham, Bruce Dern, Luke Perry, Brenda Vaccaro. Rated R. 159 min.
Continuing
Roxy Theater
"Ask for Jane" not yet reviewed — A group of determined Midwestern women begin providing safe but illegal abortions in this 1960s period drama based on a true story. With Cody Horn, Sarah Steele, Alison Wright. Directed by Rachel Carey. Written by Rachel Carey, Cait Cortelyou (original idea). Not rated. 108 min.
"Bottle Rocket" *** — Three friends plan to pull off a simple robbery and go on the run. With Luke Wilson, Owen Wilson, Ned Dowd. Directed by Wes Anderson. Written by Owen Wilson (as Owen C. Wilson), Wes Anderson. Rated R. 91 min.
"The Brood" *** — A man tries to uncover an unconventional psychologist's therapy techniques on his institutionalized wife, amidst a series of brutal murders. With Oliver Reed, Samantha Eggar, Art Hindle. Written and directed by David Cronenberg. Rated R. 92 min.
"Jaws" **** — When a killer shark unleashes chaos on a beach community, it's up to a local sheriff, a marine biologist and an old seafarer to hunt the beast down. With Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw, Richard Dreyfuss. Directed by Steven Spielberg. Written by Peter Benchley (screenplay), Carl Gottlieb (screenplay). Rated PG. 124 min.
"Stand by Me" **** — After the death of one of his friends, a writer recounts a boyhood journey with his friends to find the body of a missing boy. With Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix, Corey Feldman. Directed by Rob Reiner. Written by Stephen King (novel), Raynold Gideon (screenplay). Rated R. 89 min.
"Tombstone" *** — A successful lawman's plans to retire anonymously in Tombstone, Arizona, are disrupted by the kind of outlaws he was famous for eliminating. With Kurt Russell, Val Kilmer, Sam Elliott. Directed by George P. Cosmatos, Kevin Jarre (uncredited). Written by Kevin Jarre. Rated R. 130 min.
"The Wizard of Oz (1939)" **** — Dorothy Gale is swept away from a farm in Kansas to a magical land of Oz in a tornado and embarks on a quest with her new friends to see the Wizard who can help her return home to Kansas and help her friends as well. With Judy Garland, Frank Morgan, Ray Bolger. Directed by Victor Fleming, George Cukor (uncredited). Written by Noel Langley (screenplay), Florence Ryerson (screenplay). Rated PG. 102 min.
Continuing
Theaters
MISSOULA
AMC Missoula 12, 541-7467
AMC Southgate 9
Roxy Theater, 728-9380
Friday
"Midsommar" 2:15, 5:15, 8 p.m.
"Yesterday," 2, 4:30 p.m.
"Stand by Me," 7 p.m.
"The Brood," 9 p.m.
Saturday
"Midsommar" 2:15, 5:15, 8 p.m.
"Yesterday," 5:30, 8:15 p.m.
"The Wizard of Oz (1939)," 2 p.m.
"Jaws," 4, 7 p.m.
Sunday
"Midsommar" 2:15, 5:15, 8 p.m.
"Yesterday," 2, 8:15 p.m.
"The Wizard of Oz (1939)," 5:30 p.m.
"Tombstone," 5, 7:45 p.m.
Monday
"Midsommar" 5:15, 8 p.m.
"Yesterday," 5:30, 8:15 p.m.
Tuesday
"Midsommar" 5:15, 8 p.m.
"Yesterday," 5:30, 8:15 p.m.
"Ask for Jane," 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday
"Midsommar" 4 p.m.
"Yesterday," 5:30, 8 p.m.
"Bottle Rocket," 7 p.m.
Thursday
"Midsommar" 2:15, 5:15, 8 p.m.
"Yesterday," 2, 5:30, 8:15 p.m.
RONAN
Entertainer, 676-4496
POLSON
Showboat, 883-5606
Pharaohplex, Hamilton
