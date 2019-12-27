Starting this week
"Little Women" **** — Four sisters come of age in America in the aftermath of the Civil War. With Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Timothée Chalamet. Directed by Greta Gerwig. Written by Greta Gerwig, Louisa May Alcott (based on the novel by). Rated PG. 134 min.
"Spies in Disguise" *** — When the world's best spy is turned into a pigeon, he must rely on his nerdy tech officer to save the world. With Karen Gillan, Rachel Brosnahan, Tom Holland. Directed by Nick Bruno, Troy Quane. Written by Brad Copeland (screenplay by), Lloyd Taylor (screenplay by). Rated PG. 101 min.
"Uncut Gems" **** — A charismatic New York City jeweler always on the lookout for the next big score, makes a series of high-stakes bets that could lead to the windfall of a lifetime. Howard must perform a precarious high-wire act, balancing business, family, and encroaching adversaries on all sides, in his relentless pursuit of the ultimate win. With Adam Sandler, Julia Fox, Kevin Garnett. Directed by Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie. Written by Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie. Rated R. 135 min.
Continuing
"Bombshell" ** 1/2
"Cats" *
"Frozen 2" ***
"Jumanji: The Next Level" ***
"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" **
Roxy Theater
"Anastasia" *** — Roxy Jr. presents the animated classic about a Russian royal and mistaken identities. With Meg Ryan, John Cusack, Christopher Lloyd. Directed by Don Bluth, Gary Goldman. Written by Susan Gauthier (screenplay), Bruce Graham (screenplay). Rated G. 94 min.
"Black Christmas (1974)" *** — During their Christmas break, a group of sorority girls are stalked by a stranger. With Olivia Hussey, Keir Dullea, Margot Kidder. Directed by Bob Clark. Written by Roy Moore (screenplay). Rated R. 98 min.
"The City of Lost Children (La cite des enfants perdus)" *** — Movie Cult presents a surreal science fiction film in 35 mm. With Ron Perlman, Daniel Emilfork, Judith Vittet. Directed by Marc Caro, Jean-Pierre Jeunet. Written by Gilles Adrien, Jean-Pierre Jeunet. Rated R. 112 min.
"Doctor Zhivago" *** — Essential Cinema features a 35mm screening of the timeless film about a Russian doctor's life during the October Revolution. With Omar Sharif, Julie Christie, Geraldine Chaplin. Directed by David Lean. Written by Boris Pasternak (novel) (as Boris Leonidovic Pasternak), Robert Bolt (screenplay). Rated PG-13. 197 min.
"Hedwig and the Angry Inch" **** — Sing-a-long Sundays features the punk-rock-trans story that made a splash on film and in Broadway. Caution: The crowd is invited to sing along, so it's not a quiet screening. With John Cameron Mitchell, Miriam Shor, Stephen Trask. Directed by John Cameron Mitchell. Written by John Cameron Mitchell (book), Stephen Trask (book). Rated R. 95 min.
"Monterey Pop" **** — The D.A. Pennebaker retrospective brings back his documentary on the 1967 music festival. With Otis Redding, Jimi Hendrix, Ravi Shankar. Directed by D.A. Pennebaker. Not rated. 78 min.
"Russian Ark (Russki Kovcheg)" **** — Cinema Abroad presents Russian director Aleksandr Sokurov's fantastical journey through history and multiple genres. With Sergey Dreyden, Mariya Kuznetsova, Leonid Mozgovoy. Directed by Aleksandr Sokurov. Written by Boris Khaimsky (dialogue), Anatoli Nikiforov. Not rated. 99 min.
Continuing
Theaters
MISSOULA
AMC Missoula 12, 541-7467
"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"
"Cats"
"Spies in Disguise"
"Little Women"
"Uncut Gems"
AMC Southgate 9
"Uncut Gems"
"Cats"
"Little Women"
"Spies in Disguise"
"Frozen 2"
"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"
"Bombshell"
"Jumanji: The Next Level"
Roxy Theater, 728-9380
Friday
"Black Christmas (1974)," 9 p.m.
"Little Women," 2:15, 5:15, 8 p.m.
"Uncut Gems," 2:30, 5:30, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday
"Anastasia," 2 p.m.
"The City of Lost Children (La cite des enfants perdus)," 8 p.m.
"Little Women," 2:15, 5:15, 8:15 p.m.
"Uncut Gems," 2:30, 5:30 p.m.
Sunday
"Hedwig and the Angry Inch," 2:30 p.m.
"Doctor Zhivago," 5 p.m.
"Little Women," 2:15, 5:15, 8 p.m.
"Uncut Gems," 2, 5:30, 8:15 p.m.
Monday
"Russian Ark (Russki Kovcheg)," 7 p.m.
"Little Women," 5:15, 8 p.m.
"Uncut Gems," 5:30, 8:15 p.m.
Tuesday
"The Brawl Busters," noon
"Sister Street Fighter (Onna hissatsu ken)," 2 p.m.
"36th Chamber of Shaolin (Shao Lin san shi liu fang)," 4 p.m.
"The Five Deadly Venoms (We du)," 6 p.m.
"Enter the Dragon," 8 p.m.
"Drunken Master (Zui quan)," 10 p.m.
"Little Women," 2:15, 5:15, 8 p.m.
"Uncut Gems," 2:30, 5:30, 8:15 p.m.
Wednesday
"Monterey Pop (1968)," 7 p.m.
"Little Women," 5:15, 8 p.m.
"Uncut Gems," 5:30, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday
"Little Women," 2:15, 5:15, 8 p.m.
"Uncut Gems," 2:30, 5:30, 8:15 p.m.
RONAN
Entertainer, 676-4496
"Jumanji: The Next Level"
POLSON
Showboat, 883-5606
"Spies in Disguise"
"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"
"Spies in Disguise," starts Dec. 25
Pharaohplex, Hamilton
"Spies in Disguise"
"Cats"
"Little Women"
"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"
"Jumanji: The Next Level"
"Frozen 2"
