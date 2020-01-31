This Week’s Flicks

Starting this week
"Gretel and Hansel" not yet reviewed — A young girl and her little brother find terror in the deep woods in this reimagining of the Brothers Grimm fairy tale. With Sophia Lillis, Samuel Leakey, Jessica De Gouw, Alice Krige. Written by Rob Hayes. Directed by Oz Perkins. Rated PG-13. 87 min.
"The Rhythm Section" not yet reviewed — A woman seeks vengeance against those who plotted the plane crash that killed her family. With Blake Lively, Jude Law, Sterling K. Brown. Written by Mark Burnell. Directed by Reed Morano. Rated R. 107 min.
Continuing
"1917" ****
"Bad Boys for Life" *** 1/2
"Dolittle" *
"Frozen 2" ***
"Jumanji: The Next Level" ***
"Just Mercy" ***
"Little Women" ****
"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" **
"The Turning" 1/2 star
"Underwater" *
Roxy
"Friday" *** — Movie Cult knows its, er, Saturday, and you don't have much to do, so you can go see Ice Cube and Chris Tucker's day-in-the-life classic. Directed by F. Gary Gray. Written by Ice Cube, DJ Pooh. Rated R. 91 min.
"The Lego Ninjango Movie" ** — Roxy Jr. presents the CGI Lego take on the kung-fu film. Jackie Chan, Dave Franco, Fred Armisen. Directed by Charlie Bean, Paul Fisher. Written by Bob Logan (screenplay by), Paul Fisher (screenplay by). Rated PG. 101 min.
"A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors" *** — The Trash Talk series, with hosts Charley Macorn and Solveig Gassner, brings you the sequel in which Freddy Krueger haunts a psych ward. With Heather Langenkamp, Robert Englund, Craig Wasson. Directed by Chuck Russell. Written by Wes Craven (story), Bruce Wagner (story). Rated R. 96 min.
Oscar Shorts 2020 — Pick a category and catch up on all the short films nominated for either live action, animated or documentary. 90 min. per block.
Continuing
"1917" ****
'"JoJo Rabbit" ***
"Little Women" ****
"Parasite" ****
Theaters
MISSOULA
AMC Missoula 12, 541-7467
"Rhythm Section"
"Gretel and Hansel"
"Uncut Gems"
"Bombshell"
"The Turning"
"Little Women"
"Bad Boys for Life"
"Dolittle"
"Jojo Rabbit"
"1917"
"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"
"Jumanji: The Next Level"
"Knives Out"
"Frozen 2"
AMC Southgate 9
"Gretel and Hansel"
"The Rhythm Section"
"The Turning"
"The Gentlemen"
"Bad Boys for Life"
"Dolittle"
"1917"
"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"
"Jumanji: The Next Level"
Roxy Theater, 728-9380
Friday
2020 Oscar nominated live action, 7 p.m.
"A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors," 9 p.m.
"1917," 2:15, 5:15, 8:15 p.m.
"Parasite," 2:30 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
"JoJo Rabbit," 7:45 p.m.
"Little Women," 2, 5 p.m.
Saturday
2020 Oscar nominated documentary shorts, 2:30 p.m.
The Metropolitan Opera Live" Porgy and Bess," 11 a.m.
"The Lego Ninjago Movie," 2 p.m.
"Groundhog Day" 7:30 p.m.
"Friday," 8 p.m.
"1917," 5:15, 8:15 p.m.
"Parasite," 6 p.m.
"Little Women," 5 p.m.
Sunday
2020 Oscar nominated animation shorts, 2:15 p.m.
2020 Oscar nominated live action, 4:30 p.m.
"1917," 9:45 p.m.
"Parasite," 7:15 p.m.
"JoJo Rabbit," 5:15 p.m.
"Little Women," 2 p.m.
Monday
2020 Oscar nominated documentary shorts, 5:15 p.m.
"1917," 5:30, 8:15 p.m.
"Parasite," 8:30 p.m.
"JoJo Rabbit," 8 p.m.
"Little Women," 5 p.m.
Tuesday
2020 Oscar nominated animation shorts, 5:15 p.m.
"1917," 5:30, 8:15 p.m.
"Parasite," 7:30 p.m.
"JoJo Rabbit," 8 p.m.
"Little Women," 5 p.m.
Wednesday
2020 Oscar nominated live action, 5:30 p.m.
"Frances Ha," 7:30 p.m.
"1917," 7:45 p.m.
"Little Women," 8:30 p.m.
"JoJo Rabbit," 5:15 p.m.
Thursday
2020 Oscar nominated animation shorts, 2 p.m.
2020 Oscar nominated documentary shorts, 4 p.m.
"1917," 2:30, 5:30, 8:15 p.m.
"Parasite," 7:30 p.m.
"JoJo Rabbit," 2:15, 8 p.m.
"Little Women," 5:15 p.m.
RONAN
Entertainer, 676-4496
"Bad Boys for Life"
POLSON
Showboat, 883-5606
"Dolittle"
"Underwater"
Pharaohplex, Hamilton
"Gretel and Hansel"
"The Rhythm Section"
"Just Mercy"
"Bad Boys for Life"
"Dolittle"
"1917"
Compiled by the Missoulian from the Associated Press, Los Angeles Times and other sources.