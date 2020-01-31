This Week’s Flicks

Starting this week

"Gretel and Hansel" not yet reviewed — A young girl and her little brother find terror in the deep woods in this reimagining of the Brothers Grimm fairy tale. With Sophia Lillis, Samuel Leakey, Jessica De Gouw, Alice Krige. Written by Rob Hayes. Directed by Oz Perkins. Rated PG-13. 87 min.

"The Rhythm Section" not yet reviewed — A woman seeks vengeance against those who plotted the plane crash that killed her family. With Blake Lively, Jude Law, Sterling K. Brown. Written by Mark Burnell. Directed by Reed Morano. Rated R. 107 min.

Continuing

"1917" ****

"Bad Boys for Life" *** 1/2

"Dolittle" *

"Frozen 2" ***

"Jumanji: The Next Level" ***

"Just Mercy" ***

"Little Women" ****

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" **

"The Turning" 1/2 star

"Underwater" *

