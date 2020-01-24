Starting this week
"The Gentleman" *** — An American drug kingpin in London faces threats to his empire. With Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Eddie Marsan, Colin Farrell, Hugh Grant. Written and directed by Guy Ritchie; story by Ritchie, Ivan Atkinson, Marn Davies. Rated R. 113 min.
"The Turning" — A new nanny is tasked with caring for a pair of disturbed orphans at a secluded estate in rural Maine. With Mackenzie Davis, Finn Wolfhard, Brooklynn Prince. Written by Carey W. Hayes, Chad Hayes; based on the Henry James novella “The Turn of the Screw.” Directed by Floria Sigismondi. Rated PG-13. 94 min.
Continuing
"1917" ****
"Bad Boys for Life" *** 1/2
"Dolittle" *
"Frozen 2" ***
"Jumanji: The Next Level" ***
"Just Mercy" ***
"Little Women" ****
"Spies in Disguise" ***
"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" **
"Underwater" *
Roxy
"1917" **** — Two young British privates during WWI must cross through enemy territory to warn their fellow soldiers of an impending ambush in director Sam Mendes’ real-time thriller. With Dean-Charles Chapman, George MacKay, Daniel Mays. Directed by Sam Mendes. Written by Sam Mendes, Krysty Wilson-Cairns. Rated R. 119 min.
"Down from the Mountain" **** — The D.A. Pennebaker retrospective continues with this 2000 concert film documenting a concert of Americana artists that the Coen brothers and T. Bone Burnett recruited for the soundtrack of "O Brother, Where Art Thou?" With Ralph Stanley, Emmylou Harris, Evelyn Cox. Directed by D.A. Pennebaker, Nick Doob, Chris Hegedus. Documentary. Rated G. 98 min.
"Goonies" *** — The Science on Screen series presents the 1985 comedy about a band of neighborhood kids in search of treasure. With Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Jeff Cohen. Directed by Richard Donner. Written by Chris Columbus (screenplay) and Steven Spielberg (story). Rated PG. 114 min.
"Stop Making Sense" **** — Movie Cult goes new-wave with the 1984 Talking Heads concert film. With David Byrne, Bernie Worrell, Alex Weir. Directed by Jonathan Demme. Written by Jonathan Demme and Talking Heads. Not rated. 88 min.
"Trolls" *** — It's a kids' afternoon with the animated Dreamworks film, not to be confused with the 1980s cult horror movie. With Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Zooey Deschanel. Directed by Mike Mitchell, Walt Dohrn. Written by Jonathan Aible, Glenn Berger. Rated PG. 92 min.
Continuing
"JoJo Rabbit" ***
"Little Women" ****
"Parasite" ****
Theaters
MISSOULA
AMC Missoula 12, 541-7467
"The Turning"
"Bombshell"
"Little Women"
"Bad Boys for Life"
"Dolittle"
"Jojo Rabbit"
"1917"
"Just Mercy"
"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"
"Spies in Disguise"
"Jumanji: The Next Level"
"Knives Out"
"Frozen 2"
AMC Southgate 9
"The Turning"
"The Gentlemen"
"Bad Boys for Life"
"Dolittle"
"1917"
"Underwater"
"Little Women"
"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"
"Jumanji: The Next Level"
"Ford v. Ferrari"
Roxy Theater, 728-9380
You have free articles remaining.
Friday
"1917," 2:15, 5:15, 8:15 p.m.
"Parasite," 2:30, 5:30, 8:15 p.m.
"JoJo Rabbit," 7:45 p.m.
"Little Women," 2, 5 p.m.
Saturday
"Trolls," 2 p.m.
"Stop Making Sense," 8 p.m.
"1917," 2:15, 5:15 p.m.
"Parasite," 2:30, 5:30, 8:15 p.m.
"JoJo Rabbit," 7:45 p.m.
"Little Women," 5 p.m.
Sunday
"1917," 2:15, 5:15, 8 p.m.
"Parasite," 2:30, 5:30, 8:15 p.m.
"JoJo Rabbit," 7:45 p.m.
"Little Women," 2, 5 p.m.
Monday
"1917," 5:15, 8 p.m.
"Parasite," 4:15 p.m.
"JoJo Rabbit," 7:45 p.m.
"Little Women," 5 p.m.
Tuesday
"1917," 5:15, 7:45 p.m.
"Parasite," 5, 8 p.m.
"Little Women," 8:15 p.m.
Wednesday
"1917," 5:15, 8:15 p.m.
"Parasite," 5:30, 8:15 p.m.
"Little Women," 4:15 p.m.
Thursday
"Down from the Mountain," 5:30 p.m.
"Goonies," 5:30 p.m.
"1917," 2:15, 5:15, 8 p.m.
"Parasite," 2:30, 5:30, 8:15 p.m.
"JoJo Rabbit," 8:30 p.m.
"Little Women," 2 p.m.
RONAN
Entertainer, 676-4496
"1917"
POLSON
Showboat, 883-5606
"Dolittle"
Pharaohplex, Hamilton
"Uncut Gems"
"No Safe Places"
"Bad Boys for Life"
"Dolittle"
"1917"
"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"
Compiled by the Missoulian from the Associated Press, Los Angeles Times and other sources.