This Week's Flicks
'Kajillionaire'

Gina Rodriguez left, and Evan Rachel Wood in a scene from "Kajillionaire." 

 Matt Kennedy, Focus Features via AP)

Theaters

MISSOULA

AMC Missoula 12, 541-7467

"Kajillionaire"

"Empire Strikes Back" 40th anniversary

"The Broken Hearts Gallery"

“The New Mutants”

“Tenet”

“Unhinged”

“Words on Bathroom Walls”

"How to Train Your Dragon"

"Annabelle: Creation"

"The Nun"

AMC Southgate 9

"Empire Strikes Back" 40th anniversary

"Last Shift"

“The New Mutants”

“Tenet”

“Unhinged”

“The Broken Hearts Gallery”

"Infidel"

"How to Train Your Dragon"

Roxy Theater, 728-9380

Movies in the Garden, 8:30 p.m., Friday, Saturday and Sunday

The Roxy Movie Garden behind the Roxy Annex, 730 S. Higgins Ave. Featuring "Rear Window." No outside food or drink, or dogs, permitted. Masks are required everywhere in the garden whenever you are not actively eating or drinking. Seating is limited, advance tickets recommended at roxytheater.org.

Compiled by the Missoulian from the Associated Press, Los Angeles Times and other sources.

