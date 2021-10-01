This Week’s Flicks

These are the movie listings posted by deadline. Check amctheatres.com for more information.
Theaters
MISSOULA
AMC Missoula 12, 541-7467
"The Many Saints of Newark"
"The Addams Family 2"
"Venom: Let There Be Carnage"
"Dear Evan Hansen"
"Cry Macho"
"Copshop"
"Malignant"
"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"
"Candyman"
"Free Guy"
"Jungle Cruise"
AMC Southgate 9
"The Many Saints of Newark"
"The Addams Family 2"
"Venom: Let There Be Carnage"
"Dear Evan Hansen"
"Cry Macho"
"Copshop"
"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"
"Candyman"
"Paw Patrol"
"Free Guy"
"Jungle Cruise"
The Roxy
Friday
"Titane," 5:30, 8 p.m.
"Prisoners of the Ghostland," 5:30, 7:45 p.m.
"The Eyes of Tammy Faye," 5, 7:45 p.m.
"The Alpinist," 5:15, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday
"Practical Magic," 9 p.m.
"Titane," 3, 5:30, 8 p.m.
"Prisoners of the Ghostland," 5:30, 7:45 p.m.
"The Eyes of Tammy Faye," 2, 6 p.m.
"The Alpinist," 2:15, 5:15, 7:15 p.m.
Sunday
"Titane," 3, 5:30, 8:15 p.m.
"Prisoners of the Ghostland," 5:30, 7:45 p.m.
"Mulholland Drive," 7 p.m., followed by live musical performance by Rebekah Del Rio
"The Eyes of Tammy Faye," 2 p.m.
"The Alpinist," 2:15, 5:15, 7:15 p.m.
Monday
"Titane," 5:30, 8 p.m.
"Prisoners of the Ghostland," 5:30, 7:45 p.m.
"The Eyes of Tammy Faye," 5, 7:45 p.m.
"The Alpinist," 5:15, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday
"Titane," 5:30, 8 p.m.
"Prisoners of the Ghostland," 5:30, 7:45 p.m.
"The Eyes of Tammy Faye," 5, 7:45 p.m.
"The Alpinist," 5:15, 7:15 p.m.
Wednesday
"Alien (1979)," 8 p.m.
"Titane," 5:30, 8:15 p.m.
"Prisoners of the Ghostland," 5:30, 7:45 p.m.
"The Eyes of Tammy Faye," 5, 7:45 p.m.
"The Alpinist," 5:15 p.m.
Thursday
"River Road," 7:30 p.m.
"Titane," 5:30, 8 p.m.
"Prisoners of the Ghostland," 4:30 p.m.
"The Eyes of Tammy Faye," 5, 7:45 p.m.
"The Alpinist," 5:15, 7:15 p.m.