 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This Week's Flicks
0 Comments
This Week’s Flicks

This Week's Flicks

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Film Review - Dear Evan Hansen

Colton Ryan, left, and Ben Platt in a scene from "Dear Evan Hansen." 

 Erika Doss, Universal Pictures via AP

These are the movie listings posted by deadline. Check amctheatres.com for more information.

Theaters

MISSOULA

AMC Missoula 12, 541-7467

"The Many Saints of Newark"

"The Addams Family 2"

"Venom: Let There Be Carnage"

"Dear Evan Hansen"

"Cry Macho"

"Copshop"

"Malignant"

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"

"Candyman"

"Free Guy"

"Jungle Cruise"

AMC Southgate 9

"The Many Saints of Newark"

"The Addams Family 2"

"Venom: Let There Be Carnage"

"Dear Evan Hansen"

"Cry Macho"

"Copshop"

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"

"Candyman"

"Paw Patrol"

"Free Guy"

"Jungle Cruise"

The Roxy

Friday

"Titane," 5:30, 8 p.m.

"Prisoners of the Ghostland," 5:30, 7:45 p.m.

"The Eyes of Tammy Faye," 5, 7:45 p.m.

"The Alpinist," 5:15, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday

"Practical Magic," 9 p.m.

"Titane," 3, 5:30, 8 p.m.

"Prisoners of the Ghostland," 5:30, 7:45 p.m.

"The Eyes of Tammy Faye," 2, 6 p.m.

"The Alpinist," 2:15, 5:15, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday

"Titane," 3, 5:30, 8:15 p.m.

"Prisoners of the Ghostland," 5:30, 7:45 p.m.

"Mulholland Drive," 7 p.m., followed by live musical performance by Rebekah Del Rio

"The Eyes of Tammy Faye," 2 p.m.

"The Alpinist," 2:15, 5:15, 7:15 p.m.

Monday

"Titane," 5:30, 8 p.m.

"Prisoners of the Ghostland," 5:30, 7:45 p.m.

"The Eyes of Tammy Faye," 5, 7:45 p.m.

"The Alpinist," 5:15, 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday

"Titane," 5:30, 8 p.m.

"Prisoners of the Ghostland," 5:30, 7:45 p.m.

"The Eyes of Tammy Faye," 5, 7:45 p.m.

"The Alpinist," 5:15, 7:15 p.m.

Wednesday

"Alien (1979)," 8 p.m.

"Titane," 5:30, 8:15 p.m.

"Prisoners of the Ghostland," 5:30, 7:45 p.m.

"The Eyes of Tammy Faye," 5, 7:45 p.m.

"The Alpinist," 5:15 p.m.

Thursday

"River Road," 7:30 p.m.

"Titane," 5:30, 8 p.m.

"Prisoners of the Ghostland," 4:30 p.m.

"The Eyes of Tammy Faye," 5, 7:45 p.m.

"The Alpinist," 5:15, 7:15 p.m.

Polson Showboat Theatre

"Free Guy"

"Copshop"

"Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"

"Cry Macho"

"Malignant"

"Jungle Cruise"

Polson

Showboat Theatre

"The Addams Family 2"

"Venom: Let There Be Carnage"

"Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"

"Cry Macho"

"Dear Evan Hansen"

"Jungle Cruise"

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News