2022-2023 CSKT regulation changes

Due to the increase in recreation pressure on CSKT Tribal lands, including developed and primitive sites, it was determined a conservation permit fee increase was necessary in all resident categories. Fee increases will be used for additional game wardens and outdoor recreation staff to help maintain our tribal lands for future generations.

Changes for March 1, 2022 through February 28, 2023:

By order of CSKT Tribal Council violators will be prosecuted under MCA:45-6-203 Criminal Trespass.

Part I, 2022-23 Reservation Licensing, Section 1. Form of Licenses and Duplicates

• Camping Stamp 18 and Older: For all categories of residences — camping stamp cost $100. Camping license not required while camping with a member spouse or parent.

• Residents of the Reservation:

Annual Conservation License $40

Disabled License $37

• Non-Residents of the Reservation:

Annual Conservation License for both age categories $100

3-Day Conservation License $80

3-Day Combined Conservation/Fishing License $105

Disabled License $100

• Non-Residents of the State of Montana:

Annual Conservation License for both age categories $100

3-Day Conservation License $80

1-Day Combined Conservation /Fishing License $80

3-Day Conservation/Fishing License $146

Disabled License $100

Fees for fishing, including Flathead Lake have not changed, there has also been no fee increases for non-member bird hunting on the reservation.

The Following Areas in Part IV, Recreation Regulations are closed for CS&KT member use only, may be accompanied by an immediate family member (a spouse or parent) with a valid conservation permit in their possession.

Part IV, Recreation Regulations, Section 2. C.

Closed Areas for CS&KT Member Use Only

• Twin Lakes Recreation Area

• Hog Heaven Range & Chief Cliff Area, described as: All tribally owned lands west of Highway 93 from the reservation northern boundary to the intersection of Highway 28, and lands north of said intersection and following Highway 28 westerly to the intersection of the Brown’s Meadow Road, and lands east of the Brown’s Meadow Road (or all tribally owned lands served or accessed by the Hog Heaven forest tribal road system (H-1000 to H-4000 numbered tribal forest roads).

• Portion of the North Salish Range known as Irvine Lookout Area, described as: All tribally owned forested and range lands served or accessed by the Irvine forest tribal road system (I-1000 to I-6000 numbered tribal forest roads)

Part IV, Recreation Regulations, Section 7. B. 3.

• “Safe Harbor Marsh” prohibited boat or floatation devices water bodies

