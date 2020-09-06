Missoula Police Department weekly crime report

2300 block of Fairview Ave: Glasses taken from vehicle.

3800 block of Mullan Rd: Firearms taken from vehicle.

100 block of W. Main St: Cash and Pool Cue taken from vehicle.

400 block of Oak St: Misc. items taken from vehicle.

400 block of Woodworth Ave: Misc. items taken from vehicle.

200 block of S. Pattee St: First Aid Kit taken from vehicle.

1900 block of S. 3rd St. W: Wallet taken from vehicle.

4000 block of Mullan Rd: License plates taken from vehicle.

2600 block of W. Broadway: Power inverter and stereo speaker taken from vehicle.

3400 block of Mullan Rd: License plate taken from vehicle.

3200 Ft. Missoula Rd: Credit cards taken from vehicle.

4000 block of Mullan Rd: Misc. items taken from vehicle.

2700 block of Radio Way: Electronics and a firearm taken from vehicle.

Hilda Ave./Evans Ave: Wallet taken from vehicle.

2700 block of Sheffield Dr: Misc. items taken from vehicle.