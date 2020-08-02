Missoula Police Department weekly crime report

Burglaries
2400 block of W. Sussex Ave: Unlawful entry to storage unit.
3100 block of Bancroft St: Unlawful entry to storage shed.
1800 block of Montana St: Unlawful entry to residence.
300 block of N. Higgins Ave: Unlawful entry to business.
1500 block of S. 13th St. W: Unlawful entry to residence.
1100 block of N. Russell St: Unlawful entry to storage unit.
1700 block of S. 11th St. W: Unlawful entry to residence.
Theft from Vehicles
1300 block of Montana St: Misc. items taken from vehicle.
2205 Oxford St: Bicycle taken from vehicle.
800 block of Wyoming St: Documents taken from vehicle.
3600 block of Mullan Rd: Misc. items taken from vehicle.
100 block of Madison St: Fishing gear taken from vehicle.
3200 block of Stephens Ave: Kayak taken from vehicle.
2200 block of 42nd St: Wallet taken from vehicle.
3400 block of Dore Ln: Guitar and camping tent taken from vehicle.
2300 block of Cottage Ct: Misc. items taken from vehicle.
S. 14th St./Grant St: License plate taken from vehicle.
Criminal Mischief
400 block of Madison St: Tire punctured.
500 block of Defoe St: Vehicle vandalized.
3300 block of Grant St: Sprinkler head damaged.
1300 block of S. 4th St. Vehicle muffler system damaged.
1800 block of E. Broadway: Vehicle vandalized.
4900 block of N. Reserve St: Vehicle vandalized.
2100 block of S. Higgins Ave: Window broken.
1700 block of Creekside Ct: Mailbox vandalized.
Martha’s Ct: Landscape vandalized.
3600 block of Mullan Rd: Window damaged.
100 block of W. Front St: Door damaged.
Missoula Area: Vehicle tire punctured.
200 block of W. Front St: Window broken.
1700 block of Sherwood St: Vehicle vandalized.
Thefts
3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.
300 block of W. Front St: Commercial marijuana taken.
900 block of E. Broadway: Shoplifting at hardware store.
3000 block of Washburn St: Firearm taken.
2800 block of Garfield St: Bicycle taken.
1100 block of South Ave. W: Keys taken.
200 block of W. Railroad: Bicycle taken.
1900 block of Kensington Ave: Misc. items taken from front porch.
2100 block of 34th St: Vehicle taken.
2800 block of Bancroft St: Jar of money taken.
500 block of Philips St: ATVs taken.
1900 block of Kensington Ave: Flowerpot taken.
500 block of W. Alder St: Package taken from front porch.
1200 block of River St: Bicycle taken.
200 block of W. Broadway; Misc. items taken.
1300 block of E. Broadway: Phone charger taken.
100 block of E. Front St: Bicycle taken.
600 block of Cregg Ln: Backpack taken.
2700 block of Rattlesnake Dr: Yard sign taken.
700 block of Howell St: Flatbed trailer taken.
3000 block of Paxson St: Camping gear taken.
1200 block of W. Broadway: Backpack taken.
4200 block of Bordeaux Blvd: Packages taken from porch.
800 block of Kensington Ave: Bicycle/amplifier taken.
