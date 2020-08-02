You have permission to edit this article.
Missoula Police Department weekly crime report

Police

Burglaries

2400 block of W. Sussex Ave: Unlawful entry to storage unit.

3100 block of Bancroft St: Unlawful entry to storage shed.

1800 block of Montana St: Unlawful entry to residence.

300 block of N. Higgins Ave: Unlawful entry to business.

1500 block of S. 13th St. W: Unlawful entry to residence.

1100 block of N. Russell St: Unlawful entry to storage unit.

1700 block of S. 11th St. W: Unlawful entry to residence.

Theft from Vehicles

1300 block of Montana St: Misc. items taken from vehicle.

2205 Oxford St: Bicycle taken from vehicle.

800 block of Wyoming St: Documents taken from vehicle.

3600 block of Mullan Rd: Misc. items taken from vehicle.

100 block of Madison St: Fishing gear taken from vehicle.

3200 block of Stephens Ave: Kayak taken from vehicle.

2200 block of 42nd St: Wallet taken from vehicle.

3400 block of Dore Ln: Guitar and camping tent taken from vehicle.

2300 block of Cottage Ct: Misc. items taken from vehicle.

S. 14th St./Grant St: License plate taken from vehicle.

Criminal Mischief

400 block of Madison St: Tire punctured.

500 block of Defoe St: Vehicle vandalized.

3300 block of Grant St: Sprinkler head damaged.

1300 block of S. 4th St. Vehicle muffler system damaged.

1800 block of E. Broadway: Vehicle vandalized.

4900 block of N. Reserve St: Vehicle vandalized.

2100 block of S. Higgins Ave: Window broken.

1700 block of Creekside Ct: Mailbox vandalized.

Martha’s Ct: Landscape vandalized.

3600 block of Mullan Rd: Window damaged.

100 block of W. Front St: Door damaged.

Missoula Area: Vehicle tire punctured.

200 block of W. Front St: Window broken.

1700 block of Sherwood St: Vehicle vandalized.

Thefts

3500 block of Mullan Rd: Shoplifting at department store.

300 block of W. Front St: Commercial marijuana taken.

900 block of E. Broadway: Shoplifting at hardware store.

3000 block of Washburn St: Firearm taken.

2800 block of Garfield St: Bicycle taken.

1100 block of South Ave. W: Keys taken.

200 block of W. Railroad: Bicycle taken.

1900 block of Kensington Ave: Misc. items taken from front porch.

2100 block of 34th St: Vehicle taken.

2800 block of Bancroft St: Jar of money taken.

500 block of Philips St: ATVs taken.

1900 block of Kensington Ave: Flowerpot taken.

500 block of W. Alder St: Package taken from front porch.

1200 block of River St: Bicycle taken.

200 block of W. Broadway; Misc. items taken.

1300 block of E. Broadway: Phone charger taken.

100 block of E. Front St: Bicycle taken.

600 block of Cregg Ln: Backpack taken.

2700 block of Rattlesnake Dr: Yard sign taken.

700 block of Howell St: Flatbed trailer taken.

3000 block of Paxson St: Camping gear taken.

1200 block of W. Broadway: Backpack taken.

4200 block of Bordeaux Blvd: Packages taken from porch.

800 block of Kensington Ave: Bicycle/amplifier taken.

