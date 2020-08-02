Missoula Police Department weekly crime report

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Burglaries

2400 block of W. Sussex Ave: Unlawful entry to storage unit.

3100 block of Bancroft St: Unlawful entry to storage shed.

1800 block of Montana St: Unlawful entry to residence.

300 block of N. Higgins Ave: Unlawful entry to business.

1500 block of S. 13th St. W: Unlawful entry to residence.

1100 block of N. Russell St: Unlawful entry to storage unit.

1700 block of S. 11th St. W: Unlawful entry to residence.

Theft from Vehicles

1300 block of Montana St: Misc. items taken from vehicle.

2205 Oxford St: Bicycle taken from vehicle.

800 block of Wyoming St: Documents taken from vehicle.

3600 block of Mullan Rd: Misc. items taken from vehicle.

100 block of Madison St: Fishing gear taken from vehicle.

3200 block of Stephens Ave: Kayak taken from vehicle.

2200 block of 42nd St: Wallet taken from vehicle.