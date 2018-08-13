Births
Jessica and Joshua Stevens, Arlee, boy, Aug. 3
Ailed Caro-Arteaga and Luis Caro, Seeley Lake, boy, Aug. 1
Rosella and Isaiah Haines, Missoula, girl, Aug. 1
Amanda and Zachary Poole, Missoula, twins, boy and girl, July 30
Samantha and TJ Harris, Corvallis, girl, Aug. 2
Brooke and Mike Tran, Missoula, boy, Aug. 5
Sarah Donnelly-Litz and Ben Litz, Missoula, girl, Aug.2
Erin and Sean Lenahan, Stevensville, girl, Aug. 6
Tiffany and Dallin Lind, Missoula, boy, Aug. 7
Kalah Triepke and Daric Hanson, Seeley Lake, girl, Aug. 8
Dayna and Samuel Fernandez, Missoula, boy, Aug. 8
Karly and Kyle Shafer, Florence, girl, Aug. 8
Jeanette and Jake Garcia, Missoula, girl, July 24
Michelle and Charley Cares, Missoula, girl, Aug. 9
Alexandria Christine and Paul Aaron Delaney, Missoula, boy, Aug. 9
Marriages
Sandra Wahle and Brian Vasecka, July 14
Kimberly Ann Robinson and Troy Redli, May 19
Jean Agnes Luckowski and James Joseph Lopach, Aug. 3
Kelly Anne Reeves and Grant Richard Brion, July 28
Danielle Katherine Rosa and Ross Cameron Mizner, July 28
Thresa A. Goldberg and Frank W. Broad, June 30
Julia Cheng and Russell William Simkins, July 7
Brandon Laron Jesse and Kaylee Shea Prather, Aug. 4
Karissa Renee Speroski and Katie Ellen Spear, Aug. 4
Beth Ann Day and Bonnie Joe Palin, July 21
Thomas John Tosic and Katie Alicia White, Aug. 4
Mariah Beverly Martin and James William Weichel, Aug. 5
Jacob Noah Hopson and Valkyrie Kristian Harrison, Aug. 3
Megan Jean Hess-Homeier and Alexander Clay Hunt, Aug. 4
Kelsey Ruth Breaugh and Clark Hickmott Allison Hudmon, Aug. 4
Janice Irene Ford and Elmer L. Ford, Aug. 2
Lindsay Jo Rakers and Michael Alton Hudgins, Aug. 4
Antonette Luisa Chaparro and Teresa Ann Stevenson, Aug. 4
Marissa Hwa Schmidt and Jared Scott Newell (declaration)
Louann Lea Gardner and Harry Wolfchief, Aug. 8
Canyon Lester Parcell and Brooke Leanne Skinner, Aug. 8
Starla Iralene Last Star and Tyrone Eli Jim, Aug. 8
DUI convictions
Municipal court
Ryan Michael Dugan, 27, Missoula, per se
Brian P. Hughes, 34, Missoula
Michael Thomas Marshall, 31, Boulder
Janice Peterson, 63, Missoula
Alisha Briana Willman, 26, Missoula
Justice court
Jacob Christopher Anderson, 26, Frenchtown
Kathryn Rebecca Harlow, 35, Missoula, per se
John Jay Miller, 58, Missoula, per se
Preston Ray Stewart, 22, Missoula
Scarlett Rain Sundance, 46, Missoula
Chad Robert Burton, 38, Florence
Kristy Lynn Kopp, 64, Missoula
Robert Weston Page, 68, Missoula
Elizabeth M. Scaggs, aggravated DUI
Felicia Maree Stalter, 28, Lake Elsinore, California
Sex offenders
Skeeter Lee Bastible, 2350 Mullan Road, Missoula
Steven Francis Burk, 205 Pantzer Hall, UM, Missoula
Benjamin Alesehir Lacayo, 2350 Mullan Road, Missoula
Cavey EagleBoy Matt, 108 E. Bickford St. No. 1, Missoula
Robert Sutton Mount, 1963 S. 14th St. W. C, Missoula
Richard Grant Hall, 6900 Kestrel Drive, Missoula
Mark Andrew Leigland, 2350 Mullan Road, Missoula
Lawrence Lee Mays, 512 N. Curtis St., Missoula
Roger Allan Watson, 2350 Mullan Road, Missoula
Violent offenders
David Louis Toro Chase, 14245 Stotts Place No. 1, MIssoula
Louis Theodore Fox, 2350 Mullan Road, Missoula
Richard Wayne Messerly, 1103 Cooper St. B, Missoula
David Lawrence Minter, 433 S. Third St. W., Missoula
Bryan German, 2327 Dearborn Ave., Missoula
Dawna Mae Michel, 2350 Mullan Road, Missoula
Christopher Steven Patten, 1012 Rollins St. No. 2, Missoula
Timothy Lee Spinks, 311 33rd Ave., Missoula
Stephen Richard Thomas Wolf, 11945 O'Keefe Creek Blvd., Missoula
Violent and sex offender
Michael Ray Wright, 2350 Mullan Road, Missoula
Felony sentences
U.S. District Court
William Don Clayton, 29, of Lindon, Utah, was sentenced to 1 year and 1 day imprisonment; 3 years supervised release for possession with intent to distribute heroin.
Dylan B. Moosman , 29, of Lindon, Utah, was sentenced to 1 year and 1 day imprisonment; 3 years supervised release for possession with intent to distribute heroin.
Mark Anthony Gale, 28, of Ranthdrum, Idaho, was sentenced to 5 years supervised release for possession with intent to distribute heroin.
Randall Alan Franz, 59, of Sandpoint, Idaho, was sentenced to 8 months imprisonment; 3 years supervised release for concealment of assets in bankruptcy.