Births

Jessica and Joshua Stevens, Arlee, boy, Aug. 3

Ailed Caro-Arteaga and Luis Caro, Seeley Lake, boy, Aug. 1

Rosella and Isaiah Haines, Missoula, girl, Aug. 1

Amanda and Zachary Poole, Missoula, twins, boy and girl, July 30

Samantha and TJ Harris, Corvallis, girl, Aug. 2

Brooke and Mike Tran, Missoula, boy, Aug. 5

Sarah Donnelly-Litz and Ben Litz, Missoula, girl, Aug.2

Erin and Sean Lenahan, Stevensville, girl, Aug. 6

Tiffany and Dallin Lind, Missoula, boy, Aug. 7

Kalah Triepke and Daric Hanson, Seeley Lake, girl, Aug. 8

Dayna and Samuel Fernandez, Missoula, boy, Aug. 8

Karly and Kyle Shafer, Florence, girl, Aug. 8

Jeanette and Jake Garcia, Missoula, girl, July 24

Michelle and Charley Cares, Missoula, girl, Aug. 9

Alexandria Christine and Paul Aaron Delaney, Missoula, boy, Aug. 9

Marriages

Sandra Wahle and Brian Vasecka, July 14

Kimberly Ann Robinson and Troy Redli, May 19

Jean Agnes Luckowski and James Joseph Lopach, Aug. 3

Kelly Anne Reeves and Grant Richard Brion, July 28

Danielle Katherine Rosa and Ross Cameron Mizner, July 28

Thresa A. Goldberg and Frank W. Broad, June 30

Julia Cheng and Russell William Simkins, July 7

Brandon Laron Jesse and Kaylee Shea Prather, Aug. 4

Karissa Renee Speroski and Katie Ellen Spear, Aug. 4

Beth Ann Day and Bonnie Joe Palin, July 21

Thomas John Tosic and Katie Alicia White, Aug. 4

Mariah Beverly Martin and James William Weichel, Aug. 5

Jacob Noah Hopson and Valkyrie Kristian Harrison, Aug. 3

Megan Jean Hess-Homeier and Alexander Clay Hunt, Aug. 4

Kelsey Ruth Breaugh and Clark Hickmott Allison Hudmon, Aug. 4

Janice Irene Ford and Elmer L. Ford, Aug. 2

Lindsay Jo Rakers and Michael Alton Hudgins, Aug. 4

Antonette Luisa Chaparro and Teresa Ann Stevenson, Aug. 4

Marissa Hwa Schmidt and Jared Scott Newell (declaration)

Louann Lea Gardner and Harry Wolfchief,  Aug. 8

Canyon Lester Parcell and Brooke Leanne Skinner, Aug. 8

Starla Iralene Last Star and Tyrone Eli Jim, Aug. 8

DUI convictions

Municipal court

Ryan Michael Dugan, 27, Missoula, per se

Brian P. Hughes, 34, Missoula

Michael Thomas Marshall, 31, Boulder

Janice Peterson, 63, Missoula

Alisha Briana Willman, 26, Missoula

Justice court

Jacob Christopher Anderson, 26, Frenchtown

Kathryn Rebecca Harlow, 35, Missoula, per se

John Jay Miller, 58, Missoula, per se

Preston Ray Stewart, 22, Missoula

Scarlett Rain Sundance, 46, Missoula

Chad Robert Burton, 38, Florence

Kristy Lynn Kopp, 64, Missoula

Robert Weston Page, 68, Missoula

Elizabeth M. Scaggs, aggravated DUI

Felicia Maree Stalter, 28, Lake Elsinore, California

Sex offenders

Skeeter Lee Bastible, 2350 Mullan Road, Missoula

Steven Francis Burk, 205 Pantzer Hall, UM, Missoula

Benjamin Alesehir Lacayo, 2350 Mullan Road, Missoula

Cavey EagleBoy Matt, 108 E. Bickford St. No. 1, Missoula

Robert Sutton Mount, 1963 S. 14th St. W. C, Missoula

Richard Grant Hall, 6900 Kestrel Drive, Missoula

Mark Andrew Leigland, 2350 Mullan Road, Missoula

Lawrence Lee Mays, 512 N. Curtis St., Missoula

Roger Allan Watson, 2350 Mullan Road, Missoula

Violent offenders

David Louis Toro Chase, 14245 Stotts Place No. 1, MIssoula

Louis Theodore Fox, 2350 Mullan Road, Missoula

Richard Wayne Messerly, 1103 Cooper St. B, Missoula

David Lawrence Minter, 433 S. Third St. W., Missoula

Bryan German, 2327 Dearborn Ave., Missoula

Dawna Mae Michel, 2350 Mullan Road, Missoula

Christopher Steven Patten, 1012 Rollins St. No. 2, Missoula

Timothy Lee Spinks, 311 33rd Ave., Missoula

Stephen Richard Thomas Wolf, 11945 O'Keefe Creek Blvd., Missoula

Violent and sex offender

Michael Ray Wright, 2350 Mullan Road, Missoula

Felony sentences

U.S. District Court

William Don Clayton, 29, of Lindon, Utah, was sentenced to 1 year and 1 day imprisonment; 3 years supervised release for possession with intent to distribute heroin.

Dylan B. Moosman , 29, of Lindon, Utah, was sentenced to 1 year and 1 day imprisonment; 3 years supervised release for possession with intent to distribute heroin.

Mark Anthony Gale, 28, of Ranthdrum, Idaho, was sentenced to 5 years supervised release for possession with intent to distribute heroin.

Randall Alan Franz, 59, of Sandpoint, Idaho, was sentenced to 8 months imprisonment; 3 years supervised release for concealment of assets in bankruptcy.

