Births

Ashleigh and Nicholas Harris, Missoula, boy, Dec. 22

Stevie G. and Zachary C. Burwick, Missoula, boy, Dec. 21

Tarala and Timothy Jackson, Darby, girl, Dec. 22

Karli and Morgan Williams, Victor, girl, Dec,. 21

Chloe and Cody Gardipy, Stevensville, boy, Dec. 21

Brittney Henderson-Kottre and Dolan Kottre, Superior, boy, Dec. 20

Maggie Linder-McCarthy and Erik McCarthy, Missoula, boy, Dec. 21

Linda and Ryan Yearous, Kalispell/Eden Prairie, Minnesota, girl, Dec. 24

Kimberly and Phillip Vantassel, Stevensville, boy, Dec. 23

Eleanor Jane Leonard and Charles Joseph Leonard, Lolo, boy, Dec. 23

Maria Christy Manion and John Michael Manion, Missoula, twins, boy and girl, Dec. 27

Ashley and Josiah Richards, Missoula, girl, Dec. 26

Lindsay Smith and Matt Wiren, Victor, girl, Dec. 7

Taylor Colleen O'Connell and Jason Christian Miller, boy, Dec. 16

Cindy Drake and Jason Bird, Missoula, boy, Dec. 12

Layne Duncan and Danial Newport, Frenchtown, boy, Dec. 13

Tarissa L. Plouffe and Johnathon Holcomb, St. Ignatius, boy, Dec. 11

Lynn and Brian Lease, Missoula, girl, Dec. 27

Victoria and Austin Connell, Missoula, girl, Dec. 26

Marriages

Kelsey Lee Lucostic and Taylor Jordan Selig, Sept. 20

Kevin Joseph Scott and Alesha Marie St. Claire, Dec. 10

Justin Morgan Fox and Taylor Rae Macrow, Dec. 19

Andrew John Reiter and Neila Marie Wisniewski Getz, Dec. 20

Mackenzie Alice Cline and Chad Leland Sprague  (declaration)

Charles Schimpf Jr. and Christie Jean Arneson, Dec. 21

Andrew James Smith and Kayla Nichole Bordner (declaration)

Lindsay Rae Hoyt and Jesse Tyler Thorpe (declaration)

Emily Matsue Kodama and John Nesbitt Conyingham IV, Dec. 24

Sarah Long and Paul Daniel Morton, Dec. 24

Jessica Marie Sample and Derek Helmuth Hubbard (declaration)

Clay Gene McFarland and Dariann Marie Dally, Dec. 27

Kathryn McClintock Ray and Christopher John Petriano (declaration)

DUI convictions

Justice court

William J. Early, 48, Alberton

Anna Mae Stephens, 38, Missoula

Patricia Lee Zeeck, 35, Missoula, per se

Violent offenders

Jeffrey Karl Aasum, Missoula Pre-Release Center

Havaii Kai Akane, 2316 Fairview Ave. No. 2, Missoula

Rio Don Beierle, 721 Palmer St. A, Missoula

Tyler Scott Breeding, 1436 S. Fourth St. W., Missoula

Jacob Dean Flaget, 1700 Cooley St. No. 46, Missoula

Christopher David Howard, Missoula Pre-Release Center

Tyler James Johnson, 209 Lake Side Drive, Lolo

Marx Dennis Kemmer, 119 Turner Ct. No. 2, Missoula

Collins Wayne Lester, 208 N. Travois, Missoula

Branch Bo McAlexander, 504 Stoddard St., Missoula

Peter Nathaniel Maney, Missoula Pre-Release Center

Christopher Lance Newrider, 6000 Highway 93 S. No. 19, Missoula

Christopher Scott Perrine, 2218 Mount Ave., Missoula

Scott Anton Reisenauer, 7782 Bear Drive, Missoula

Chad Gregory Swenson, 4050 Lona Ct., Missoula

Brandon James Ryan Thorne, 2200 Great Northern Ave. No. E16, Missoula

Christopher Scott Young, Missoula Pre-Release Center

Sex offenders

Scott Leo Anderson, Missoula Pre-Release Center

Eric Clifton Brown, 1700 Cooley St. No. 32, Missoula

Raymond Grant Uzeb Castonguay, 422 Fordson Lane No. 2, Missoula

Matthew Ryan Cubberly, Missoula Pre-Release Center

Christopher Converse Harling, 101 Keith Ave., Missoula

Donald Ray Hudson, 27761 Hudlow Lane, Huson

Jason Francis Marshall, 7778 W. Riverside Drive, Missoula

Edward Merle Mayfield, 1704 S. Reserve St., Missoula

Charles Thomas Miesmer, 4850 N. Reserve St. No. 133, Missoula

Dale Wesley Morris, 145 Hickory Lane, Seeley Lake

John Walter Sawyer, 2225 Mount Ave., Missoula

Bryce Allan Scholz, Missoula Pre-Release Center 

Violent and sex offender

Anthony Mark Vallier, 720 1/2 Prince St., Missoula

