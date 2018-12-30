Births
Ashleigh and Nicholas Harris, Missoula, boy, Dec. 22
Stevie G. and Zachary C. Burwick, Missoula, boy, Dec. 21
Tarala and Timothy Jackson, Darby, girl, Dec. 22
Karli and Morgan Williams, Victor, girl, Dec,. 21
Chloe and Cody Gardipy, Stevensville, boy, Dec. 21
Brittney Henderson-Kottre and Dolan Kottre, Superior, boy, Dec. 20
Maggie Linder-McCarthy and Erik McCarthy, Missoula, boy, Dec. 21
Linda and Ryan Yearous, Kalispell/Eden Prairie, Minnesota, girl, Dec. 24
Kimberly and Phillip Vantassel, Stevensville, boy, Dec. 23
Eleanor Jane Leonard and Charles Joseph Leonard, Lolo, boy, Dec. 23
Maria Christy Manion and John Michael Manion, Missoula, twins, boy and girl, Dec. 27
Ashley and Josiah Richards, Missoula, girl, Dec. 26
Lindsay Smith and Matt Wiren, Victor, girl, Dec. 7
Taylor Colleen O'Connell and Jason Christian Miller, boy, Dec. 16
Cindy Drake and Jason Bird, Missoula, boy, Dec. 12
Layne Duncan and Danial Newport, Frenchtown, boy, Dec. 13
Tarissa L. Plouffe and Johnathon Holcomb, St. Ignatius, boy, Dec. 11
Lynn and Brian Lease, Missoula, girl, Dec. 27
Victoria and Austin Connell, Missoula, girl, Dec. 26
Marriages
Kelsey Lee Lucostic and Taylor Jordan Selig, Sept. 20
Kevin Joseph Scott and Alesha Marie St. Claire, Dec. 10
Justin Morgan Fox and Taylor Rae Macrow, Dec. 19
Andrew John Reiter and Neila Marie Wisniewski Getz, Dec. 20
Mackenzie Alice Cline and Chad Leland Sprague (declaration)
Charles Schimpf Jr. and Christie Jean Arneson, Dec. 21
Andrew James Smith and Kayla Nichole Bordner (declaration)
Lindsay Rae Hoyt and Jesse Tyler Thorpe (declaration)
Emily Matsue Kodama and John Nesbitt Conyingham IV, Dec. 24
Sarah Long and Paul Daniel Morton, Dec. 24
Jessica Marie Sample and Derek Helmuth Hubbard (declaration)
Clay Gene McFarland and Dariann Marie Dally, Dec. 27
Kathryn McClintock Ray and Christopher John Petriano (declaration)
DUI convictions
Justice court
William J. Early, 48, Alberton
Anna Mae Stephens, 38, Missoula
Patricia Lee Zeeck, 35, Missoula, per se
Violent offenders
Jeffrey Karl Aasum, Missoula Pre-Release Center
Havaii Kai Akane, 2316 Fairview Ave. No. 2, Missoula
Rio Don Beierle, 721 Palmer St. A, Missoula
Tyler Scott Breeding, 1436 S. Fourth St. W., Missoula
Jacob Dean Flaget, 1700 Cooley St. No. 46, Missoula
Christopher David Howard, Missoula Pre-Release Center
Tyler James Johnson, 209 Lake Side Drive, Lolo
Marx Dennis Kemmer, 119 Turner Ct. No. 2, Missoula
Collins Wayne Lester, 208 N. Travois, Missoula
Branch Bo McAlexander, 504 Stoddard St., Missoula
Peter Nathaniel Maney, Missoula Pre-Release Center
Christopher Lance Newrider, 6000 Highway 93 S. No. 19, Missoula
Christopher Scott Perrine, 2218 Mount Ave., Missoula
Scott Anton Reisenauer, 7782 Bear Drive, Missoula
Chad Gregory Swenson, 4050 Lona Ct., Missoula
Brandon James Ryan Thorne, 2200 Great Northern Ave. No. E16, Missoula
Christopher Scott Young, Missoula Pre-Release Center
Sex offenders
Scott Leo Anderson, Missoula Pre-Release Center
Eric Clifton Brown, 1700 Cooley St. No. 32, Missoula
Raymond Grant Uzeb Castonguay, 422 Fordson Lane No. 2, Missoula
Matthew Ryan Cubberly, Missoula Pre-Release Center
Christopher Converse Harling, 101 Keith Ave., Missoula
Donald Ray Hudson, 27761 Hudlow Lane, Huson
Jason Francis Marshall, 7778 W. Riverside Drive, Missoula
Edward Merle Mayfield, 1704 S. Reserve St., Missoula
Charles Thomas Miesmer, 4850 N. Reserve St. No. 133, Missoula
Dale Wesley Morris, 145 Hickory Lane, Seeley Lake
John Walter Sawyer, 2225 Mount Ave., Missoula
Bryce Allan Scholz, Missoula Pre-Release Center
Violent and sex offender
Anthony Mark Vallier, 720 1/2 Prince St., Missoula