Births

Jessica and Cody Christensen, Missoula, boy, Dec. 12

Michaelanne and Kyle O'Reilly, Missoula, girl, Dec. 14

Ashley and Matthew Todd, Philipsburg, girl, Dec. 16

Brianna Brewer and Jeremy Johnson, Missoula, boy, Dec. 20

Lauren and Michael Putnam, Missoula, twins, girl and boy, Dec. 18

Genevieve and Paul Books, Missoula, girl, Dec. 19

Kaila Lynn Komotios and William John Komotios Jr., girl, Dec. 18

Lacey and Joseph Morrison, Missoula, girl, Dec. 19

Megan and Blane Dale, Missoula, boy, Dec. 20

Marriages

Katherine Elizabeth Hornak and Kellen James Havranek, Dec. 14

Rene Ann Miller and Steven Matthew Keith, Dec. 14

Jeremiah James Covert and Allison Lee Staub, Dec. 14

Natalie Kate Foreman and Dylan Jakob Miller, Dec. 14

Patrick Robin Owen and Katheryn Anne Benz (declaration)

Kevin Scott Squires and Rainy Baby Love Greywater (declaration)

Sean Patrick Thomas and Jenifer Louise Shuman (declaration)

Divorces

Katherine F. Nedrud and Chad Michael Nedrud

Aimee Marie Stubb and Jacob Marlin Stubb

Kim Klages Johns and Richard Dean Johns

Kathryn Rose Jacobson and Carl Bert Sivage Jr.

Katherine D. Gibson and Richard H. Gibson

Marcia Kmetz and Richard Kmetz

Emily A. Brown and John O. Brown Jr.

DUI convictions

Justice court

Tyrell Joseph Lovegrove, 20, Missoula

Rachel Michele Potter, 28, Missoula

Municipal court

Jessi Marsh, 39, Scottsdale, Arizona

Ruby Roberts, 22, Missoula, aggravated DUI

Felony sentences

U.S. District Court

Shannon Melissa Gross, 42, of Lombard, Illinois, was sentenced to 1 year and 1 day imprisonment; 5 years supervised release for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute oxycodone.

Tarvan Leonard Hanks, 29, of Miami Gardens, Florida, was sentenced to 5 years supervised release for conspiracy.

Joseph Wayne Waters, 39 (last city of residence unknown), was sentenced to 4 years imprisonment; 3 years supervised release for prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

