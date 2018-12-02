Try 1 month for 99¢

Births

Leah and Travis Leitch, Missoula, boy, Nov. 22

Meghan and Quinn Johns, Hillsdale, Illinois/Kalispell, boy, Nov. 22

Jessica and Matt Bryn, Missoula, girl, Nov. 20

Jamie L. and Corey T. Harden, Missoula, boy, Nov. 23

Alyssa and Adam Probst, Alberton, girl, Nov. 24

Anni and Khalin Anderson, Lolo, girl, Nov. 24

Andrea (Andi) Martineau Colson and Colt R. Colson, Missoula, boy, Nov. 25

Michael and Shianne Brown, Missoula, girl, Nov. 23

Kateland M. Benafield and Lucas Jon Branden Coleman, Missoula, boy, Nov. 26

Lauren and Kevin Wells, Muskegon, girl, Nov. 26

Priscilla and Daniel Sobeck, Phoenix, Arizona, boy, Nov. 25

Tierney and Thomas Polnley, Sacramento, California/Spokane, girl, Nov. 29

Ashley and Chris Siller, Missoula, girl, Nov. 29

Marriages

Kyle John Adams and Olivia Michelle Capizzi, Aug. 21

Rachael Jaimie Messerschmidt and Nathan James Brian, Nov. 27

Rachelle Kay Weisenbuger and Joshua Meriah Tripp, Nov. 17

Matthew Aaron Long and Kyleigh Donna Walsh, Nov. 17

Tabitha Marie Hamilton and Michael Ryan Demasters, Nov. 3

Patrick Todd Erbacher and Kylie Rae Farmer, Nov. 25

Kaitlyn Kay Graber and Robert Paul Nelson III, Nov. 16

Cobralee Marie Ruth and Alexander Edward Blendermann, Nov. 19

Mark Andrew Houseman and Kelley Megan Hughes, Nov. 21

Daniela Yelitza Novoa-Agudelo and Zackery Caleb Wright, Nov. 25

Heather Lynn Roelle and Robert Daniel Pingatore, Nov. 23

Meagan Maher Moberg and Mark Andre Locke, Nov. 23  

Kelsey Shanna Hankins and Matthew David Samel, Nov. 26

Brian Anthony Richichi and KaSandra Rose Towner, Nov. 27

Divorces

Glenda Alyce Bradshaw and Henry Sherwood Trotter

Audra Clark and Dale Clark 

Bryce Allen Baker and Jadra Baker 

Brian Jones and Kathlyen N. Jones 

Justin Starkel and Haley Starkel

Martin Bishop and Jodi Bishop

Matt Dixon and Brienne Dixon

Tor M. Kulseng-Hansen and Melisa Lee Kulseng-Hansen

Shelly Payne and Robert Payne 

Amanda Katherine Wheeler and Mark Allan Richardson Sr.

Patricia Ann Metz and Max Lee Bose

Antonia F. Wolf and Theodore Susen

Michael J. Herbert and Cathy D. Herbert 

Alicia Kluesner and Kevin A. Kluesner

DUI convictions

Justice court

Luke Tyler Downes, 40, Missoula, aggravated DUI

Thomas Merle King, 65, Milltown, per se

David Dana Mcanally, 42, Missoula

Louisajo Leslie Smells, 20, Missoula, per se

Municipal court

Catherine Alexandra Alvernaz, 24, Missoula, per se

John Thomas Boelman, 31, Missoula

Logan Michael Cochraine, 29, Missoula, aggravated DUI

Neil Dennis Cole, 63, Missoula

Tam Trong Nguyen, 37, Missoula, aggravated DUI

Donald Wade Palmer, 58, Missoula

Israel A. Sims, 23, Missoula

Violent offenders

Sean Robert Duffield, 2500 Great Northern Ave. No. 418, Missoula

Kassen Lucky Hunter, 2233 W. Kent Ave., Missoula

Samantha Kate Lien, 6125 Mullan Road No. 27, Missoula

Danial Aden Nielsen, 1412 Kemp St., Missoula

Sex offenders

Daniel Baier, 840 Stephens Ave. C, Missoula

Bryan Hugh Hindman, 420 W. Broadway No. 101, Missoula

Kenneth Rodger Jones, 815 S.W. Higgins Ave. No. 50, Missoula

Cavey EagleBoy Matt, Missoula Pre-Release Center

Michael Thomas Pray-Davis, 1815 Stoddard St., Missoula

Violent and sex offender

Shane Allen Hicks, 4850 N. Reserve St. No. 131, Missoula

Felony sentences

U.S. District Court

Steven Francis Reychler, 70, of Butte, was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment; 5 years supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine; possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

