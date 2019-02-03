Try 1 month for 99¢

Births

Mary and Dylan Robbins, Missoula, girl, Jan. 27

Arianne and Eric Schultz, Missoula, Jan. 28

Laura and Marcus Granger, Missoula, boy, Jan. 28

Misty and Alan Harriman, St. Ignatius, girl, Jan. 28

Tessa Peressini and Andy Morgan, Missoula, boy, Jan. 31

Shelby and Zach Backlin, Missoula, boy, Jan. 29

Zoe and Jason Exe, Frenchtown, Jan. 29

Angel Steichen and Garrett Peterson, Corvallis, boy, Jan. 22

Hannah and Nathan Jangraw, Huson, boy, Jan. 31

Shawna and Andy Jarrell, Helmville, boy, Feb. 1

Elizabeth Deroche and Ryan Cahalin, Superior, girl, Feb. 1

Marriages

Dennis Brett Webber and Katie Nicole Barnes, Jan. 19

Karen Renee Ball and Brandon Charles Moore, Jan. 26

Evie Rose Richardson and Dominick Michael Burwell, Jan. 29

Chantelle Bryanne Stanhope and Jessie Alan Kwasney (declaration)

Divorces

Keith E. Jacobsen and Eula Graves 

Chad Walenta Taylor and Cassie Ann Taylor

Shirley Holm and Morris Alan Holm

Jasmine Ruth Castillo Denslow and Advil Justin Castillo Denslow

Kody Lee Kelley and Elizabeth Kelley

Laura Lynn Bird and Donald Lee Bird Jr.

Solveig Gasner and Scott McHodgkins

Kelly J. Rauk and Tanner M. Rauk

Marissa Mahkuk Compton and Zebedee J. Compton

Michael Christopher Uljua and Camaree Nicole Uljua

Marni O. Rogers and Ronald R. Rogers

Jacquelyn and Robbie Walter, Philipsburg, girl, Feb. 2

DUI convictions

Justice court

Clinton Ladd Graham, 38, Whitefish, per se

Charles Patrick Smart, 36, Missoula

Anthony Michael Wolff, 23, Lolo

Municipal court

Eric Ryan France-Simmons, 40, Missoula, per se

Melanie Lee Hickok, 18, Kalispell

Anthony Michael Wolff, 23, Lolo

Violent offenders

Aaron Thomas Henderson, 22000 Highway 12 W. B, Lolo

Jason James Mann, 1749 1/2 S. 12th St. W., Missoula

Justus Aram Miller, 1273 Dakota St., Missoula

Delicia Danielle Morigeau, 18095 Highway 93 N., Missoula

Joseph Allen Page III, 3155 E. Pine St., Arlee

John Franklin Reinertson, 259 Speedway Ave., Missoula

Mark James Addison, Missoula Pre-Release Center, Missoula

Ryan Howard Baylor, 1701 Cooley St. No. 7, Missoula

Douglas Gold Bearchild, Missoula Pre-Release Center

Spencer Terry Davis, Missoula Pre-Release Center

Jacob Dean Flaget, 2206 Mary Ave., Missoula

Norman Jacob Flood, 721 Turner St. D, Missoula

Rachel Janine Kuhlman, Missoula Pre-Release Center

Mitchell Joseph Obermayer, 1114 Poplar St., Missoula

Jaray James Syring, 7460 Rattlesnake Gulch, Missoula

Shawn Kasey Tate, 7770 Bear Drive, Missoula

Luis Enrique Zayas, Missoula Pre-Release Center

Jeffrey Daniel Seitzinger, 12930 Severin Meadows Trail, Lolo

Anthony Allen Shelton, 2225 Mount Ave., Missoula

Donald James Spence, 1524 Reserve St. No. 3, Missoula

Chad Gregory Swenson, 4055 Lona Ct., Missoula

Sex offenders

Nathaniel Mariha Lake, 1010 W. Broadway No. 26, Missoula

Sean Patrick McCormack, 911 Huntington Place A, Missoula

Charles Thomas Miesmer, 4672 Calistoga Lane, Missoula

Matthew Jason Burg, 2188 W. Broadway A, Missoula

Ryan Barrett Curtis, 1739 1/2 S. Eighth St. W., Missoula, MT 59801

Darrin Ray Hess, 2525 Mount Ave., Missoula

Kevin Lee Normandeau, Missoula Pre-Release Center

Wayne Michael Spottedblanket, Missoula Pre-Release Center

Roger Allan Watson Jr., 2525 S. Third St. W., Missoula

Arnold Lewis Williams III, 800 Parkview Way, Missoula

Violent and sex offender

Clemente Arciga, 2525 S. Third St. W., Missoula

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.