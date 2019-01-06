Births
Sylvia Oman and Timoty "Sean" Oman, Missoula, girl, Dec. 29
Lindsay and Matthew Heisler, Frenchtown, girl, Dec. 28
Nicole and Dustin Paddock, Darby, girl, Dec. 28
Alex and Isaac Skinner, Rock Creek, boy, Dec. 28
Lauren and John Main, New Albany, Indiana, girl, Dec. 31
Kali and Kyle Strickland, Missoula, boy, Dec. 29
Kaemyn and Tyler Long, Missoula, boy, Dec. 31
Melissa and Bill Singletary, Missoula, boy, Dec. 31
Breanna and Cameron Nielson, Missoula, girl, Jan. 2
Kari and Jake Nimlos, Missoula, boy, Dec. 25
Michelle and Jesse Haynie, Hamilton, girl, Dec. 24
Dusti and Jonathan Kempff, Lolo, girl, Jan. 1
Marriages
Lauren Michelle Lokken and Brandon Alderson Marshall, Dec. 28
Patrick Edward Duffy and Catherine Marie Janusz, Dec. 28
Nicole Ashley Lane and Samuel Olsson Geiszler, Dec. 25
Cheryl Lynn Cote and Gail William Bryant, Dec. 26
Leonard Lee Ortega and Theresa Ann Gordon, Jan. 2
Timothy James Findlay and Janet Kiely, Dec. 23
Scott W. Plute and Tina A. Spence, Jan. 1
Dwayne E. Frandsen and Christina Marie Terry, Dec. 31
Chazz Spencer Grey and Kelsey Rae Kruse, De.c 29
Blayne Hugo Vackar and Carmen Rena Phillips, Dec. 28
Bryona Jo Hazel Frick and Heriberto Bossert-Lomeli, Dec. 28
James Benjamin Sevaly and Emily Greenwald, Dec. 31
Seva Pavlavych Moskovko and Delaney Shea Flick, Jan. 2
Renata Marie Samek and Cory Michael Kuhns, Dec. 31
Divorces
Nicole A. Muralt and Walter R. Muralt
Kassandra Buss and Kyle Buss
Carter E. Beck and Susan M. Beck
Lindsay Elizabeth Thueson and Cody Merie McClain
Trina Hattenburg and Craig Holtet
Deeann Mooney and Thomas Mooney
Howard Logan George and Brooke Shannon George
Shalah Lofts and Michael Lofts
Katherine F. Nedrud and Chad Michael Nedrud
DUI convictions
Municipal court
Tereso Ochoa Hernandez, 59, Missoula
Jerry Dale Stanley, 40, Missoula, aggravated DUI
Brandon Lewis Zimmer, 36, Missoula
Justice court
Brock Nicholas Evans, 50, Missoula
Quinten Alexander Ford, 25, Lavina, aggravated DUI
Steven Charles Snell, 53, Florence, per se
Violent offenders
Jared Glen Barth, 1820 1/2 Thames St., Missoula
Donald James Spence, 1818 S. Fifth St. W. No. 1, Missoula
Tiffany Marie Dooley, 2015 Nut Hatch Drive, Missoula
Sex offenders
Jesse Alan Baylor, 603 Overlook Way No. 2, Missoula
Charles Thomas Miesmer, 22 Emerald Drive, Missoula
Felony sentences
U.S. District Court
William Perry Hobbs, 38, of Missoula, was sentenced to 4 years imprisonment; 5 years supervised release for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Ronald Dennis Magalong, 50, of Olney, was sentenced to 2 years and 6 months imprisonment; 3 years supervised release for bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.
Steven Tyler Simpkins, 24, of Missoula, was sentenced to 12 years and 3 months imprisonment; 5 years supervised release for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.