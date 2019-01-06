Try 1 month for 99¢

Births

Sylvia Oman and Timoty "Sean" Oman, Missoula, girl, Dec. 29

Lindsay and Matthew Heisler, Frenchtown, girl, Dec. 28

Nicole and Dustin Paddock, Darby, girl, Dec. 28

Alex and Isaac Skinner, Rock Creek, boy, Dec. 28

Lauren and John Main, New Albany, Indiana, girl, Dec. 31

Kali and Kyle Strickland, Missoula, boy, Dec. 29

Kaemyn and Tyler Long, Missoula, boy, Dec. 31

Melissa and Bill Singletary, Missoula, boy, Dec. 31

Breanna and Cameron Nielson, Missoula, girl, Jan. 2

Kari and Jake Nimlos, Missoula, boy, Dec. 25

Michelle and Jesse Haynie, Hamilton, girl, Dec. 24

Dusti and Jonathan Kempff, Lolo, girl, Jan. 1

Marriages

Lauren Michelle Lokken and Brandon Alderson Marshall, Dec. 28

Patrick Edward Duffy and Catherine Marie Janusz, Dec. 28

Nicole Ashley Lane and Samuel Olsson Geiszler, Dec. 25

Cheryl Lynn Cote and Gail William Bryant, Dec. 26

Leonard Lee Ortega and Theresa Ann Gordon, Jan. 2

Timothy James Findlay and Janet Kiely, Dec. 23

Scott W. Plute and Tina A. Spence, Jan. 1

Dwayne E. Frandsen and Christina Marie Terry, Dec. 31

Chazz Spencer Grey and Kelsey Rae Kruse, De.c 29

Blayne Hugo Vackar and Carmen Rena Phillips, Dec. 28

Bryona Jo Hazel Frick and Heriberto Bossert-Lomeli, Dec. 28

James Benjamin Sevaly and Emily Greenwald, Dec. 31

Seva Pavlavych Moskovko and Delaney Shea Flick, Jan. 2

Renata Marie Samek and Cory Michael Kuhns, Dec. 31

Divorces

Nicole A. Muralt and Walter R. Muralt  

Kassandra Buss and Kyle Buss

Carter E. Beck and Susan M. Beck 

Lindsay Elizabeth Thueson and Cody Merie McClain

Trina Hattenburg and Craig Holtet

Deeann Mooney and Thomas Mooney

Howard Logan George and Brooke Shannon George

Shalah Lofts and Michael Lofts 

Katherine F. Nedrud and Chad Michael Nedrud 

DUI convictions

Municipal court

Tereso Ochoa Hernandez, 59, Missoula

Jerry Dale Stanley, 40, Missoula, aggravated DUI

Brandon Lewis Zimmer, 36, Missoula 

Justice court

Brock Nicholas Evans, 50, Missoula

Quinten Alexander Ford, 25, Lavina, aggravated DUI

Steven Charles Snell, 53, Florence, per se

Violent offenders

Jared Glen Barth, 1820 1/2 Thames St., Missoula

Donald James Spence, 1818 S. Fifth St. W. No. 1, Missoula

Tiffany Marie Dooley, 2015 Nut Hatch Drive, Missoula

Sex offenders

Jesse Alan Baylor, 603 Overlook Way No. 2, Missoula

Charles Thomas Miesmer, 22 Emerald Drive, Missoula

Felony sentences

U.S. District Court

William Perry Hobbs, 38, of Missoula, was sentenced to 4 years imprisonment; 5 years supervised release for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Ronald Dennis Magalong, 50, of Olney, was sentenced to 2 years and 6 months imprisonment; 3 years supervised release for bank fraud and  aggravated identity theft.

Steven Tyler Simpkins, 24, of Missoula, was sentenced to 12 years and 3 months imprisonment; 5 years supervised release for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

