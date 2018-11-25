Try 3 months for $3

Births

Kelly and Dan Sullivan, Missoula, boy, Nov. 16

Samantha and Robert Simianer, Missoula, boy, Nov. 17

Leah and Kelan Larson, Missoula, boy, Nov. 16

Meghan Yeomans and Tim Ray, Syracuse, New York, boy, Nov. 19

Maleiya Turnsplenty and Chester Nomee III, Billings, girl, Nov. 17

Melissa and Joe Janikowski, Frenchtown, girl, Nov. 19

Krista and Caleb Larson, Missoula, girl, Nov. 19

Khaley and Austin Colyer, Lolo, boy, Nov. 20

Annie-Brynn and Aaron Gleason, Missoula, girl, Nov. 20

Kate and Dustin Baker, Missoula, boy, Nov. 20

Marriages

Sawyer Gibson White and Lynnette Marie Thomas, Oct. 27

Jonathan Michael Roth and Cortney Ann Teagle, Oct. 27

Jeffrey Emerick Vawter and Hui-Fen Chien, Nov. 19

Jill Renee Conner and Allen Eugene Ostrander, Nov. 10

Kathleen Markle Earley and Joseph Marc Racicot, Nov. 10

Georgianna Sue Mayer and Steven Wayne Coon, Nov. 16

Nadine Lachelle Lemons and Richard Philipe Lewandowski, Nov. 19

Bettina Janese Malloy and Darrel Wright Hunt, Nov. 16

Brian Scott Burnham and Carol Lynn Ruggerole, Nov. 19

Destini Malmberg and Sean James Show (declaration)

John Robert Sargeant and Stephanie Pugmire (declaration)

Divorces

Loretta Kay Thomas and Howard Everett Thomas Jr.

Erick Brint Vines and Fawna Anette Shields

David P. Larson and Margaret R. Larson

Tiffany Yaeger and Shawn Ray Yaeger

Debbie Dauenhauer-Hess and Ray A. Hess

DUI convictions

Justice court

Joseph Daniel Gourdine, 38, Frenchtown, per se

Brandon J. Levy, 20, Missoula

Samuel William Ness, 26, Missoula

Municipal court

Phillips Lynn Curtiss Jr., Missoula, aggravated DUI

Shannon Daychief, 47, Dupuyer, aggravated DUI

Celeste R. Koning, 26, Missoula

Kimberly Alice Seibert, 53, Missoula

Kelley James Stobart, 59, Bonner, aggravated DUI

Patti J. Thomas, 60, Missoula, aggravated DUI

Violent offenders

Leonard Boyd Azure Jr., 19760 Upper Woodchuck Road, Florence

Michael Ray Eggers, 3960 Highway 200 E. No. 4, Missoula

Samantha Kate Lien, 112 Amber Ct. A, Missoula

William Lawrence Waldman, 3102 Grant St., Missoula

Kyle Dean Nick, Missoula Pre Release Center, 2350 Mullan Road

Adam David Pszanowski, 3210 Keck St., Missoula

Sex offenders

Lora Gale Presley, 23685 Highway 93 N., Arlee

Matthew Ray Tack, 19993 Leo Hansen Road, Florence

Antonio Maurice Duvall, 2027 Burlington Ave. No. 6, Missoula

Alexander Orion Nugent, 4549 Bailey St., Missoula

Jesse Gary Raines, 7101 New Castle Drive, Missoula

Felony sentences

U.S. District Court

Jonas Dylan Magstadt, 29, of Whitefish, was sentenced to 5 years supervised release for distribution of heroin. 

